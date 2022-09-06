ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Enfield, NC

Jack Gay
2d ago

seems to me that what he did showed how racist he was. the town voted to remove it, not destroy it. since when is ones heritage more important than another's. it should have been taken down and put in a museum like the rest of them. I am offended by him destroying the plague for the gulf war and WWII plaque as well. he let his hatred make him make a bad decision. it was a federal monument and they are protected.

Jesse Jones
2d ago

what a damn joke he is embarrasseimg the town of Enfield get him out he is making our hold system look like a bunch of hillbillies our Governor and attorney General has more important things than go there and give this racist what ever you want to say he represents this is a local matter you are not as you want to be so get your locals to investigate

David
2d ago

hey Cooper? Are you not going to help out One of your support group? He is a racist that you and your party supports

WRAL News

Enfield mayor calls on Gov. Cooper to investigate messages of racism: 'We need our governor to lock arms with this community'

Enfield, N.C. — Enfield Mayor Mondale Robinson called for the governor and attorney general to come to the town to investigate recent messages of racism. Robinson, Emancipate Executive Director and attorney Dawn Blagrove and Blackacre CEO Jeremy Collins spoke Tuesday morning at a news conference to call for Gov. Roy Cooper and Attorney General Josh Stein to take action.
WRAL

Hog farm cited for dozens of environmental violations

Environmental advocates are calling for more transparency and oversight of hog-waste digesters after a system on a Wayne County farm erupted May 30, flooding the area with millions of gallons of gray, greasy, foamy waste. Reporter: Laura Leslie. Photographer: Josie Zimmer.
thewashingtondailynews.com

City agrees to settlement with developers over subdivision dispute

A consent judgment filed on Thursday, Sept. 1 will bring an end to an ongoing struggle between the Washington City Council and Bill and Dale Peele who attempted to build a subdivision on the property of the former Racquet Club of Washington near Atkins Drive and Avon Avenue. Washington Daily...
jocoreport.com

Slaying Of Wake Deputy Galvanizes NC Republicans Against Sanctuary Cities

When the charges were announced against Wake County Deputy Ned Byrd’s accused killers, brothers Arturo Marin-Sotelo and Alder Alfonso Marin-Sotelo, a charge of “possession of a firearm by an illegal alien” was included, making the killing not just a local law-enforcement issue but a border-control issue for many Republicans.
