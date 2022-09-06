ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salt Lake City, UT

kslnewsradio.com

Cooler temperatures are on the way Utah, but get used to the heat domes

SALT LAKE CITY — After a week of record-breaking Utah heat, including a 107 degree scorcher today, KSL Meteorologist Matt Johnson has good news for those itching for sweater weather. “A desperately needed pattern change that we’ve been waiting for. It’s more ‘fall like,'” Johnson told KSL NewsRadio....
upr.org

Lake Effect: 'Water to Survive/Save the Great Salt Lake'

My name is Alireza. I am an artist by night, and by day I am a staff attorney with an organization in New York City that does eviction and foreclosure defense work. I've been coming out to Salt Lake for about 10 years. My partner has some family out here and we came out, went to the parks, went into the canyons, but never actually to the lake. One day, we're flying on our way back to New York and I saw the lake and didn't realize how big it was.
Gephardt Daily

State DWR calls out Utah fish ditchers

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Sept. 8, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Division of Wildlife Resources is asking aquatic pet owners to stop ditching goldfish and other aquarium dwellers in the wild. “Don’t do it!,” says a Utah DWR statement released Thursday. “The Utah Division of Wildlife Resources is...
oilcity.news

Late-summer snowstorm could dump foot of snow on mountains in Wyoming

CASPER, Wyo. — Seasons are changing, and while it is technically still summer until Thursday, Sept. 22, the Bighorn Mountains could see a big snowstorm between Thursday night and Friday night. The late-summer snowstorm could dump 5–10 inches at elevations between 10,000 and 11,000 feet, with around a foot...
ABC4

Valley Fire serves as warning: fire danger remains high in Utah

WEBER COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – Firefighters are getting closer to containing the Valley Fire today. It broke out yesterday afternoon in Weber County near the mouth of Ogden Canyon and threatened more than 30 homes. During the night, wind gusts surpassed 20 mph and caused a flare up which resulted in 10 homes being evacuated. This afternoon, […]
ksl.com

Does one of these flags say 'Utah' to you? Utah unveils 20 semifinalists for new state flag

SALT LAKE CITY — The field of 5,703 designs submitted to potentially replace Utah's state flag has officially been whittled down to 20. The Utah State Flag Task Force on Thursday unveiled nearly two dozen semifinalists that will be considered as possible replacements for the current flag, which has remained mostly untouched since 1911. All of the designs were published online along with descriptions explaining every color and design in the flag; the designs are also up for review and public comment.
kslnewsradio.com

32 days above 100 degrees in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY — A tweet from the National Weather Service Salt Lake City says we’ve officially broken the triple-digit mark 32 times this year. This month alone we’ve hit over 100 degrees on five different occasions. Also, today is the hottest day ever recorded in September...
KSLTV

Two fires spark during record hot September

OGDEN, Utah — The record-breaking September heat is posing some challenges for fire crews in Ogden. The Valley Fire, originally named the Rainbow Fire, forced more evacuations overnight. The winds kicked up, forcing the evacuation of 10 more homes around midnight. This was in addition to 10-12 homes that...
ABC4

5 Utah cities make the ‘Top 100 Best Places to Live in the U.S.’

UTAH (ABC4) – Recently, Livability, otherwise known as “the go-to resource for anyone looking to discover the best places to live, work, and visit,” released its annual data-driven list of the “Top 100 Best Places to Live in America.” Of the vast number of cities in the U.S., over 19,000 to be specific, five of […]
jacobbarlow.com

The Rebirth of a River

Before 1940, the middle Provo River meandered relatively freely through Heber Valley. It was a haven for wildlife and offered outstanding fishing. From the 1940’s to the 1960’s, the river was dammed, diked, and channelized by Federal and local partners for water delivery and flood control purposes. The...
utahstories.com

5 Utah Burgers You Must Try

Utah has a passion for burgers, and if you’re craving one, there is no shortage of burger joints to choose from. Whether you’re in Salt Lake City, or a tiny Southern Utah town, no matter what type of burger you prefer, you’ll find one you should try on this list:
Cafe Rio adding 3 stores in Utah

Cafe Rio Mexican Grill, which opened in 1997 in southern Utah, is adding three locations to its home state by year's end. "We're thrilled to be opening three more locations in our home state of Utah," CEO Steve Vaughan said in a company press release. "With these openings, we'll be able to offer more opportunities for Utahans to experience our fresh, award-winning, and flavor-packed recipes in their own neighborhoods. We're proud to be a growing Utah-based company, where we have some of our most dedicated and fantastic fans."
