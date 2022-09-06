ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wadestown, WV

The Dominion Post

John Martin

John “Junior” Calvin Martin, 95, of Fairchance Road, Morgantown, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022. He passed peacefully at the Mon Health Medical Center. Junior was Methodist by faith and a lifelong member of the Calvary United Methodist Church. He...
MORGANTOWN, WV
The Dominion Post

Clifford Poling

Clifford Eugene Poling, 90, of Westover, went to be with the Lord on Sept. 4, 2022. He was born in Morgantown on April 25, 1932, to Howard and Hazel Marie Bonner Poling. He attended Morgantown High School and joined the United States Air Force during the Korean Conflict. He was a military policeman for four years and was in the reserves for five years. He was employed at Blacksville #1 Coal Mine and retired as a section foreman after 20 years of service. He also worked as an electrician for Believe Electricians for six years. He also loved making furniture.
WESTOVER, WV
The Dominion Post

Ean Comas

Ean John Comas, 7, of Fairmont, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022, at J.W. Ruby Memorial Hospital from heart complications that he had since birth. He was born in Fairmont, on Aug. 31, 2015, a son of Tabitha Nicole Everson and her fiancé Steve Black, of Fairmont, and Charles Comas, also of Fairmont.
FAIRMONT, WV
The Dominion Post

Mary Lowther

Mary Virginia “Ginnie” Settle Lowther, 87, died Sept. 4, 2022, at her home in Buckhannon, surrounded and supported by family, including her husband of nearly 69 years, Dewayne Rymer Lowther. She was born March 3, 1935, in Parkersburg, to Samuel Brittan Settle and LaVantia Pearl Elliott Settle. In...
BUCKHANNON, WV
The Dominion Post

Carolyn Harper

Carolyn Sue Harper, 78, of Morgantown died Aug. 14, 2022, at her home. McCulla Funeral Home is providing cremation service.
MORGANTOWN, WV
The Dominion Post

Leila Zinn

Leila J. Zinn, 82, of Point Marion, Pa., passed away Monday, Sept. 5, 2022, at her home, with her family at her side following a lengthy illness. Born in Point Marion, Pa., on Dec. 31, 1939, she was a daughter of the late Wilbert V. and Catherine (Neverdale) Borden. Graduating...
POINT MARION, PA
The Dominion Post

Off-campus WVU student tests positive for monkeypox

WVU TODAY A West Virginia University student tested positive for monkeypox on Wednesday. The patient, who resides off-campus, has been seen by health care providers, and is currently isol. You have reached content available exclusively to Dominion Post subscribers.
MORGANTOWN, WV
