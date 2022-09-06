ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shreveport, LA

KTAL

1 wounded, shooting at Bossier liquor store

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Police were called to the scene of a shooting in Bossier City late Thursday night. Officials say a man was shot multiple times just before 10:00 p.m. in the parking lot of a liquor store on the 1600 block of E. Texas St. He was taken to the hospital for treatment of his wounds.
BOSSIER CITY, LA
KSLA

1 shot outside Bossier City liquor store

BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA) — Bossier City police are investigating a shooting that sent one person to the hospital. It happened Thursday night (Sept. 8) in the parking lot of a liquor store in the 1600 block of East Texas Street. Authorities said the injured person’s wounds did not...
BOSSIER CITY, LA
KTBS

SPD names new suspect in Labor Day homicide; releases 2 others

SHREVEPORT, La. -- Shreveport police have a new suspect in a Labor Day shooting that left one man dead. And they have questioned and released two people identified Tuesday as suspects. An arrest warrant has been issued for Lee "Leroy" Buckner, 42, for second-degree murder. He's now considered the primary...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTAL

Watkins murder trial: Motion for mistrial denied again

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – After seven days of testimony in the trial of the man accused of shooting and killing a couple who gave him a ride home from the mall in Shreveport, DeWayne Watkin’s defense attorney called for a mistrial Thursday. That motion was ultimately denied, but...
SHREVEPORT, LA
News Radio 710 KEEL

Shreveport Police Make Arrest in August Shooting

On August 8th, 2022, around 10am Shreveport Police Department Patrol officers responded to the 6500 block of Central Street on reports of a shots. Responding officers located witnesses who advised that Dam’on Lewis had fired a weapon at an individual but did not strike them. Investigators with the Violent...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Arrest made in June 7 homicide

SHREVEPORT, La. -- A Shreveport man arrested Saturday in a stolen vehicle was also wanted on outstanding arrest warrants. But his troubled did not stop there. Shreveport police then charged Regge Williams with second-degree murder based on new information from the violent crimes detectives. He's accused in the June 7 shooting death of Kabrodrick Mitchell.
SHREVEPORT, LA
K945

Shreveport Shooting Leaves One Dead in Cedar Grove

Shreveport Police are investigating a shooting that has left one woman dead. This call came into dispatch around 10:30 p.m. from the 800 block of Wyngate Boulevard, which is located in the Cedar Grove neighborhood. When first responders arrived on the scene, they learned that a female victim was suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to her body. She was pronounced deceased by the Shreveport Fire Department.
SHREVEPORT, LA
News Radio 710 KEEL

Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office Arrests 4 Teen Burglars

Caddo Parish Sheriff Steve Prator announced on Wednesday that his deputies have arrested 4 teenagers, ages 13, 15, and 19, after they burglarized at least 7 cars. Caddo patrol deputies responded to a call just after 3AM at the 4300 block of Roy Road in Blanchard where apartment residents reported cash and prescription drugs had been stolen from various parked cars. After a search of the area, deputies caught a 13 year old boy as he ran from the area. Deputies then arrested 3 other suspects on Hilry Huckaby Avenue in Shreveport.
CADDO PARISH, LA
westcentralsbest.com

3 arrested in Monday night shooting in Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. - Three people are charged with attempted first-degree murder in a Monday night shooting that left one person with life-threatening injuries. Shreveport police arrested Juquentin Taylor, 19, Tyanna Waller, 24, and Keiuntre Normandin, 25. The shooting happened in the 1100 block of Shreveport-Barksdale Highway. Police said Taylor, Waller...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Man shot a Shreveport apartment complex dies; 2 suspects sought

SHREVEPORT, La. - A man shot at a Shreveport apartment complex Monday afternoon has died and police are on the hunt for two suspects. Nearly 20 units responded to the Northside Villa Apartments in the 4500 block of North Market Street where they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. Witnesses said two people were seen running away.
SHREVEPORT, LA
News Radio 710 KEEL

Million Dollar Bond Set for Captured Shreveport Fugitive

Caddo narcotics agents, U.S. deputy marshals, CPSO patrol and K9 deputies all worked to arrest a Shreveport man wanted for attempted second-degree murder on Tuesday night. At approximately 6:41 p.m. on Tuesday, CPSO narcotics agents spotted Frankie Tillman, 35, on Weinstock Street in Shreveport's Allendale neighborhood. After a brief chase, Tillman was taken into custody. Agents found 3.1 grams of crack cocaine packaged for sale along with three unrestrained children in the backseat of the car next to a loaded AR pistol set to fire.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Early evening shooting on Hearne Avenue in Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, LA - A shooting unfolded on Hearne Avenue in Shreveport early Tuesday evening. The Shreveport Police Department said the shooting happened on 6363 Hearne Avenue around 5:15 p.m. According to authorities, the wounded man ran into a nearby Burger King and was being uncooperative. Narcotics and a handgun were...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTAL

3 arrested in Anderson Island car theft, shooting

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Three people are in custody in connection with a shooting Monday night in Shreveport that left one person with critical injuries. The shooting happened at 8:20 p.m. in the 1100 block of Shreveport Barksdale Highway, where officers found a male victim suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest. He was brought to a hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KSLA

Woman accused of running scam boutique arrested on counterfeit trademark charges

BOSSIER PARISH, La. (KSLA) - A woman accused of scamming shoppers via her online boutique, Boujee Babes, is now facing charges in Bossier Parish. Bailey Baker, 23, turned herself in to authorities on Aug. 30 after a warrant was issued for her arrest in Bossier Parish. She’s facing eight counts of illegal use of counterfeit trademark for allegedly selling goods mimicking the following brands:
BOSSIER PARISH, LA
KTAL

Labor Day shooting ends 60 days without homicide in Shreveport

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The city of Shreveport went 60 days without a homicide, the longest streak in decades, and Shreveport Police Chief Wayne Smith says its a credit to all the men and women in uniform. Until the fatal shooting of Kenneth Dotie on Labor Day, there were...
SHREVEPORT, LA

