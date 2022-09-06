Read full article on original website
Related
US Open: Casper Ruud laughs off comparisons with Erling Haaland in native Norway
Casper Ruud does not expect to match the popularity of Erling Haaland in his native Norway even if he beats Carlos Alcaraz to win the US Open and become world number one.The climax to what has been an extraordinary grand slam tournament will be a straight shootout for a maiden major trophy for both men and top spot in the rankings.Ruud is already the best player in his country’s history having picked up a love of the sport from his father Christian, who was a top-50 player in the 1990s.It is a phenomenal period in Norwegian sporting history, with the...
Barcelona’s spending cap raised by €800m after sale of club assets
La Liga has raised Barcelona’s spending limit by €800m (£700m), bringing it out of a spending deficit after the Catalan side sold off chunks of assets to patch up its finances, the Spanish league said. Barcelona were given a cap of €96m last year, which was slashed...
UEFA・
BBC
Max Verstappen handed Italian Grand Prix grid penalty
Red Bull's Max Verstappen has been handed a five-place grid penalty for the Italian Grand Prix. The Dutchman was second in practice, 0.143 seconds behind Ferrari's Carlos Sainz, who will start from the back with his own grid penalty. Ferrari's Charles Leclerc was third, quickest of those without a penalty,...
BBC
US Open: Nick Kyrgios given biggest fine of tournament after quarter-final defeat
Venue: Flushing Meadows, New York Dates: 29 August-11 September. Coverage: Daily radio commentaries across BBC Sounds and the BBC Sport website and app, with selected live text commentaries and match reports on the website and app. Nick Kyrgios has been given the biggest fine of the US Open so far...
RELATED PEOPLE
BBC
Claressa Shields v Savannah Marshall: World champion rivals clash at news conference
Venue: O2 Arena, London Date: Saturday, 10 September. Coverage: Commentary on BBC 5 Sports Extra from 19:00 BST and then from 21:00 BST on BBC Radio 5 Live, follow live text commentary and reaction on BBC Sport website & app from 21:30 BST. Savannah Marshall accused Claressa Shields of being...
BBC
Shericka Jackson talks up tilt at Flo-Jo 200m record
Venue: Letzigrund Stadium, Zurich Dates: 7-8 September. Coverage: Watch live on BBC Two and BBC Red Button on Wednesday and BBC Two and BBC Three on Thursday. Jamaican world champion Shericka Jackson says she is targeting the 34-year-old 200m world record set by American great Florence Griffith-Joyner in Thursday's Diamond League final.
Comments / 0