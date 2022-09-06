Casper Ruud does not expect to match the popularity of Erling Haaland in his native Norway even if he beats Carlos Alcaraz to win the US Open and become world number one.The climax to what has been an extraordinary grand slam tournament will be a straight shootout for a maiden major trophy for both men and top spot in the rankings.Ruud is already the best player in his country’s history having picked up a love of the sport from his father Christian, who was a top-50 player in the 1990s.It is a phenomenal period in Norwegian sporting history, with the...

TENNIS ・ 39 MINUTES AGO