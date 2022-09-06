ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Massachusetts State
Massachusetts Basketball
City
Boston, MA
Boston, MA
Basketball
Local
Massachusetts Sports
Boston, MA
Sports
Yardbarker

NBA Notes: Bucks, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Cavs, Mavs

Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer has been taking in some games at the EuroBasket tournament, mostly those involving Giannis Antetokounmpo and Greece. “It’s incredibly important to us that Giannis is taking care of himself and not just for us, but for the Greek team in future competitions. We just want him to have a long and healthy career and the federation has been great,” Budenholzer said, via Eric Nehm of The Athletic. “(Greek national team general manager) Nikos Zizis, he’s been great. Coach (Dimitris) Itoudis has been awesome. Getting to know them the last few days has been great. Having Josh (Oppenheimer) on the coaching staff. (Head of strength and conditioning) Suki (Hobson) has been here a lot, (physical therapists) Andrew (Small) and Brett (Bousquet) too.”
NBA
CBS Detroit

ESPN's Stephen A. Smith to broadcast "First Take" live at Detroit's WGPR-TV museum

(CBS DETROIT) - Sports journalist and TV personality Stephen A. Smith will be in Detroit this weekend for the WGPR Historical Society's fundraising gala.Smith is slated to be the special guest at the gala on Saturday and will speak "about the importance and impact of diversity, equity and inclusion in the media, as well as his own professional journey as an African-American sports journalist," according to a press release.Prior to Saturday's event, Smith will broadcast the two-hour show "First Take" live on Friday at the WGPR museum. Also on Friday, the historical society is hosting a Youth Summit featuring Smith,...
DETROIT, MI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Noah Vonleh
Person
Brad Stevens
Person
Carmelo Anthony
Person
Danilo Gallinari
Person
Matt Ryan
Person
Ime Udoka
Person
Al Horford
Person
Bruno Caboclo
Person
Jayson Tatum
Person
Sam Hauser
Person
Malcolm Brogdon
Person
Payton Pritchard
Person
Rudy Gay
Person
Luke Kornet
Person
Kevin Durant
Inside The Celtics

The Case for the Celtics Signing LaMarcus Aldridge

The Celtics have more internal options to make up for the projected offensive production of Danilo Gallinari, who's likely out for the season due to a torn ACL, and the minutes he would've received at the four than at the five. The Celtics' second unit now features a new sixth man in Malcolm ...
BOSTON, MA
NBC Sports

The biggest reason why the Celtics might be out on Carmelo Anthony

On the surface, the move makes sense: The Boston Celtics lost an offensive-minded, veteran power forward to a potential season-long injury, so why not sign an offensive-minded, veteran power forward in free agency to fill the void?. We've even heard reports that the idea of Carmelo Anthony signing with the...
BOSTON, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy