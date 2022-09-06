Read full article on original website
fox2detroit.com
The most colorful bistro in Detroit just opened in Campus Martius
The Sugar Factory, Detroit's newest restaurant and one of the most colorful in the city, is now open downtown in Campus Martius. Here's what it looks like inside.
townandtourist.com
30 BEST Black Owned Restaurants in Detroit (Everything is Delicious!)
Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. Being one of the top 10 global cities when it comes to tourism, there’s a ton that Detroit has to offer. From business opportunities to new developments to tourism experiences, Detroit hosts all kinds of people, from locals to tourists. There’s one thing that these people have in common: a need for some good food.
Customers react to rodent concerns at Lafayette Coney Island
(CBS Detroit) - Lafayette Coney Island is known for its famous chili dogs."We have Coneys all over the place in the Metro-Detroit area, but none taste quite like this," said Carmen McIntyre, a return customer."Something about the bite of the hot dog and I'm not sure what they put in the chili but nothing compares."But the restaurant's popular name is leaving a bad taste, following its latest health inspection.Detroit Chief Public Health Officer Denise Fair Razo is telling Detroit Now inspectors found evidence of rat droppings."I mean, it happens," said Mike Lopez during his stop at the restaurant."I mean there's...
Detroit News
Things may change, but the Dally in the Alley stays the same beloved street festival
Detroit's Cass Corridor continues to change and evolve, but for the past several decades, the Dally in the Alley festival always brings it back to its grassroots vibe of the 1970s. The community event returns Saturday for the first time since 2019. Run by the North Cass Community Union, organizers...
Detroit News
7 Detroit restaurants for healthy and affordable food in the city
I think the news of the $150 cheeseburger at a hip, new chain restaurant downtown has triggered some people. Even though the extravagant meal at the new Sugar Factory restaurant near Campus Martius comes with fries and a milkshake, that's still a hefty price. I read a lot of comments from folks saying that Detroit need more healthy options, not extravagant ones. While I think there's room for both, you have a point.
fox2detroit.com
Atwater Brewery celebrating 25 years with weekend celebration at Detroit tap house
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Detroit's Atwater Brewery is celebrating its 25-year anniversary this weekend. Head to the tap house on Jos Campau on Saturday for live music, beer tastings, food trucks, vendors, stein holding contests, games, giveaways, and more. The seasonal brew Blocktoberfest will also be released. Read more Michigan...
Detroit News
Detroit boards up abandoned house where ambush ended in death
Detroit — A city crew on Thursday boarded up a westside abandoned house that was used by criminals this week to lure three pizza delivery drivers into ambush robberies, one of whom was reportedly killed when he confronted his attacker. The vacant house at 16557 Lenore Street in Detroit...
Local Michigan Restaurant Owner Celebrates 90th Birthday With Staff
Gene Ryeson, owner of popular Oakland County restaurant Highland House, turned 90 years old yesterday. Highland House has been a family-owned restaurant since 1976 when Ryeson took over, and the restaurant is still in the family today. It underwent a massive renovation, being knocked down and rebuilt entirely in 2018.
Ford’s Garage to open second Detroit-area restaurant in Novi
The Ford Motor Co.-inspired burger-and-beer chain plans on opening five total locations in metro Detroit
Crain's Detroit Business
Downtown Detroit parks, real estate projects to benefit from DDP's new $13.74 million state grant
Parks in downtown Detroit will get a makeover as a result of $13.74 million the Downtown Detroit Partnership was awarded Wednesday. That grant is one of 22 approved by the Michigan Strategic Fund board totaling $83.8 million for municipalities, organizations and developers to fund real estate rehabilitation and place-based infrastructure projects.
fox2detroit.com
Renderings of new Motown Museum expansion in Detroit revealed
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Renderings for the third and final phase of the Motown Museum's expansion were released Wednesday, revealing a sleek gold exterior that will serve as a backdrop to the historic museum studio. The new release of renderings marks the groundbreaking of the Motown Museum's expansion that once...
Detroit News
Ford’s Garage restaurant plans to expand, add four more Metro Detroit locations
Since opening in 2017 in Dearborn, Ford’s Garage restaurant has been a spot for car fans to grab a burger and a beer and enjoy a little car culture and history. Franchise partner Billy Downs announced this week plans to open four more Ford’s Garage locations in Metro Detroit, starting with one in Novi’s Fountain Walk. Construction begins this month on the 9,000-square-foot space, and the restaurant is set to debut in early 2023.
Detroit’s Lafayette Coney Island closed after rat poop found in restaurant
It might be time to find a new place for your coney dog fix
michiganchronicle.com
Congratulations Mr. & Mrs. Penson
On Saturday, September 3, 2022, Nikkiya T. Branch, daughter of Edward L. and Lanell Branch, married Milton Penson, Jr., son of Milton and Theresa Penson of Detroit, MI. Both natives of Detroit, the Pensons’ tied the knot at Third New Hope Baptist Church and celebrated with their friends and family in a lavish reception at the Garden Theatre in Detroit.
fox2detroit.com
Burgers, drinks, and more available at the Sugar Factory in Detroit
There are 6-8 shots of liquor in the Sugar Factory's most famous drink, which arrives in a massive goblet. That's only the first surprise awaiting visitors to the Sugar Factory in Campus Martius.
hourdetroit.com
Gucci and Detroit Vs Everybody Release a New Collection
Tommey Walker — the founder of clothing brand Detroit Vs Everybody — has teamed up once more with luxury fashion brand Gucci on a limited-edition capsule collection. Launching today, the DVE 2.0 collection features a baseball bat, large bag, belt bag, backpack, and custom Detroit Vs Everybody patches. The patches support Gucci’s ongoing Off The Grid line, which features items made with recycled, organic, bio-based, and sustainably sourced materials. DVE 2.0 celebrates Gucci’s store opening in Detroit last month and Detroit Month of Design, which is currently taking place throughout the month of September.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Ram’s Horn in Southfield hosts fundraiser for family of mom killed during ‘random’ Detroit shooting spree
SOUTHFIELD, Mich. – A big turnout took place Wednesday night to honor a mother of five who was shot and killed during a random shooting spree last month in Detroit. LaRi Brisco was killed while waiting at a bus stop 19700 block of Livernois. On Wednesday (Sept. 7) night,...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Man accused of planting cameras in bathrooms in Ann Arbor arrested: Here’s the list of locations
ANN ARBOR, Mich. – A serial Peeping Tom has been arrested again. Eric Morton is accused of planting cameras in public places around Ann Arbor. The new accusations come just as Morton was released from prison for similar crimes. The videos were taken in public restrooms and children were...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Domino’s pizza driver fatally shot on Detroit’s west side
DETROIT – A Domino’s pizza delivery driver was fatally shot Tuesday night in Detroit. The driver, Patrick Higgins, didn’t return to the Domino’s storefront after his shift and was found at a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead. The pizza delivery driver worked at the...
fox2detroit.com
Family worried for missing Livonia mom • Violent carjackings in Detroit • Camera enforcement in work zones
WEDNESDAY NEWS HIT - There are concerns about a married mother of two out of Livonia, who has been reported missing. The last time 36-year-old Kasey DeBat was seen, she was leaving her home just before 7 p.m. Monday and has been gone without being heard from, since. She was driving a white 2019 Ford Flex.
