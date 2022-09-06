Grass fire east of Cambria 75% contained at just over 15 acres, cause identified

Update, 7:30 p.m.:

The grass fire burning east of Cambria is about 75% contained, according to Cal Fire public information officer Adan Orozco in a text message to The Tribune.

Firefighters on scene continue to mop up the fire in the steep terrain. It was last reported to be about 16 acres, Orozco wrote.

The fire was caused by a mechanical equipment malfunction, Orozco wrote.

Update, 4 p.m.:

Adan Orozco, public information officer for Cal Fire San Luis Obispo, told The Tribune the roughly 10-acre fire is not spreading and is stuck within dirt roads and retardant lines. Firefighters are still working to put in control lines.

The flames burned up to a homeowner’s driveway, but wind pushed it away from the house, Orozco said.

Retardant sprayed from helicopters were credited with saving the resident’s home and another home that was threatened with the wind change. Water from an aircraft was also helpful, he said.

The road is narrow, and Orozco suggests those who do not live in the area should avoid driving by so it does not get congested.

Original Story:

A grass fire is burning in the coastal mountains east of Cambria on Tuesday afternoon as a heatwave sent local temperatures into the triple digits.

The vegetation fire off the rural road Cinnabar Rock Trail was reported at around 2:30 p.m., according to the emergency services app PulsePoint.

It was reported over emergency scanner traffic to be about 10 acres, spreading moderately fast through grass. The fire had the potential to spread to about 30 acres, according to the scanner traffic.

The fire was spreading up a hill and threatening one structure, according to the scanner.

The fire came as San Luis Obispo County, along with much of California, is experiencing a record heatwave.

Temperatures in the Las Tablas forecast area just east of the Cambria grass fire were reported to be about 107 degrees as of 3 p.m., according to the National Weather Service .

Humidity in the area was also low at the same time, at about 16%, the Weather Service reported. No rain has fallen in the area since April, when less than 0.3 inches was recorded, according to the Weather Service.

An excessive heat warning was in place for the area, expected to last through at least Thursday.