Read full article on original website
Related
Terrifying details emerge after boy, 10, mauled by 8ft shark while snorkeling off the US coast loses part of his leg
A BOY mauled by an eight-foot shark off the US coast has lost part of his leg as more terrifying details emerge. Jameson Reeder Jr, 10, was on vacation with his family in the Florida Keys when the horrific attack occurred over the weekend. State wildlife police confirmed that Jameson...
Shark Mauls Snorkeling American Woman From Cruise Ship to Death in the Bahamas
An American cruise ship passenger was fatally attacked while snorkeling in the Bahamas on Tuesday, authorities said. The victim, who was identified only as a 58-year-old woman from Pennsylvania, was mauled at a snorkeling hot spot in Green Cay in the northern Bahamas. “It’s unfortunate,” police spokeswoman Chief Superintendent Chrislyn Skippings said, adding that the victim’s family believed the animal was a bull shark. Royal Caribbean International said the woman, who had been attending a shore excursion in Nassau during a voyage on Harmony of the Seas, died after being rushed to a local hospital. Michael Heithaus, a marine biologist at Florida International University in Miami, said that while the Bahamas has several species of shark, only bull and tiger sharks pay attention to humans. “They get to very large sizes, and they eat big prey,” he said, while stressing that attacks on people remain rare.Read it at AP
Woman dies after shark attacks her on family cruise
A Pennsylvania woman died Tuesday after a shark attacked her while she was snorkeling on a family cruise in the Bahamas, authorities said.
Shark swims yards from shore & swimmers after one tourist is mauled to death & another left critically injured
BEACHGOERS spotted a shark near the coast of South Carolina over Labor Day weekend amid an big uptick in attacks across the US. On Sunday, a blacktip shark was caught on video close to the shore on Hilton Head Island. The sighting comes just two days after an American tourist...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Girl, 17, dies after she and 13 other teens were thrown overboard when their party boat hit channel marker in Florida Keys
A Florida Keys boat collision left a 17-year-old dead and 13 others injured after it crashed into a channel marker on Sunday evening. Lucy Fernandez, 17, died on Monday after a 29-foot Robalo boat hit a channel marker in the Upper Keys near Boca Chita Key. Those on board were sent flying into the water as an emergency team made their way to the scene around 6.30pm.
‘Huge’ shark thrashes in the sea as mom screams ‘get out of the water’ where swimmers fled predator a week earlier
A TEN-FOOT long hammerhead shark has been spotted thrashing off the coast – days after swimmers were forced to flee in fear. One mom told her son to get out of the water as the predator lurked near Orange Beach, Alabama on August 22. Dramatic footage shows the hammerhead...
6-Year-Old Girl ‘Hysterical’ Following Close Encounter With Shark in Hawaii: VIDEO
A 6-year-old girl experienced a once-a-lifetime situation when she encountered a shark while on vacation in Hawaii earlier this summer. In June 2022, 6-year-old Anela Rezentes revealed that while she was playing in the water on Kalama Beach in Kailua, Oahu when she bumped into something with her head. She then discovered the thing she ran into was actually a shark. The whole ordeal was actually caught on camera.
Coast Guard Intercepts 3 Boats off Texas Coast with 2,425 Pounds of Illegally Caught Red Snapper
The U.S. Coast Guard intercepted three boats that were fishing illegally in federal waters off the South Texas coast on Aug. 30. A total of fourteen Mexican fishermen were onboard the three lanchas, which are long and slender skiffs fitted with high-powered outboard motors. Multiple USCG crews from the South Padre Island station assisted the Cutter Edgar Culbertson’s crew in investigating and detaining the vessels, which had large quantities of illegally caught snapper and sharks onboard. The USCG’s Corpus Christi Sector and Air Station Corpus Christi assisted with the efforts as well.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Harrowing moment paramedics try to revive Pennsylvania woman, 58, who was fatally bitten by a bull shark while swimming with her husband and kids at popular snorkeling spot in the Bahamas
A shark attacked and killed a U.S. cruise ship passenger who was snorkeling in waters around the Bahamas on Tuesday, according to authorities. The incident involved a 58-year-old wife and mother from Pennsylvania. Her identity has not been made public. She was with her husband, daughter and son when the...
Coast Guard searching for Florida doctor after his boat was found far offshore
The U.S. Coast Guard is searching for a Florida doctor who took his boat out of a marina several days ago and did not return. Chaundre Cross, 49, left the Naples Bay Resort and Marina on Tuesday morning, the U.S. Coast Guard said in a statement on Twitter. He was traveling in his boat, a 34-foot Crownline named "Vitamin Sea."
Shark seen lurking yards from shore in eerie footage hours after snorkeler mauled at second beach on Labor Day weekend
DRAMATIC footage has captured the moment a shark was seen lurking close to the coastline during the Labor Day weekend. The sighting in California happened on September 3 – the same day that a woman, who was possibly snorkeling, was mauled off the coast of Hawaii. Andy Kubik recorded...
The Longest Fighting Time for a Fish Ever Recorded Was in The Bahamas
On April 20, 1999, angler Tommy Reesha was participating in the South Abaco segment of the Bahamas Billfish Championship when he hooked a monster of a fish that led to the longest fish fight ever recorded.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
AOL Corp
U.S. tourist killed in Bahamas shark attack
An American tourist was killed in a shark attack Tuesday in the Bahamas. The woman, whose name was not released, was snorkeling with a group of five to seven relatives when a bull shark attacked her shortly after 2 p.m. at Green Cay, Royal Bahamas Police Superintendent Chrislyn Skippings said at a news conference.
This Very Un-Florida Spot Has Some of Florida’s Best Beaches
This is the latest in our series on underrated destinations, It's Still a Big World.Flanked by two well-known destinations in the Florida Panhandle—Destin to the west and Panama City Beach to the east—South Walton is easy to miss if you’re not aware of the unique beauty hiding just off of US Highway 98.Luckily, I knew exactly where to go when my fiancé and I veered slightly south from the main motorway. Venturing down Scenic Highway 30A, we landed in Rosemary Beach, one of 16 towns along the Gulf Coast that make up South Walton.“We’re older than this town,” I said...
Watch a Small Crab Try to Eat a Loggerhead Sea Turtle Hatchling
Nature photographer Mark Smith was out taking videos of turtle hatchlings earlier this month in Melbourne, Florida when he saw an intense sequence of events. He was videotaping a small loggerhead sea turtle hatchling making its way from its nest on the beach to the ocean, but something blocked its path.
‘Huge’ shark spotted lurking off California coast as sightings force beaches to close
A SHARK that was up to eight feet long has been spotted lurking off the Californian coastline. Beaches across the country have been forced to close in recent weeks amid dozens of sightings, sparking fear among locals and tourists. Los Angeles County lifeguards revealed a shark that was between six...
Five dead in New Zealand after possible whale collision capsizes boat
Five people have died after a charter boat carrying bird enthusiasts capsized in New Zealand, police have said, possibly after the vessel collided with a whale. Eleven people were aboard the 8.5-metre boat when it capsized on Saturday morning in Goose Bay near the South Island town of Kaikōura, police said. Six people were rescued and five bodies were recovered from inside the vessel by police divers.
Comments / 0