Liz Truss cabinet reshuffle: Who's in and who's out?

Liz Truss has started building her cabinet after being elected as Conservative Party leader.

The new prime minister handed top roles to close political allies, while supporters of Boris Johnson’s cabinet - such as Dominic Raab and Nadine Dorries - have announced that they are returning to the backbenches.

As of 10pm on Tuesday, 6 September, Ms Truss had handed out several roles, including making Kwasi Kwarteng chancellor, Suella Braverman home secretary, James Cleverly foreign secretary, and Therese Coffey deputy prime minister and health secretary.

