Arcadia, KS

Body found in SE Kansas leads to homicide investigation

By Stephanie Nutt
 2 days ago

ARCADIA, Kan. (KSNW) — A body that was found in southeast Kansas over the weekend has led the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) and the Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) to conduct a homicide investigation.

According to the KBI, on Saturday, Sept. 3, around 11:25 a.m., 911 received a call from a woman who had found the body of her friend.

When the CCSO arrived at the scene in the 400 block of E. Arcadia St., in Arcadia, Kan., officials said they found 80-year-old Geneva Ham dead inside of her home.

The KBI says an autopsy was performed and that the coroner ruled her death a homicide.

An investigation is ongoing.

The KBI asks that anyone with information related to this crime call them at 1-800-KS-CRIME or submit a tip online by clicking here . Tips can also be submitted by calling the CCSO at 620-724-8274.

Comments / 6

itsjustme
2d ago

This is so sad 🥺 I hope the person responsible is found quickly and justice is swiftly served. Her family and all who loved her are in my prayers 🙏❤️ May she rest in peace 🕊️

Fontressa Foxx
2d ago

so sad how can anyone live with them selves knowing you took an innocent life and an elderly one at that who couldn't protect herself,I hope they are found soon and get what they definitely deserve. Prayers going up for the family and friends sending comfort during this time 🙏.

