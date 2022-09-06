ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burlington, VT

WCAX

Burlington Police release data on shootings

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - With the unprecedented spike in gun violence in the Queen City in recent months, The Burlington Police have released a breakdown of gun incidents over the years to add context. Since 2012, there have been 64 gunfire incidents in Burlington. The majority -- 23 -- have...
BURLINGTON, VT
NECN

2 Arrests Made in Burlington, Vermont Homicide

Police in Burlington, Vermont announced they'd made a pair of arrests in connection to the murder of a man in the city over the weekend. Burlington Police said they'd arrested 59-year-old Joseph Craig of St. Albans, Vermont, as well as 42-year-old Christopher Crawford of New Jersey for their participation in the murder of 32-year-old Bryan C. Rogers early Sunday at City Hall Park.
BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

Two men arrested in connection with Burlington homicide

A federal judge has ruled that New York state cannot require a Christian family services agency to provide adoption services to unmarried or same-sex couples. Two men arrested in connection with the shooting death of a man in Burlington’s City Hall Park pleaded not guilty in court on Thursday.
BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

Pets with Potential: Meet Tuna

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - This week’s Pet with Potential is a two-year-old cat named Tuna!. Tuna is a neutered male, and was brought to the Humane Society because his owners could no longer take care of him. According to the Humane Society of Chittenden County, Tuna is a sometimes...
CHITTENDEN COUNTY, VT
WCAX

COVID booster clinic to be held Saturday for BIPOC Vermonters

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - COVID boosters doses are available at a special clinic for BIPOC Vermonters. The Vermont Health Equity Initiative, or VHEI, is making the shot available for Black, indigenous, and Vermonters of color and their families on Saturday. The shots are bivalent boosters, which means they contain protections against the original virus and omicron subvariants.
BURLINGTON, VT
sevendaysvt

Stuck in Vermont: Gail and George Africa of Vermont Flower Farm Plan to Retire

For almost four decades, Gail and George Africa have been working with plants and flowers. In 1983, they started Vermont Flower Farm in Shelburne and sold their blooms at the Burlington Farmers Market. The Africas later relocated their business to Marshfield and have occupied two different locations there. Since 2008, they have been off busy U.S. Route 2 on 4.3 acres next to the Winooski River. They grow lush fields of daylilies and display gardens, which visitors can explore.
SHELBURNE, VT
WCAX

Mater Christi School in Burlington purchased Sisters of Mercy convent

There were long lines in some areas for the new COVID booster as Vermont on Wednesday opened up the availability for the shots. To combat congestion on I-89 near Richmond during road work, VTrans is recommending a new merging strategy. Mater Christi School in Burlington purchased Sisters of Mercy convent.
BURLINGTON, VT
Boston

Don’t take this listing for granite: Vermont Marble Co. building has hit the market for $799,000

The building was constructed in 1924 and sits on a 2.4-acre lot. A marble edifice is on the market for $799,000 in a state known for the beautiful stone. The property at 61 Main St. in Proctor, Vt., just north of the city of Rutland, was once the home of Vermont Marble Co., and the space offers a one-of-a-kind blank canvas on a 2.5-acre lot. The building itself is 28,128 square feet.
PROCTOR, VT
mynbc5.com

Burlington Businesses respond to weekend homicide

BURLINGTON, Vt. — The shooting over the weekend marks the third homicide of the year in Burlington. Detectives have been working over the holiday weekend to try to find out more about the incident. The Burlington Police Department is still searching for a suspect. The department is asking anyone...
BURLINGTON, VT
mychamplainvalley.com

New gun law will not impact Battle of Plattsburgh reenactments

Plattsburgh, NY — The Battle of Plattsburgh Commemoration is officially underway as the event kicked off on Thursday with an opening ceremony and tours of the old military base. The event will run through Sunday and feature reenactments, demonstrations, a parade, a live orchestra on the steps of City...
PLATTSBURGH, NY
willistonobserver.com

VTrans tries ‘zipper merge’ tactic for interstate project

The Vermont Agency of Transportation plans to change the traffic pattern around its culvert replacement project on Interstate 89 in Richmond as a result of driver feedback about long back-ups. Message boards and traffic barriers have directed drivers to use an “early merge” strategy. But starting this Wednesday, VTrans will...
RICHMOND, VT
willistonobserver.com

Guard welcomes public on 9-11 anniversary

The Vermont National Guard is hosting an Open House at the 158th Fighter Wing Air Base in South Burlington on Sept. 11 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. This free event will feature military and civilian aircraft, military vehicles and equipment, flight and driving simulators, demonstrations and interactive displays from both the Army and Air National Guard.
SOUTH BURLINGTON, VT
WCAX

Orleans County Fair gets underway

BARTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Orleans County Fair is underway in Barton. Agriculture, attractions and food are all part of the festivities. The fair’s president, Jason Sicard, says it has bounced back from the COVID-19 pandemic and is bigger than ever. “It’s open! We’re here for the county and...
BARTON, VT
montpelierbridge.org

Heard on the Street, September 7, 2022

Gordon Miller, of Colchester, wants to know if anyone from the area knows the recipe for the house Italian dressing served at the once-popular but now defunct MJ Friday’s restaurant, which was located on the second floor in the building across from city hall in Montpelier in the mid to late 1970s. Our own local historian, Paul Carnahan, is on the case, but if you see this notice and you know the recipe, please email it to editor@montpelierbridge.com.
MONTPELIER, VT

