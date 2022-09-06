Read full article on original website
Fireworks in Lubbock are expected on Saturday as Vegas projects the matchup between the No. 25 Houston Cougars and Texas Tech Red Raiders as one of the highest totals of the weekend. The two teams played a year ago in the season opener with Texas Tech winning by 17 points, but the personnel and staffs have changed dramatically since that meeting.
UT may be moving away from their annual series with in-state rival Texas Tech, despite earlier assurances.
In a few weeks, the Texas Tech Red Raiders will play the Texas Longhorns for the 72nd time. It's one of the most storied and long-running series that Texas Tech plays. The next installment in the Longhorns-Red Raiders saga will be played in Lubbock and could be the final time the pair of teams ever plays in the Hub City.
