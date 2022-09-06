Read full article on original website
Louisiana DCFS will get close scrutiny; it needs full accountability
Members of the Senate Health and Welfare Committee made it clear Tuesday that they intend to take a good, long look at deficiencies within the state Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS). Their hearing this week comes after the deaths of two toddlers over the summer, one from a fentanyl overdose and the other […] The post Louisiana DCFS will get close scrutiny; it needs full accountability appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
NOLA.com
In Louisiana's child welfare system, Senate testimony reveals 'every day is excruciating'
Crippling staff shortages, toxic work environments and escalating caseloads are causing an exodus of Louisiana’s child welfare workers, and Louisiana legislators said Tuesday that they are not convinced the agency is doing enough to right itself. The Senate’s Health and Welfare Committee called an oversight hearing Tuesday to press...
Louisiana daycare worker arrested, accused of cruelty to a juvenile
According to the Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet, 50-year-old Dionne Gasery Warren was accused of cruelty to a juvenile.
wbrz.com
Despite calls for her resignation, Governor backs DCFS leader
BATON ROUGE- Despite growing calls for DCFS Secretary Marketa Walters to step down amid a number of problems at the agency she oversees, Governor John Bel Edwards told reporters Wednesday he stands behind her and has confidence in the job she's doing. "The day that is no longer the case,...
postsouth.com
Louisiana leads nation in child homicides; who will answer for their deaths?
Louisiana lawmakers grilled the leaders of the agency charged with protecting children most at risk following a summer of two tragic toddler deaths and reports of sexual abuse by foster parents. "We question the leadership now," said Republican Abbeville Sen. Bob Hensgens during a Senate Health and Welfare hearing Tuesday...
WATCH: La. Dept. of Children and Family Services meets with Senate Committee
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS) faced more questioning from state officials on Tuesday, Sept. 6 as the agency faces legal action after the overdose death of a two-year-old child. The agency met with the Senate Committee on Health and Welfare on Sept. 6 at 10 a.m. […]
Head of state board that regulates private security arrested in Livingston drug case
Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies arrested the executive secretary of the Louisiana Board of Private Security Examiners in an apparent drug deal.
La. man convicted of raping teen while her mother was restrained in another room
LAFOURCHE PARISH, La. (TCD) -- A 55-year-old man was found guilty last week of raping his girlfriend's daughter and threatening her while he lived with the two women. The Lafourche Parish District Attorney's Office announced a jury found Morgan Ratley guilty of first-degree rape and sexual battery on Sept. 1. The conviction comes almost exactly three years after he was indicted.
KTAL
Hamster goes from microwave popcorn bag to family’s care in Louisiana
NEW ORLEANS, La. (BRPROUD) — Imagine just hanging out on campus and seeing a hamster peeking its head out of a microwave popcorn bag. The hamster was seen last week by two Loyola University students while they were sitting on a bench. The discarded bag was on the top...
NOLA.com
Putting teens in Angola: 'I couldn't ethically sign off on this,' psychiatrist tells federal judge
Moving two-dozen incarcerated teenagers to the Louisiana state penitentiary at Angola could have long-term consequences for the youths’ psychological wellbeing, a doctor who specializes in juvenile mental health told a federal judge Tuesday. “If you’re taking already stressed-out kids and placing them in an even more stressful environment, the...
brproud.com
Officials: Ascension deputy praised for role in 2021 rescue of kidnapped child
ASCENSION PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) – An Ascension Parish deputy’s swift actions led to the rescue of a seven-year-old girl who’d been kidnapped in December of 2021, authorities say. According to the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office (APSO), Staff Sergeant Jake Garcia wasn’t even on duty when he stepped...
NOLA.com
Cleared after 37 years in prison, Jefferson Parish man challenges denial of compensation
After spending almost 38 years in prison for an aggravated rape conviction in Jefferson Parish, Malcolm Alexander was exonerated by DNA evidence and freed on Jan. 30, 2018. "But I still have dreams where I'm still fighting for my freedom like I haven't been totally exonerated," Alexander, 62, said Wednesday.
wbrz.com
School system claims they did not know about alleged assaults at bus stop
BATON ROUGE- At the bus stop across from Claiborne Elementary School on Denham Street, police say 26-year-old Hunter Talley drove up in a gray Toyota on Thursday, showed a gun to a 13-year-old girl and then groped her. People in the neighborhood who witnessed it say they called out to...
brproud.com
BRPD K9 sniffs out drugs in fugitive’s vehicle
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A member of the Baton Rouge Police Department initiated a traffic stop in the early morning hours of Tuesday, September 6. The traffic stop took place in the 15000 block of I-10 East around 12:10 a.m. The stop was requested due to a traffic...
NOLA.com
Actions of JPSO deputy who took woman down by the hair deemed 'reasonable and acceptable'
The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office has determined that the actions of a deputy captured on video last year grabbing a woman by the hair and slamming her to the ground after responding to reports of a street fight in River Ridge were “both reasonable and acceptable.”. The incident,...
Louisiana Woman Dies in Housefire, Dangerous Smoking Habits Likely to Have Been a Factor
Louisiana Woman Dies in Housefire, Dangerous Smoking Habits Likely to Have Been a Factor. Louisiana – The Louisiana State Fire Marshal’s Office (LASFM) revealed on September 6, 2022, that they had established that dangerous smoking behaviors likely contributed to a deadly house fire in St. Martinville over the weekend.
fox8live.com
New pictures and videos of juvenile facility at Angola
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Attorneys presented pictures and videos to the court that show what the facility looks like if juveniles are transferred from the Bridge City Youth Center. A video shown in court is said to show just where the teens would stay if they are transferred to...
WWL-TV
Head of state board arrested over apparent drug deal in fast food parking lot
NEW ORLEANS — The executive secretary of Louisiana's State Board of Private Security Examiners was arrested and booked on drug counts following an alleged drug deal that took place in the parking lot of a fast food restaurant in Livingston Parish Tuesday afternoon, according to our news partners at WBRZ-TV and the Advocate in Baton Rouge.
Family begs for suspect to come forward after Army veteran, father killed in Louisiana hit-and-run
The Jefferson Parish Coroner has identified the two men who were killed in a hit-and-run on Westbank Expressway in Marrero on Friday (Sept. 2) that remains unsolved.
fox8live.com
The “Big Health Event” to offer free health screenings, fitness tips and more
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Health disparities have long existed, and the COVID-19 pandemic spotlighted the problem. An upcoming event will focus on the issue. The Urban League of Louisiana and Ochsner Health have teamed up to host what is being called, “The Big Health Event.” It will take place at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center in New Orleans on September 17 from 10 am to 4 pm.
