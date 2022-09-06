Read full article on original website
John Martin
John “Junior” Calvin Martin, 95, of Fairchance Road, Morgantown, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022. He passed peacefully at the Mon Health Medical Center. Junior was Methodist by faith and a lifelong member of the Calvary United Methodist Church. He...
Clifford Poling
Clifford Eugene Poling, 90, of Westover, went to be with the Lord on Sept. 4, 2022. He was born in Morgantown on April 25, 1932, to Howard and Hazel Marie Bonner Poling. He attended Morgantown High School and joined the United States Air Force during the Korean Conflict. He was a military policeman for four years and was in the reserves for five years. He was employed at Blacksville #1 Coal Mine and retired as a section foreman after 20 years of service. He also worked as an electrician for Believe Electricians for six years. He also loved making furniture.
Ean Comas
Ean John Comas, 7, of Fairmont, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022, at J.W. Ruby Memorial Hospital from heart complications that he had since birth. He was born in Fairmont, on Aug. 31, 2015, a son of Tabitha Nicole Everson and her fiancé Steve Black, of Fairmont, and Charles Comas, also of Fairmont.
Mary Lowther
Mary Virginia “Ginnie” Settle Lowther, 87, died Sept. 4, 2022, at her home in Buckhannon, surrounded and supported by family, including her husband of nearly 69 years, Dewayne Rymer Lowther. She was born March 3, 1935, in Parkersburg, to Samuel Brittan Settle and LaVantia Pearl Elliott Settle. In...
Carolyn Harper
Carolyn Sue Harper, 78, of Morgantown died Aug. 14, 2022, at her home. McCulla Funeral Home is providing cremation service.
Leila Zinn
Leila J. Zinn, 82, of Point Marion, Pa., passed away Monday, Sept. 5, 2022, at her home, with her family at her side following a lengthy illness. Born in Point Marion, Pa., on Dec. 31, 1939, she was a daughter of the late Wilbert V. and Catherine (Neverdale) Borden. Graduating...
MORGANTOWN -- The only negative WVU head coach Neal Brown had to say about quarterback JT Daniels' debut with the Mountaineers last week at Pitt was some foul language in his postgame news c. You have reached content available exclusively to Dominion Post subscribers.
MORGANTOWN -- One of the most important plays of last week's Backyard Brawl between WVU and Pitt happened on the Panthers' second offensive possession, and it has nothing to do with the on-f You have reached content available exclusively to Dominion Post subscribers.
MORGANTOWN -- You’ve got to have a plan. For West Virginia’s political subdivisions that’s more than good advice — it’s the law. On Thursday evening at WVU’s Mountaineer St. You have reached content available exclusively to Dominion Post subscribers.
Erik Herron wants you to forget about 2020. The election, that is, the WVU political science professor said. He wants you to forget about what happened at the polls. Or, what didn�. You have reached content available exclusively to Dominion Post subscribers.
Despite a rainy start to the day, 1,037 boxes, or 2,074 doses, of naloxone were distributed throughout Monongalia County Thursday as part of Save a Life Day, also called Free Naloxone Day. You have reached content available exclusively to Dominion Post subscribers.
An investigation into a fire that occurred on Sept. 1, had led to two suspects, one of whom is a student at West Virginia University, being arrested by City of Morgantown Fire Marshals. A. You have reached content available exclusively to Dominion Post subscribers.
WVU TODAY A West Virginia University student tested positive for monkeypox on Wednesday. The patient, who resides off-campus, has been seen by health care providers, and is currently isol. You have reached content available exclusively to Dominion Post subscribers.
A Pennsylvania man was arrested this week after police in Star City found numerous bags of methamphetamine inside his vehicle. Star City Police Officer Hunt wrote in a criminal complaint. You have reached content available exclusively to Dominion Post subscribers.
MORGANTOWN -- For the first time publicly on Tuesday, members of Morgantown City Council expressed their own frustrations with the administration’s ability to mend the rift between city ha. You have reached content available exclusively to Dominion Post subscribers.
A Friday traffic stop on Fairmont Road in Morgantown ended with two people being arrested after police found drugs in some interesting places. According to a criminal complaint, West Virg. You have reached content available exclusively to Dominion Post subscribers.
MORGANTOWN – Public Health Commissioner Ayne Amjad will take on an altered role in Gov. Jim Justice's COVID leadership team. Justice, Amjad and Department of Health and Human Resources Sec. You have reached content available exclusively to Dominion Post subscribers.
