ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UEFA

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

US Open: Casper Ruud laughs off comparisons with Erling Haaland in native Norway

Casper Ruud does not expect to match the popularity of Erling Haaland in his native Norway even if he beats Carlos Alcaraz to win the US Open and become world number one.The climax to what has been an extraordinary grand slam tournament will be a straight shootout for a maiden major trophy for both men and top spot in the rankings.Ruud is already the best player in his country’s history having picked up a love of the sport from his father Christian, who was a top-50 player in the 1990s.It is a phenomenal period in Norwegian sporting history, with the...
TENNIS
BBC

Max Verstappen handed Italian Grand Prix grid penalty

Red Bull's Max Verstappen has been handed a five-place grid penalty for the Italian Grand Prix. The Dutchman was second in practice, 0.143 seconds behind Ferrari's Carlos Sainz, who will start from the back with his own grid penalty. Ferrari's Charles Leclerc was third, quickest of those without a penalty,...
MOTORSPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Thibaut Courtois
Person
Federico Valverde
Person
Ange Postecoglou
Person
Callum Mcgregor
Person
Karim Benzema
Person
Toni Kroos
Person
Eden Hazard
BBC

Shericka Jackson talks up tilt at Flo-Jo 200m record

Venue: Letzigrund Stadium, Zurich Dates: 7-8 September. Coverage: Watch live on BBC Two and BBC Red Button on Wednesday and BBC Two and BBC Three on Thursday. Jamaican world champion Shericka Jackson says she is targeting the 34-year-old 200m world record set by American great Florence Griffith-Joyner in Thursday's Diamond League final.
SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy