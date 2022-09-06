My name is Alireza. I am an artist by night, and by day I am a staff attorney with an organization in New York City that does eviction and foreclosure defense work. I've been coming out to Salt Lake for about 10 years. My partner has some family out here and we came out, went to the parks, went into the canyons, but never actually to the lake. One day, we're flying on our way back to New York and I saw the lake and didn't realize how big it was.

SALT LAKE CITY, UT ・ 1 DAY AGO