ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cambria, CA

Grass fire east of Cambria 75% contained at just over 15 acres, cause identified

By Mackenzie Shuman, Chloe Jones
The Tribune
The Tribune
 3 days ago

Update, 7:30 p.m.:

The grass fire burning east of Cambria is about 75% contained, according to Cal Fire public information officer Adan Orozco in a text message to The Tribune.

Firefighters on scene continue to mop up the fire in the steep terrain. It was last reported to be about 16 acres, Orozco wrote.

The fire was caused by a mechanical equipment malfunction, Orozco wrote.

Update, 4 p.m.:

Adan Orozco, public information officer for Cal Fire San Luis Obispo, told The Tribune the roughly 10-acre fire is not spreading and is stuck within dirt roads and retardant lines. Firefighters are still working to put in control lines.

The flames burned up to a homeowner’s driveway, but wind pushed it away from the house, Orozco said.

Retardant sprayed from helicopters were credited with saving the resident’s home and another home that was threatened with the wind change. Water from an aircraft was also helpful, he said.

The road is narrow, and Orozco suggests those who do not live in the area should avoid driving by so it does not get congested.

Original Story:

A grass fire is burning in the coastal mountains east of Cambria on Tuesday afternoon as a heatwave sent local temperatures into the triple digits.

The vegetation fire off the rural road Cinnabar Rock Trail was reported at around 2:30 p.m., according to the emergency services app PulsePoint.

It was reported over emergency scanner traffic to be about 10 acres, spreading moderately fast through grass. The fire had the potential to spread to about 30 acres, according to the scanner traffic.

The fire was spreading up a hill and threatening one structure, according to the scanner.

The fire came as San Luis Obispo County, along with much of California, is experiencing a record heatwave.

Temperatures in the Las Tablas forecast area just east of the Cambria grass fire were reported to be about 107 degrees as of 3 p.m., according to the National Weather Service .

Humidity in the area was also low at the same time, at about 16%, the Weather Service reported. No rain has fallen in the area since April, when less than 0.3 inches was recorded, according to the Weather Service.

An excessive heat warning was in place for the area, expected to last through at least Thursday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sOFVY_0hka92eb00
A grass fire seen on a PG&E camera sparked in the mountains east of Cambria in San Luis Obispo County on Sept. 6, 2022. Courtesy of PG&E

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
County
San Luis Obispo County, CA
City
Cambria, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Grass Fire#Fire Burning#Dirt Roads#National Weather Service#Cal Fire San Luis Obispo#Pulsepoint
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
The Paso Robles Press

Paso Robles Fire Holding Live Fire Training

PASO ROBLES — Later this month the Paso Robles Fire and Emergency Services will be performing a live fire training. The exercise will be held on Sept. 22 at 2955 Union Road. This training is the culmination of a five-week intensive in-house fire academy, in which students will be able to practice some of the various skill sets they have learned under realistic conditions in a safe environment.
PASO ROBLES, CA
The Paso Robles Press

Progress of Golden Hill Roundabout Seen from Aerial Photo

PASO ROBLES — Progress is being made on the Golden Hill and Union Road roundabout as the City of Paso Robles released aerial view photos of the site this week. The roundabout was proposed and authorized by the City Council in 2011 with the adoption of the City’s Circulation Element. Preliminary work, which did not require road closures, of the site began in 2021. Construction broke ground for the roundabout in August of this year, resulting in the closure of the intersection.
PASO ROBLES, CA
The Tribune

The Tribune

San Luis Obispo, CA
2K+
Followers
185
Post
442K+
Views
ABOUT

San Luis Obispo County is located on California's Central Coast, approximately halfway between Los Angeles and San Francisco. The Tribune is dedicated to providing the most up-to-date and comprehensive coverage of interest to the local San Luis Obispo community members. It is an important part of The Tribune’s culture to support the local community. The Tribune supports numerous community events and organizations, such as the California Mid-State Fair, Arroyo Grande Strawberry Festival, the Paso Robles Wine Festival, Cal Poly Athletics, and the San Luis Obispo Symphony. The Tribune is also very involved with organizations such as the Food Bank, The Literacy Council, the Alzheimer's Association, the San Luis Obispo Downtown Association, and the American Cancer Society. Many of The Tribune's employees support the community as members of local service clubs such as Rotary and local chambers of commerce.

 https://www.sanluisobispo.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy