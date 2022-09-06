Read full article on original website
KUTV
Brutal 'heat dome' caused record-breaking temperatures across Utah
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — There has been a significant late-summer heat wave in Utah and the entire western US. In Salt Lake City, nine out of the last ten days have been in the triple digits. Salt Lake City was not anticipated to reach 100 degrees or higher...
kslnewsradio.com
Cooler temperatures are on the way Utah, but get used to the heat domes
SALT LAKE CITY — After a week of record-breaking Utah heat, including a 107 degree scorcher today, KSL Meteorologist Matt Johnson has good news for those itching for sweater weather. “A desperately needed pattern change that we’ve been waiting for. It’s more ‘fall like,'” Johnson told KSL NewsRadio....
KUTV
Historic heat wave shatters Sept. high temperatures, ties record for hottest day in SLC
SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Salt Lake City's high of 107 degrees was tied Wednesday around 3:30 p.m. with the potential of temperatures continuing to increase. Wednesday marked the 34th day with a high of 100 degrees or above this year and the 9th day in a row with a high of 100 degrees or above.
Salt Lake City ties all-time record temperature at 107F
Calling it simply a "dry heat" just won't cut it as Salt Lake City tied its all-time record for hottest temperature ever on Wednesday.
upr.org
Lake Effect: 'Water to Survive/Save the Great Salt Lake'
My name is Alireza. I am an artist by night, and by day I am a staff attorney with an organization in New York City that does eviction and foreclosure defense work. I've been coming out to Salt Lake for about 10 years. My partner has some family out here and we came out, went to the parks, went into the canyons, but never actually to the lake. One day, we're flying on our way back to New York and I saw the lake and didn't realize how big it was.
Gephardt Daily
State DWR calls out Utah fish ditchers
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Sept. 8, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Division of Wildlife Resources is asking aquatic pet owners to stop ditching goldfish and other aquarium dwellers in the wild. “Don’t do it!,” says a Utah DWR statement released Thursday. “The Utah Division of Wildlife Resources is...
kslnewsradio.com
It’s not just hot – this September heat wave is impacting high altitude locations as well
SALT LAKE CITY — The ongoing September heat wave not only set records on the floor of the Salt Lake Valley, it created new temperature highs at altitude, according to the National Weather Service in Salt Lake City. KSL meteorologist Matt Johnson says it’s still cooler at high altitude...
oilcity.news
Late-summer snowstorm could dump foot of snow on mountains in Wyoming
CASPER, Wyo. — Seasons are changing, and while it is technically still summer until Thursday, Sept. 22, the Bighorn Mountains could see a big snowstorm between Thursday night and Friday night. The late-summer snowstorm could dump 5–10 inches at elevations between 10,000 and 11,000 feet, with around a foot...
KSLTV
Heat wave prompts cancellation of planned power outage in South Jordan
SOUTH JORDAN, Utah — Residents in the Daybreak neighborhood said they were relieved that a planned power outage for Tuesday evening had been postponed. Rocky Mountain Power had planned to cut electricity to nearly 550 homes from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. so that crews could complete maintenance work.
Valley Fire serves as warning: fire danger remains high in Utah
WEBER COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – Firefighters are getting closer to containing the Valley Fire today. It broke out yesterday afternoon in Weber County near the mouth of Ogden Canyon and threatened more than 30 homes. During the night, wind gusts surpassed 20 mph and caused a flare up which resulted in 10 homes being evacuated. This afternoon, […]
ksl.com
Does one of these flags say 'Utah' to you? Utah unveils 20 semifinalists for new state flag
SALT LAKE CITY — The field of 5,703 designs submitted to potentially replace Utah's state flag has officially been whittled down to 20. The Utah State Flag Task Force on Thursday unveiled nearly two dozen semifinalists that will be considered as possible replacements for the current flag, which has remained mostly untouched since 1911. All of the designs were published online along with descriptions explaining every color and design in the flag; the designs are also up for review and public comment.
Hundreds of goldfish found illegally dumped in Utah pond
Biologists from the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources discovered hundreds of goldfish illegally dumped in a local pond, causing officials to warn residents about dumping fish in state waterways
kslnewsradio.com
32 days above 100 degrees in Salt Lake City
SALT LAKE CITY — A tweet from the National Weather Service Salt Lake City says we’ve officially broken the triple-digit mark 32 times this year. This month alone we’ve hit over 100 degrees on five different occasions. Also, today is the hottest day ever recorded in September...
upr.org
Extremely hot temperatures in Utah causing fish to die in reservoirs and ponds
Recent hot temperatures throughout the state have caused dozens of fish to die off according to biologists with the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources. Over 80 kokanee salmon were recorded dead at Lost Creek Reservoir earlier this week. Catfish deaths were also reported by DWR at the Jensen Nature Park pond in Syracuse.
KSLTV
Two fires spark during record hot September
OGDEN, Utah — The record-breaking September heat is posing some challenges for fire crews in Ogden. The Valley Fire, originally named the Rainbow Fire, forced more evacuations overnight. The winds kicked up, forcing the evacuation of 10 more homes around midnight. This was in addition to 10-12 homes that...
5 Utah cities make the ‘Top 100 Best Places to Live in the U.S.’
UTAH (ABC4) – Recently, Livability, otherwise known as “the go-to resource for anyone looking to discover the best places to live, work, and visit,” released its annual data-driven list of the “Top 100 Best Places to Live in America.” Of the vast number of cities in the U.S., over 19,000 to be specific, five of […]
jacobbarlow.com
The Rebirth of a River
Before 1940, the middle Provo River meandered relatively freely through Heber Valley. It was a haven for wildlife and offered outstanding fishing. From the 1940’s to the 1960’s, the river was dammed, diked, and channelized by Federal and local partners for water delivery and flood control purposes. The...
utahstories.com
5 Utah Burgers You Must Try
Utah has a passion for burgers, and if you’re craving one, there is no shortage of burger joints to choose from. Whether you’re in Salt Lake City, or a tiny Southern Utah town, no matter what type of burger you prefer, you’ll find one you should try on this list:
utahstories.com
Hundreds of Unsheltered People are Sleeping on Salt Lake City’s Streets Tonight. Why?
Every night there are anywhere from 1,000 up to 2,000 people in Utah sleeping on the streets, along riverways, squatting in parks, or wandering around trying to find safety and security, most are in Salt Lake County, but the number is growing as every city along the Wasatch Front is facing housing shortages.
Fast Casual
Cafe Rio adding 3 stores in Utah
Cafe Rio Mexican Grill, which opened in 1997 in southern Utah, is adding three locations to its home state by year's end. "We're thrilled to be opening three more locations in our home state of Utah," CEO Steve Vaughan said in a company press release. "With these openings, we'll be able to offer more opportunities for Utahans to experience our fresh, award-winning, and flavor-packed recipes in their own neighborhoods. We're proud to be a growing Utah-based company, where we have some of our most dedicated and fantastic fans."
