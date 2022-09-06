ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Comments / 0

townandtourist.com

30 BEST Black Owned Restaurants in Detroit (Everything is Delicious!)

Being one of the top 10 global cities when it comes to tourism, there's a ton that Detroit has to offer. From business opportunities to new developments to tourism experiences, Detroit hosts all kinds of people, from locals to tourists. There's one thing that these people have in common: a need for some good food.
DETROIT, MI
CBS Detroit

Customers react to rodent concerns at Lafayette Coney Island

(CBS Detroit)  - Lafayette Coney Island is known for its famous chili dogs."We have Coneys all over the place in the Metro-Detroit area, but none taste quite like this," said Carmen McIntyre, a return customer."Something about the bite of the hot dog and I'm not sure what they put in the chili but nothing compares."But the restaurant's popular name is leaving a bad taste, following its latest health inspection.Detroit Chief Public Health Officer Denise Fair Razo is telling Detroit Now inspectors found evidence of rat droppings."I mean, it happens," said Mike Lopez during his stop at the restaurant."I mean there's...
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

7 Detroit restaurants for healthy and affordable food in the city

I think the news of the $150 cheeseburger at a hip, new chain restaurant downtown has triggered some people. Even though the extravagant meal at the new Sugar Factory restaurant near Campus Martius comes with fries and a milkshake, that's still a hefty price. I read a lot of comments from folks saying that Detroit need more healthy options, not extravagant ones. While I think there's room for both, you have a point.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Detroit boards up abandoned house where ambush ended in death

Detroit — A city crew on Thursday boarded up a westside abandoned house that was used by criminals this week to lure three pizza delivery drivers into ambush robberies, one of whom was reportedly killed when he confronted his attacker. The vacant house at 16557 Lenore Street in Detroit...
DETROIT, MI
Crain's Detroit Business

Downtown Detroit parks, real estate projects to benefit from DDP's new $13.74 million state grant

Parks in downtown Detroit will get a makeover as a result of $13.74 million the Downtown Detroit Partnership was awarded Wednesday. That grant is one of 22 approved by the Michigan Strategic Fund board totaling $83.8 million for municipalities, organizations and developers to fund real estate rehabilitation and place-based infrastructure projects.
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

Renderings of new Motown Museum expansion in Detroit revealed

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Renderings for the third and final phase of the Motown Museum's expansion were released Wednesday, revealing a sleek gold exterior that will serve as a backdrop to the historic museum studio. The new release of renderings marks the groundbreaking of the Motown Museum's expansion that once...
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Ford’s Garage restaurant plans to expand, add four more Metro Detroit locations

Since opening in 2017 in Dearborn, Ford’s Garage restaurant has been a spot for car fans to grab a burger and a beer and enjoy a little car culture and history. Franchise partner Billy Downs announced this week plans to open four more Ford’s Garage locations in Metro Detroit, starting with one in Novi’s Fountain Walk. Construction begins this month on the 9,000-square-foot space, and the restaurant is set to debut in early 2023.
NOVI, MI
michiganchronicle.com

Congratulations Mr. & Mrs. Penson

On Saturday, September 3, 2022, Nikkiya T. Branch, daughter of Edward L. and Lanell Branch, married Milton Penson, Jr., son of Milton and Theresa Penson of Detroit, MI. Both natives of Detroit, the Pensons’ tied the knot at Third New Hope Baptist Church and celebrated with their friends and family in a lavish reception at the Garden Theatre in Detroit.
DETROIT, MI
hourdetroit.com

Gucci and Detroit Vs Everybody Release a New Collection

Tommey Walker — the founder of clothing brand Detroit Vs Everybody — has teamed up once more with luxury fashion brand Gucci on a limited-edition capsule collection. Launching today, the DVE 2.0 collection features a baseball bat, large bag, belt bag, backpack, and custom Detroit Vs Everybody patches. The patches support Gucci’s ongoing Off The Grid line, which features items made with recycled, organic, bio-based, and sustainably sourced materials. DVE 2.0 celebrates Gucci’s store opening in Detroit last month and Detroit Month of Design, which is currently taking place throughout the month of September.
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Domino’s pizza driver fatally shot on Detroit’s west side

DETROIT – A Domino’s pizza delivery driver was fatally shot Tuesday night in Detroit. The driver, Patrick Higgins, didn’t return to the Domino’s storefront after his shift and was found at a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The pizza delivery driver worked at the...
DETROIT, MI

