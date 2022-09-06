‘Freedom only applies to some’: Democratic Gov. candidate Joe Cunningham blasts abortion ban vote

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — South Carolina Democratic gubernatorial candidate Joe Cunningham blasted the Senate Medical Affairs Committee’s vote to remove exceptions for rape and incest from an abortion bill being proposed in the state legislature.

“Governor McMaster’s allies in the State Senate voted today to advance the ‘McMaster version’ of the total abortion ban by going to the furthest extreme and removing exceptions for rape and incest,” Cunningham said in a statement. “The governor’s allies in the legislature have decided that freedom only applies to some. They have decided that they know better than doctors and women on how to handle private medical decisions. They have decided that South Carolina women do not deserve to be full citizens with control of their own bodies. They have decided that the state government should be able to seize the body of a woman or child and force her to give birth regardless of being a victim of rape or incest.”

“Congratulations, Governor. You got what you wanted and all it cost was the fundamental freedom of every woman in South Carolina,” the statement reads.

The Senate Medical Affairs Committee voted 9-8 with two Republicans joining all Democrats — to send the bill to the full Senate, where debate is expected to begin Wednesday morning. The exceptions could be restored during that debate.

Democrats are not going to help Republicans out of a box of their own making by making “an awful bill a very bad bill,” Senate Minority Leader Brad Hutto said.

“We think by highlighting the fact a bunch of extreme, Republican men are trying to control women’s decisions in South Carolina — they need to own that. The governor needs to own that,” Hutto told reporters.

Republicans told their Democratic colleagues their strategy was shortsighted.

“We heard a lot of talk about protecting women’s rights. It looks like when they had a chance, they didn’t,” Republican Sen. Michael Gambrel said.

Several Republicans senators have said they cannot support the bill without the exceptions for pregnancies caused by rape and incest. There are 30 Republicans and 16 Democrats in the state Senate.

Senators will get another chance to change the bill Wednesday, including adding the exceptions back or any amendments that were rejected at Tuesday’s meeting.

The bill bans all abortions in South Carolina except when the mother’s life is at risk. Before they were removed, the bill also included exceptions for pregnancies caused by rape and incest. In those cases, the doctor would have to tell the woman the rape will be reported and her name given to the county sheriff within 24 hours of the procedure. The bill would have only allowed abortions in those cases up to 12 weeks after conception.

The proposal also starts child support payments at the date of conception and requires a father to pay half of pregnancy expenses, including the mother’s share of insurance premiums. The father of a child conceived by rape or incest must also pay the full cost of mental counseling from the attack.

South Carolina currently has a ban on abortions once cardiac activity in a fetus is detected, which is usually about six weeks. But that law has been suspended as the South Carolina Supreme Court reviews whether it violates the state’s constitutional right to privacy. That leaves South Carolina’s older 20-week abortion ban as the current benchmark.

Abortion bans have had mixed success in state legislatures since Roe v. Wade was overturned. Indiana passed a ban in August that goes into effect later this month with the rape, incest and life of the mother exceptions. West Virginia’s Legislature could not agree on stricter rules during a special session in July.

And lawmakers in South Carolina suddenly started paying much closer attention to Kansas when nearly 60% of voters rejected a ballot measure that would have allowed the state’s Legislature to ban abortion. The states voted for Republican Donald Trump in nearly identical percentages in the 2020 presidential election.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBTW.