ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Horry County, SC

Horry County students surpass state averages on standardized tests

By Tanya Pinette
WBTW News13
WBTW News13
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SIC1a_0hka84Nq00

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Students in Horry County Schools have outperformed state averages on standardized tests, according to performance results released Tuesday by the South Carolina Department of Education.

HCS students scored 3% to 7% higher in the English language arts portion of the South Carolina College-and-Career Ready Assessments (SC READY) test than other counties in the state, according to an announcement. In mathematics, students scored 6% to 10% higher.

Students scored 6% to 8% higher than the state on the South Carolina Palmetto Assessment of State Standards (SCPASS) test that measures student achievement in science and social studies for grades 4-6, according to the press release.

While HCS students are performing well, State Superintendent of Education Molly Spearman said South Carolina schools are still moving toward recovery from the pandemic.

“We are alarmed and very concerned about the regression we see in areas like math, while encouraged by what we see in ELA,” Spearman said in the press release. “Much more will need to be done to reach our high standards and goals for the students of South Carolina, and it will take the combined efforts of educators, parents, and other stakeholders as we move forward.”

Learning regression will be addressed by state and local initiatives. These initiatives are to include free online tutoring for students and a digital library for educators.

The SC READY and SCPASS tests are administered in the spring of each academic year to students in grades 3 through 8.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBTW.

Comments / 0

Related
WBTW News13

Some 3rd graders forced to change classrooms at Horry County school

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A St. James Elementary School parent found a letter in her third grader’s backpack that she never expected.  “So I started reading it and it informed us and other parents in the third grade class that she was in, that the class was being dissolved,” said Mary Gardner, the parent […]
HORRY COUNTY, SC
wpde.com

Horry Co. Schools mechanic suing state over 'racial discrimination' in workplace

CONWAY, S.C. (WPDE) — At the tail end of August, a mechanic with the Horry County School's bus fleet filed a lawsuit against the State's Education Department. Eric Jordan claims that since his employment in February of 2018, he's "experienced repugnant, blatant, open and obvious racial attacks and discrimination by those who work with and supervise him, abuse, and harassment from his coworkers".
HORRY COUNTY, SC
WBTW News13

Election officials are beefing up security ahead of midterm elections around the country. What about Horry County?

CONWAY S.C. (WBTW) — Election officials are beefing up security around the country ahead of midterm elections, according to a recent New York Times article. But what about Horry County? Places like Madison, Wisconsin have added security cameras and plexiglass in the reception area of a county election office. The article said that decision comes […]
HORRY COUNTY, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Horry County, SC
Government
Horry County, SC
Education
County
Horry County, SC
State
South Carolina State
WBTW News13

Conway requests public input on 2035 comprehensive plan

CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) – The City of Conway Planning and Development Department will host three public input drop-in sessions about the 2035 Conway Comprehensive Plan to generate feedback from its residents. “The Comprehensive Plan is a vision and roadmap that guides future growth and development in the City of Conway,” according to an announcement. “The […]
CONWAY, SC
WMBF

Horry County Council approves resolution calling for inquiry into absentee ballot error

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The Horry County Council could be one step closer to finding out what was behind an absentee ballot error during June’s runoff election. During Tuesday night’s meeting, Horry County Council voted unanimously in favor of a resolution that asks the South Carolina Election Commission, the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division and the South Carolina Legislature to investigate why 1,337 Democratic absentee ballots were sent to Republican voters before the runoff election.
HORRY COUNTY, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Standardized Tests#Mathematics#K12#Hcs
WMBF

Federal judge denies request to stop enforcement of North Myrtle Beach beach wares ordinances

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) – A beach equipment rental company that is in a legal battle with the city of North Myrtle Beach was dealt a blow in its federal lawsuit. A federal judge denied Cherry Grove Beach Gear’s motion for a preliminary injunction that would keep the city of North Myrtle Beach from enforcing two ordinances and allow the company to continue offering its beach set-up services.
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
WBTW News13

Myrtle Beach City Hall struck by lightning

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) – The Myrtle Beach City Hall building was struck by lightning at about 5 p.m. Wednesday. The Myrtle Beach Fire Department responded to the incident quickly once city hall staff members reported smelling smoke after the lightning strike, according to the Myrtle Beach City Government Facebook page. No injuries were reported. […]
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
The Post and Courier

OrthoSC opens North Myrtle Beach practice inside former K&W Cafeteria building

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH — Medical provider OrthoSC recently opened its sixth area location, this time in North Myrtle Beach inside a space that formally housed a K&W Cafeteria. Located at 1621 Highway 17 North near the Intracoastal Waterway Bridge in a section of North Myrtle Beach that has witnessed a construction boom in the past decade, the modernized building with a physical and occupational therapy center does not resemble its previous life as a restaurant, but was a key spot for company officials when looking to expand.
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, SC
WBTW News13

Marion fire chief resigns

MARION, S.C. (WBTW) — Marion Fire Chief Jeremy Bass has resigned. News13 requested Bass’ resignation letter last week and received it on Thursday. Our calls to Mayor Ashley Brady on Friday and Thursday were not returned. A reason for his resignation wasn’t provided in the letter. Bass told News13 by phone that he’s going to […]
MARION, SC
WBTW News13

WBTW News13

72K+
Followers
7K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

WBTW News13 provides the latest breaking news, weather, and sports plus top stories from our daily broadcasts for the Myrtle Beach, Florence, and Pee Dee areas.

 https://wbtw.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy