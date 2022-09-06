Clifford Eugene Poling, 90, of Westover, went to be with the Lord on Sept. 4, 2022. He was born in Morgantown on April 25, 1932, to Howard and Hazel Marie Bonner Poling. He attended Morgantown High School and joined the United States Air Force during the Korean Conflict. He was a military policeman for four years and was in the reserves for five years. He was employed at Blacksville #1 Coal Mine and retired as a section foreman after 20 years of service. He also worked as an electrician for Believe Electricians for six years. He also loved making furniture.

WESTOVER, WV ・ 2 DAYS AGO