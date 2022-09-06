Read full article on original website
Community invited to attend Elevate Women’s Conference in Los Alamitos
The City of Los Alamitos invites you to attend the “Elevate” Women’s Conference on Wednesday, October 12, 2022 from 8:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at the Los Alamitos Community Center. In this half day conference, you will open your mind to new concepts that will help you...
Capo Unified Students Promote Diversity, Understanding Through ‘No Place for Hate’ Initiative
The article you’re about to read is from our reporters doing their important work — investigating, researching, and writing their stories. We want to provide informative and inspirational stories that connect you to the people, issues and opportunities within our community. Journalism requires lots of resources. Today, our business model has been interrupted by the pandemic; the vast majority of our advertisers’ businesses have been impacted. That’s why The Capistrano Dispatch is now turning to you for financial support. Learn more about our new Insider’s program here. Thank you.
Meet the 2022 candidates at Cypress City Council Candidate Forum
The Cypress Chamber of Commerce will once again host the Cypress City Council Candidate Forum for the 2022 City Council. Election. The Cypress Chamber has been informing the community by conducting city council candidate forums for over four decades. Three seats on the Cypress City Council are up for consideration...
Letter to the Editor: Lauren Kleiman is a Respected Candidate for City Council
On August 24, I had the opportunity to attend Lauren Kleiman’s campaign launch event for City Council, District 6 (CdM). Lauren is the well-respected Chair of the Newport Beach Planning Commission with a passion for bettering our community. The event was attended by our current mayor, Kevin Muldoon, as well as prior mayors like Will O’Neill and Duffy Duffield.
Letter to the Editor: Support for Joy Brenner
One of the more sensitive jobs of a council member is negotiating labor agreements with city staff. The unions’ role is to push for as much as they can get. The council’s role is to provide compensation packages that insure we attract and retain the best people and at the same time keep in mind the long-term financial health of the city which can mean saying no to some requests.
Letter to the Editor: Joe Stapleton is Qualified for City Council
When evaluating City Council candidates, I find it helpful to treat the process like hiring a CEO to run my business. Whether voting or hiring, I want the best possible candidate with the most experience and a proven track record of success. If you rent or own property in Newport,...
City of Los Alamitos announces the passing of Council Member Ronald R. Bates
The Los Alamitos City Council is saddened to announce that Council Member Ronald R. Bates passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, September 6, 2022. Ron Bates was 76 years of age and is survived by his wife, Marilynn, two daughters and two grandchildren. “I was shocked and saddened by the sudden...
Kyle Chang releases candidate statement for Cypress School District Trustee Area C
Thank you for considering me as a candidate for the Cypress school board. My daughter will be entering elementary school soon and I want to make sure she and other Cypress kids have the best education possible. It is my belief that a good education starts with good teachers. I want the Cypress school system to be able to hire and keep the best teachers, and I will do whatever I can to make sure Cypress stays an attractive destination for families.
San Juan Capistrano Council Selects New City Seal Design
Finalists chosen for Dragon Kim Foundation’s 2022 Dragon Challenge
The Dragon Kim Foundation, an Orange County-based nonprofit whose mission is to inspire our youth to impact their communities while discovering and pursuing their passions, has announced the finalists for the 2022 Dragon Challenge competition to be held at the Winifred Smith Hall at UCI in Irvine on Thursday, September 8 at 7 PM.
Orange County to release the new 2021 Hate Crimes Report
SANTA ANA, Calif. (September 6, 2022) — On September 15, 2022, the public is invited to participate in the virtual release of the 2021 Orange County (OC) Hate Crimes Report, where the Orange County Human Relations Commission (Commission) will present Orange County hate activity trends for 2021. The County produces and publishes this report annually to increase awareness, strengthen hate crime prevention programming, and promote a bias-free community. The Report will be available online upon release on the OC Human Relations Commission website at http://occommunityservices.org/ochrc.
California Professional Firefighters endorses Diedre Thu-Ha Nguyen
Garden Grove Mayor Pro Tem and cancer researcher Diedre Thu-Ha Nguyen announced receiving an endorsement from the California Professional Firefighters in her race for California State Assembly District 70. “Diedre has had the backs of local public safety personnel, including Orange County’s firefighters, as a Garden Grove City Councilmember,” said...
Putuidem Kiicha Hut Burns in Labor Day Fire
Free salsa class at the MainPlace Mall to be held on Sep. 24
The MainPlace Mall, a three-story super-regional shopping center in Santa Ana, California, will host a salsa class for its MyPerks loyalty program members led by local instructor Julio Alzamora. There will be two classes held in the MainPlace Mall MyPerks Lounge on Saturday, September 24th, at 3 p.m. and 4 p.m. Wine margaritas (21+ only) and light appetizers served by Three Roots Mexican Cocina will be provided free of charge.
OC Public Libraries celebrates Library Card Sign-up Month
OC Public Libraries joins libraries nationwide and the American Library Association (ALA) in September to celebrate Library Card Sign-up Month. The initiative reminds parents, caregivers, and students that signing up for a library card is the first step on the path to academic achievement and lifelong learning. Libraries play a...
Council Appoints Joyce to Interim City Manager Position
The MainPlace Mall is hosting an Art Walk and workshop on Sep. 10
The MainPlace Mall, a three-story super-regional shopping center in Santa Ana, California, invites the whole family to enjoy a fun and interactive Art Walk event and workshop on Saturday, September 10th, from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. The event will feature a hands-on workshop in Center Court where visitors can...
City to Enter Wastewater Agreement with Santa Margarita Water District
O.C. Animal Adoption fees waived this Saturday, September 10
Orange County, CA – Adopt a furry friend and help empty overcrowding shelters with Supervisor Foley’s first annual Animal Adoption Day! This special one-day adoption event, presented in partnership with Orange County Supervisor Katrina Foley and OC Animal Care, will take place on Saturday, September 10, at OC Animal Care in Tustin from 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. During Animal Adoption Day, walk-ups are welcome; a drive through pet food pantry will provide free food and necessities from 8 a.m. – 10 a.m.; adoption fees will be waived from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.; and Pooches on the Patio, a volunteer-led doggy meet and greet event, will take place from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. To learn more and request an adoption appointment, visit OCPetInfo.com.
Retired Marine aviator to speak at Grampaw Pettibone Squadron luncheon on Thursday, September 8, 2022
Let’s get together on Thursday, September 8 at 11:30 a.m., to meet and socialize at the Garden Grove Elks Lodge located at 11551 Trask Avenue, Garden Grove, CA 92843. Our speaker will be James E. (“Jim”) Markel, former Marine Corps F-8 pilot (Captain, USMC), holder of the Distinguished Flying Cross and five Air Medals for service flying the F-8 over the Republic of Vietnam in 1965-66. Jim will talk about his time in the cockpit of the Crusader. Jim joined the Marine Corps in order to meet his draft obligation, but ended up in flight school: as he says, “From PFC in a Howitzer Battery to Captain in a Fighter Squadron in five years”. After his service, he remained active in the aircraft industry and civil aviation. He is an experienced aviator with over 9,000 hours logged as pilot-in-command who holds an Airline Transport Pilot Certificate with 10 Type Ratings in Transport Category jets ranging from Learjet to Boeing 747.
