WCAX
Burlington Police release data on shootings
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - With the unprecedented spike in gun violence in the Queen City in recent months, The Burlington Police have released a breakdown of gun incidents over the years to add context. Since 2012, there have been 64 gunfire incidents in Burlington. The majority -- 23 -- have...
NECN
2 Arrests Made in Burlington, Vermont Homicide
Police in Burlington, Vermont announced they'd made a pair of arrests in connection to the murder of a man in the city over the weekend. Burlington Police said they'd arrested 59-year-old Joseph Craig of St. Albans, Vermont, as well as 42-year-old Christopher Crawford of New Jersey for their participation in the murder of 32-year-old Bryan C. Rogers early Sunday at City Hall Park.
WCAX
Two men arrested in connection with Burlington homicide
A federal judge has ruled that New York state cannot require a Christian family services agency to provide adoption services to unmarried or same-sex couples. Two men arrested in connection with the shooting death of a man in Burlington’s City Hall Park pleaded not guilty in court on Thursday.
WCAX
Pets with Potential: Meet Tuna
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - This week’s Pet with Potential is a two-year-old cat named Tuna!. Tuna is a neutered male, and was brought to the Humane Society because his owners could no longer take care of him. According to the Humane Society of Chittenden County, Tuna is a sometimes...
WCAX
Car donations stall to program that helps Vermonters in need get a reliable ride
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Driving a car is expensive nowadays, from high sticker prices on vehicles to high gas prices at the pumps. Inflation is impacting drivers in more ways than one. That has many Vermonters relying on organizations like the Good News Garage to find them a reliable ride.
WCAX
COVID booster clinic to be held Saturday for BIPOC Vermonters
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - COVID boosters doses are available at a special clinic for BIPOC Vermonters. The Vermont Health Equity Initiative, or VHEI, is making the shot available for Black, indigenous, and Vermonters of color and their families on Saturday. The shots are bivalent boosters, which means they contain protections against the original virus and omicron subvariants.
WCAX
Burlington residents call recent rise in crimes in the city ‘scary’
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Burlington police are still investigating after a man was shot to death in City Hall Park last weekend. Bryan Rogers, 32, of Philadelphia, was shot twice in the head just before 1 a.m. Sunday. Residents say a recent rise in various crimes in Burlington is concerning.
Fresh Resignations Could Require 'Drastic Changes' at Burlington Dispatch Center
Burlington’s police and fire dispatch center, already stretched thin and facing questions about professionalism, may be headed toward a breaking point. Three dispatchers recently submitted their resignations, Seven Days has learned, which could leave the office with just four employees by month’s end. It’s budgeted for 12 positions.
colchestersun.com
Bus driver from Essex Junction cited with drug related DUI while driving bus of Colchester athletes
A citizen trapped a school bus Sept. 3 in the parking lot of Rice Memorial High School in South Burlington after the individual saw the bus driving erratically on Shelburne Road. Douglass Whitney, the 56-year-old man from Essex Junction who was operating the school bus, was issued a citation for...
Stuck in Vermont: Gail and George Africa of Vermont Flower Farm Plan to Retire
For almost four decades, Gail and George Africa have been working with plants and flowers. In 1983, they started Vermont Flower Farm in Shelburne and sold their blooms at the Burlington Farmers Market. The Africas later relocated their business to Marshfield and have occupied two different locations there. Since 2008, they have been off busy U.S. Route 2 on 4.3 acres next to the Winooski River. They grow lush fields of daylilies and display gardens, which visitors can explore.
WCAX
Mater Christi School in Burlington purchased Sisters of Mercy convent
There were long lines in some areas for the new COVID booster as Vermont on Wednesday opened up the availability for the shots. To combat congestion on I-89 near Richmond during road work, VTrans is recommending a new merging strategy. Mater Christi School in Burlington purchased Sisters of Mercy convent.
Don’t take this listing for granite: Vermont Marble Co. building has hit the market for $799,000
The building was constructed in 1924 and sits on a 2.4-acre lot. A marble edifice is on the market for $799,000 in a state known for the beautiful stone. The property at 61 Main St. in Proctor, Vt., just north of the city of Rutland, was once the home of Vermont Marble Co., and the space offers a one-of-a-kind blank canvas on a 2.5-acre lot. The building itself is 28,128 square feet.
mynbc5.com
Burlington Businesses respond to weekend homicide
BURLINGTON, Vt. — The shooting over the weekend marks the third homicide of the year in Burlington. Detectives have been working over the holiday weekend to try to find out more about the incident. The Burlington Police Department is still searching for a suspect. The department is asking anyone...
WCAX
Burlington dispatchers blame 'defunding' for slow police response, crime victims say
Obesity report spurs new push to teach Clinton County kids healthy habits. The school year is underway in New York and this year there is a push in Clinton County to make healthy food choices for children a priority. Updated: 4 hours ago. Your Wednesday evening outlook. Primary Preview: The...
mychamplainvalley.com
New gun law will not impact Battle of Plattsburgh reenactments
Plattsburgh, NY — The Battle of Plattsburgh Commemoration is officially underway as the event kicked off on Thursday with an opening ceremony and tours of the old military base. The event will run through Sunday and feature reenactments, demonstrations, a parade, a live orchestra on the steps of City...
willistonobserver.com
VTrans tries ‘zipper merge’ tactic for interstate project
The Vermont Agency of Transportation plans to change the traffic pattern around its culvert replacement project on Interstate 89 in Richmond as a result of driver feedback about long back-ups. Message boards and traffic barriers have directed drivers to use an “early merge” strategy. But starting this Wednesday, VTrans will...
WCAX
Ski Vermont applauds Jay Peak-Pacific Group Resorts deal
2 plead not guilty in connection with Burlington homicide. Sandy Belisle takes a shine to her job.
willistonobserver.com
Guard welcomes public on 9-11 anniversary
The Vermont National Guard is hosting an Open House at the 158th Fighter Wing Air Base in South Burlington on Sept. 11 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. This free event will feature military and civilian aircraft, military vehicles and equipment, flight and driving simulators, demonstrations and interactive displays from both the Army and Air National Guard.
WCAX
Orleans County Fair gets underway
BARTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Orleans County Fair is underway in Barton. Agriculture, attractions and food are all part of the festivities. The fair’s president, Jason Sicard, says it has bounced back from the COVID-19 pandemic and is bigger than ever. “It’s open! We’re here for the county and...
montpelierbridge.org
Heard on the Street, September 7, 2022
Gordon Miller, of Colchester, wants to know if anyone from the area knows the recipe for the house Italian dressing served at the once-popular but now defunct MJ Friday’s restaurant, which was located on the second floor in the building across from city hall in Montpelier in the mid to late 1970s. Our own local historian, Paul Carnahan, is on the case, but if you see this notice and you know the recipe, please email it to editor@montpelierbridge.com.
