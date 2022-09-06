Horry County students surpass state averages on standardized tests

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Students in Horry County Schools have outperformed state averages on standardized tests, according to performance results released Tuesday by the South Carolina Department of Education.

HCS students scored 3% to 7% higher in the English language arts portion of the South Carolina College-and-Career Ready Assessments (SC READY) test than other counties in the state, according to an announcement. In mathematics, students scored 6% to 10% higher.

Students scored 6% to 8% higher than the state on the South Carolina Palmetto Assessment of State Standards (SCPASS) test that measures student achievement in science and social studies for grades 4-6, according to the press release.

While HCS students are performing well, State Superintendent of Education Molly Spearman said South Carolina schools are still moving toward recovery from the pandemic.

“We are alarmed and very concerned about the regression we see in areas like math, while encouraged by what we see in ELA,” Spearman said in the press release. “Much more will need to be done to reach our high standards and goals for the students of South Carolina, and it will take the combined efforts of educators, parents, and other stakeholders as we move forward.”

Learning regression will be addressed by state and local initiatives. These initiatives are to include free online tutoring for students and a digital library for educators.

The SC READY and SCPASS tests are administered in the spring of each academic year to students in grades 3 through 8.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBTW.