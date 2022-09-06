ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elections

‘Freedom only applies to some’: Democratic Gov. candidate Joe Cunningham blasts abortion ban vote

By Associated Press, Kevin Accettulla
WBTW News13
WBTW News13
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eAkIY_0hka7qlG00

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — South Carolina Democratic gubernatorial candidate Joe Cunningham blasted the Senate Medical Affairs Committee’s vote to remove exceptions for rape and incest from an abortion bill being proposed in the state legislature.

“Governor McMaster’s allies in the State Senate voted today to advance the ‘McMaster version’ of the total abortion ban by going to the furthest extreme and removing exceptions for rape and incest,” Cunningham said in a statement. “The governor’s allies in the legislature have decided that freedom only applies to some. They have decided that they know better than doctors and women on how to handle private medical decisions. They have decided that South Carolina women do not deserve to be full citizens with control of their own bodies. They have decided that the state government should be able to seize the body of a woman or child and force her to give birth regardless of being a victim of rape or incest.”

“Congratulations, Governor. You got what you wanted and all it cost was the fundamental freedom of every woman in South Carolina,” the statement reads.

The Senate Medical Affairs Committee voted 9-8 with two Republicans joining all Democrats — to send the bill to the full Senate, where debate is expected to begin Wednesday morning. The exceptions could be restored during that debate.

Democrats are not going to help Republicans out of a box of their own making by making “an awful bill a very bad bill,” Senate Minority Leader Brad Hutto said.

“We think by highlighting the fact a bunch of extreme, Republican men are trying to control women’s decisions in South Carolina — they need to own that. The governor needs to own that,” Hutto told reporters.

Republicans told their Democratic colleagues their strategy was shortsighted.

“We heard a lot of talk about protecting women’s rights. It looks like when they had a chance, they didn’t,” Republican Sen. Michael Gambrel said.

Several Republicans senators have said they cannot support the bill without the exceptions for pregnancies caused by rape and incest. There are 30 Republicans and 16 Democrats in the state Senate.

Senators will get another chance to change the bill Wednesday, including adding the exceptions back or any amendments that were rejected at Tuesday’s meeting.

The bill bans all abortions in South Carolina except when the mother’s life is at risk. Before they were removed, the bill also included exceptions for pregnancies caused by rape and incest. In those cases, the doctor would have to tell the woman the rape will be reported and her name given to the county sheriff within 24 hours of the procedure. The bill would have only allowed abortions in those cases up to 12 weeks after conception.

The proposal also starts child support payments at the date of conception and requires a father to pay half of pregnancy expenses, including the mother’s share of insurance premiums. The father of a child conceived by rape or incest must also pay the full cost of mental counseling from the attack.

South Carolina currently has a ban on abortions once cardiac activity in a fetus is detected, which is usually about six weeks. But that law has been suspended as the South Carolina Supreme Court reviews whether it violates the state’s constitutional right to privacy. That leaves South Carolina’s older 20-week abortion ban as the current benchmark.

Abortion bans have had mixed success in state legislatures since Roe v. Wade was overturned. Indiana passed a ban in August that goes into effect later this month with the rape, incest and life of the mother exceptions. West Virginia’s Legislature could not agree on stricter rules during a special session in July.

And lawmakers in South Carolina suddenly started paying much closer attention to Kansas when nearly 60% of voters rejected a ballot measure that would have allowed the state’s Legislature to ban abortion. The states voted for Republican Donald Trump in nearly identical percentages in the 2020 presidential election.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBTW.

Comments / 0

Related
WBTW News13

South Carolina senators reject a near-total abortion ban

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina senators rejected a ban on almost all abortions Thursday in a special session called in the aftermath of the U.S. Supreme Court decision overturning Roe v. Wade after five Republicans, including all the chamber’s women, refused to support it. The 30 Republicans in the 46-member chamber had a majority […]
CONGRESS & COURTS
live5news.com

Lowcountry rep. reacts to leaked audio: ‘I said what I said’

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina GOP is calling for a state representative to resign after audio was leaked to a far-right activist group. GOP officials say Krystle Matthews’ comments that were leaked by “Project Veritas” were racist. In response to the leak, Matthews stood by...
POLITICS
holycitysinner.com

New Poll Shows Joe Cunningham Closing Gap on Gov. McMaster

A new poll conducted by the Joe Cunningham-Tally Casey campaign shows a tightening race for governor, with incumbent Henry McMaster leading Cunningham by seven points statewide. You can read the poll summary here. Cunningham enters the race leading McMaster among key subgroups, winning independents by +10 and women by +9....
ELECTIONS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
State
Indiana State
State
South Carolina State
WBTW News13

Rape, incest exceptions pulled from South Carolina abortion bill

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A South Carolina Senate committee voted Tuesday to remove exceptions for rape and incest from a proposed abortion ban setting up a showdown among Republicans wary of passing such a restrictive bill. Democrats helped set up the fight, choosing not to vote with three moderate Republicans who wanted to keep the exceptions in […]
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brad Hutto
WRDW-TV

South Carolina survivor speaks out for abortion law exceptions

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The South Carolina Senate Medical Affairs Committee met in August to hear feedback to consider exceptions for abortion like rape and incest. Just as many thought the rules may loosen, the S.C. Committee voted Tuesday to remove those exceptions. We met with one South Carolina woman...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
FOX Carolina

WATCH: Upstate representative responds to abortion comments

COLUMBIA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - An Upstate representative recently responded to criticism he received for comments he made during the House debate over a bill restricting abortions in South Carolina. Representatives were arguing over putting exceptions in the bill for rape and incest when one Republican lawmaker said he was...
COLUMBIA, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Rights#Abortion Issues#Democrats#Legislature#Politics State#Politics Legislative#Politics Governor#Election State#Democratic#The State Senate#Republicans
The Post and Courier

State ethics commission: McGhee violated disclosure requirements

North Augusta City Council member David McGhee was found in violation by the South Carolina State Ethics Commission (SCSEC) after failing to disclose certain types of income on his Statements of Economic Interest (SEIs) for the years 2018, 2019 and 2020. The complaint against McGhee was filed on Nov. 25,...
NORTH AUGUSTA, SC
WCBD Count on 2

SCDMV: Changing to a South Carolina license

MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C. (WCBD) — If you’ve recently moved to South Carolina, it might be time for you to apply for a new driver’s license. According to South Carolina’s Department of Motor Vehicles (SCDMV), if you have a valid driver’s license or identification card from another state and your permanently move to South Carolina, you […]
POLITICS
legalreader.com

Can I Sue My Employer for Wrongful Termination in South Carolina?

You have the right to sue your employer, but your lawyer will explain that you need to exhaust other complaint procedures first. South Carolina is an at-will employment state, which means that an employer can fire anyone at any time without providing any reason. However, there are limits to this rule and often enough the real reason you were fired is illegal. If that is the case, you need to consult with an experienced South Carolina employment lawyer and file a complaint.
LAW
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
Michigan Advance

As 2022 election looms, Republicans file suit in Michigan to redo the 2020 election

A municipal clerk in West Michigan who is alleged to have improperly provided a voting tabulator as part of a bogus election investigation is now among a group seeking to decertify the 2020 election and “rerun” it “as soon as possible.”  There were similar unsuccessful efforts across the country following the 2020 election that former […] The post As 2022 election looms, Republicans file suit in Michigan to redo the 2020 election   appeared first on Michigan Advance.
MICHIGAN STATE
WBTW News13

South Carolina won’t tax forgiven student loan debt

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — South Carolina won’t tax forgiven student loan debt, according to the South Carolina Department of Revenue. In a tweet, the SCDOR said the General Assembly adopted IRC Section 108(f)(5) during the 2022 legislative session, which excludes student loan forgiveness from being considered taxable income. IRC Section 108(f)(5) was amended by […]
EDUCATION
WBTW News13

WBTW News13

72K+
Followers
7K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

WBTW News13 provides the latest breaking news, weather, and sports plus top stories from our daily broadcasts for the Myrtle Beach, Florence, and Pee Dee areas.

 https://wbtw.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy