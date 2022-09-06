Read full article on original website
Patrick Beverley refuses to bow to LeBron James, Anthony Davis: 'I made the playoffs last year, they didn't'
Patrick Beverley didn't become a 10-year NBA veteran because he's an especially gifted player by NBA standards. He got here by fighting. On the court. In the media. Doesn't matter. Beverley doesn't give an inch to anyone. So it should come as no surprise that Beverley, who was traded to...
Christian Wood Reveals What Derrick Rose Told Him When They Were On The Pistons
Christian Wood sent out a tweet sharing what Derrick Rose told him while they were both on the Detroit Pistons. Wood is now on the Dallas Mavericks and Rose is on the New York Knicks.
Report: Jazz Did Not Let Knicks Spite Impact Mitchell Trade
Previous reports indicated that there was “animus” between New York and Utah throughout the offseason.
Bulls viewed as one of the best landing spots for Carmelo Anthony
Training camps around the NBA will be set to begin at the end of September and now is the time for teams to focus up for the 2022-23 season. The offseason movement is just about done and the teams around the league just about know who they will go into the season with.
NBA Notes: Bucks, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Cavs, Mavs
Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer has been taking in some games at the EuroBasket tournament, mostly those involving Giannis Antetokounmpo and Greece. “It’s incredibly important to us that Giannis is taking care of himself and not just for us, but for the Greek team in future competitions. We just want him to have a long and healthy career and the federation has been great,” Budenholzer said, via Eric Nehm of The Athletic. “(Greek national team general manager) Nikos Zizis, he’s been great. Coach (Dimitris) Itoudis has been awesome. Getting to know them the last few days has been great. Having Josh (Oppenheimer) on the coaching staff. (Head of strength and conditioning) Suki (Hobson) has been here a lot, (physical therapists) Andrew (Small) and Brett (Bousquet) too.”
Jayson Tatum indicates he wants the Celtics to sign Carmelo Anthony
The Boston Celtics are seemingly still interested in Carmelo Anthony. Earlier this week, Jayson Tatum gave an indication he wants the Celtics to sign the 10-time All-Star.
ESPN's Stephen A. Smith to broadcast "First Take" live at Detroit's WGPR-TV museum
(CBS DETROIT) - Sports journalist and TV personality Stephen A. Smith will be in Detroit this weekend for the WGPR Historical Society's fundraising gala.Smith is slated to be the special guest at the gala on Saturday and will speak "about the importance and impact of diversity, equity and inclusion in the media, as well as his own professional journey as an African-American sports journalist," according to a press release.Prior to Saturday's event, Smith will broadcast the two-hour show "First Take" live on Friday at the WGPR museum. Also on Friday, the historical society is hosting a Youth Summit featuring Smith,...
Where do Boston Celtics alumni rank among the other EuroBasket players?
The Boston Celtics have a significant number of alumni (and one stashed player) that are participating in the 2022 FIBA European Basketball Championship (better known as the EuroBasket) underway across the continent of Europe at the moment, with some of them among the highest-rated players taking part in the competition.
Miami Heat's Jimmy Butler Still Considered Among League's Villains
Butler had cleaned his image until last year's altercation with Udonis Haslem and Erik Spoelstra
Here's Every Phoenix Suns NBA 2K23 Rating
NBA 2K23 is finally here, and the Phoenix Suns have plenty of talented players in the game.
The Case for the Celtics Signing LaMarcus Aldridge
The Celtics have more internal options to make up for the projected offensive production of Danilo Gallinari, who's likely out for the season due to a torn ACL, and the minutes he would've received at the four than at the five. The Celtics' second unit now features a new sixth man in Malcolm ...
The biggest reason why the Celtics might be out on Carmelo Anthony
On the surface, the move makes sense: The Boston Celtics lost an offensive-minded, veteran power forward to a potential season-long injury, so why not sign an offensive-minded, veteran power forward in free agency to fill the void?. We've even heard reports that the idea of Carmelo Anthony signing with the...
