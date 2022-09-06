ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana DCFS will get close scrutiny; it needs full accountability

Members of the Senate Health and Welfare Committee made it clear Tuesday that they intend to take a good, long look at deficiencies within the state Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS). Their hearing this week comes after the deaths of two toddlers over the summer, one from a fentanyl overdose and the other […] The post Louisiana DCFS will get close scrutiny; it needs full accountability appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
Despite calls for her resignation, Governor backs DCFS leader

BATON ROUGE- Despite growing calls for DCFS Secretary Marketa Walters to step down amid a number of problems at the agency she oversees, Governor John Bel Edwards told reporters Wednesday he stands behind her and has confidence in the job she's doing. "The day that is no longer the case,...
La. man convicted of raping teen while her mother was restrained in another room

LAFOURCHE PARISH, La. (TCD) -- A 55-year-old man was found guilty last week of raping his girlfriend's daughter and threatening her while he lived with the two women. The Lafourche Parish District Attorney's Office announced a jury found Morgan Ratley guilty of first-degree rape and sexual battery on Sept. 1. The conviction comes almost exactly three years after he was indicted.
BRPD K9 sniffs out drugs in fugitive’s vehicle

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A member of the Baton Rouge Police Department initiated a traffic stop in the early morning hours of Tuesday, September 6. The traffic stop took place in the 15000 block of I-10 East around 12:10 a.m. The stop was requested due to a traffic...
New pictures and videos of juvenile facility at Angola

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Attorneys presented pictures and videos to the court that show what the facility looks like if juveniles are transferred from the Bridge City Youth Center. A video shown in court is said to show just where the teens would stay if they are transferred to...
The “Big Health Event” to offer free health screenings, fitness tips and more

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Health disparities have long existed, and the COVID-19 pandemic spotlighted the problem. An upcoming event will focus on the issue. The Urban League of Louisiana and Ochsner Health have teamed up to host what is being called, “The Big Health Event.” It will take place at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center in New Orleans on September 17 from 10 am to 4 pm.
