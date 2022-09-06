Read full article on original website
Related
CAR AND DRIVER
Volkswagen New Beetle RSi Was One Juiced-Up Bug
Here is the rarest and most expensive Volkswagen ever built. It's a bizarre, wide-bodied, and whale-tailed machine, packed with carbon fiber, aluminum, all-wheel-drive, and the first narrow-angle 3.2-liter V-6 (VR6) available in a production VW. Presenting something you forgot about, or perhaps never knew existed: the New Beetle RSi. Sitting...
insideevs.com
Jeep Reveals Three New Electric SUVs Coming To Market By 2024
Jeep has revealed its three-prong approach to being an EV SUV leader, with a trio of quite different electric models that will all debut by 2024. They are the Jeep Avenger, a small but rugged crossover designed for Europe, the Recon, which is a rugged more off-road oriented model with global ambitions and finally the Wagoneer S, which will be a more grown up and luxurious offering that won’t actually be related to the current Wagoneer ICE model.
$500,000 disaster as worker accidentally fills up service station's diesel tank with 40,000 litres of the wrong fuel
A red-faced service station employee has left his workplace with a hefty damage bill by accidentally pouring tens of thousands of litres of fuel in the wrong tank. The bizarre blunder happened at Coles Express in Ringwood East in Melbourne last Thursday night when an staff member poured 40,000 litres of unleaded fuel into a diesel tank.
The Electric Car Charging Problem Is Worse Than You Realized
Electric vehicles are becoming more and more mainstream every day. The success of Tesla has made Elon Musk the world's richest man while rival EV companies like Lucid have the backing of the Saudi Arabian royal family. Traditional car companies are shifting their focus to electric cars too. Ford is offering electric versions of some of its most popular vehicles — even gas-guzzling muscle cars like the iconic Mustang and workhorses like the F-150 have electric alternatives. And then there's Dodge which is retiring its two muscle car lines, the Charger and Challenger, in 2024. Dodge's gas-powered muscle is set to be replaced by at least one EV — they've gone so far as to unveil a concept car which was met with a mixed response.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Elon Musk Says the World Has a Bigger Problem than Global Warming
If there is one point on which critics and fans of Elon Musk agree, it is that the billionaire is a defender of the environment. Musk co-founded Tesla, a company whose goal is to help build a sustainable world. "Tesla is to protect life on Earth, SpaceX to extend life...
The New EV Battery That Could Change The Industry
Electric vehicles have advanced rapidly over the last few years. They're becoming a common sight on the streets, Tesla and Lucid's best efforts are rivaling those of traditional luxury car brands, and high gas prices are making large numbers of Americans think about going electric. But electric car manufacturers aren't resting on their laurels, things may be about to get even better. Several companies, including Tesla and their Chinese rivals BTD, are looking into an innovative battery design that could increase an electric vehicle's performance and range. Batteries are vital to electric vehicles. They're also a point of concern skeptics like to bring up regularly.
Smithonian
This 17-Year-Old Designed a Motor That Could Potentially Transform the Electric Car Industry
Robert Sansone is a natural born engineer. From animatronic hands to high-speed running boots and a go-kart that can reach speeds of more than 70 miles per hour, the Fort Pierce, Florida-based inventor estimates he’s completed at least 60 engineering projects in his spare time. And he’s only 17 years old.
Chevrolet Corvette Production Is Being Shut Down
GM recently announced that production at two plants would be halted this week. Production will be suspended today and will only resume on Monday, 5 September. The main Mexican plant (Silao) and the Bowling Green plant - which is responsible for building the Chevrolet Corvette - will run idle for the next seven days as GM is hit by yet another round of parts and supply chain issues. While truck assembly is running idle in Mexico, the three truck plants in the USA will run as per usual, even going as far as adding extra shifts this coming weekend.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Washington Examiner
California won't let you charge the electric car it wants to force you to buy
California has reaffirmed its commitment to banning gasoline-powered cars and requiring all new sales to be of electric cars in coming years. Now, California’s grid operator is telling residents not to charge their electric cars during regular heat waves in order to avoid straining the grid. Residents have been...
Elon Musk scolds Tesla driver for pointing out a flaw in the $199-a-month Full Self-Driving subscription after repeatedly calling for 'negative feedback'
Elon Musk scolded a Tesla driver for criticizing its Full Self-Driving software on Twitter. The driver shared videos showing his car struggling to turn right and change lanes. Musk has promoted constructive criticism, telling people to "especially seek negative feedback." Elon Musk chastised a Tesla driver for pointing out an...
Norway has overtaken Russia as Europe's biggest supplier of natural gas - and vowed to keep output high as the energy crisis worsens: report
Norway now supplies Europe with more natural gas than Russia does after Moscow cut flows, per Reuters. Its gas production is set to rise 8% this year, on track for a record, as Europe shuns Russian imports. "I expect that we can maintain the production levels we are at now...
torquenews.com
Mechanic Responds to Harbor Freight Tool Shaming
What brand of tools does one of the most respected mechanics on the internet rely on to make repairs on his customer’s cars? Find out now with this unique tool show and tell response to a Harbor Freight tool shaming comment. Where Do You Buy Your Tools?!. In past...
China’s mysterious space nuclear reactor allegedly can power 10 International Space Stations
Last November, South China Morning Post reportedly announced that China was indeed developing a powerful nuclear reactor for its moon and Mars missions. Two researchers involved in the project confirmed that the engineering design of a prototype machine was completed, and some critical components were built. Now, SpaceNews has reported...
This Is Your First Look At KTM's 600-HP Street-Legal GT-XR
Though the brand is more well-known for building motorcycles, the KTM X-Bow (pronounced crossbow) is one of the most outrageous track-focused cars available. The original X-Bow came to the United States back in 2018, and now we could be getting a more extreme version. KTM was recently spotted testing what our spy photographers say will be a road-legal version of the X-Bow GTX, a $270,000 track-only special with a proper roof and windshield.
A Tesla driver reportedly discovered a dead mouse and rat poison in their 'frunk' after a service center visit and it illustrates a growing issue with the carmaker
Tesla owners have filed thousands of complaints about the car company's service centers, Vox reports. Drivers cite delays, parts issues, and instances when their car was in worse condition after visiting the repair shop. Tesla owners have detailed quality control issues with the carmaker in the past. Some Tesla owners...
Top Speed
The Best Classic Muscle Car Engines
Most automotive enthusiasts and historians typically place the classic age of the American muscle car between 1964 and 1972. During this period, the major American automotive manufacturers engaged in a war for customers thirsty for stoplight-to-stoplight performance. The manufacturers responded by placing ever more powerful engines in small to midsize vehicles to grab more of the market. Unfortunately, fate conspired against the muscle car and V8 performance. Various headwinds such as stricter emissions, oil embargoes, and skyrocketing insurance premiums put an end to the golden age of American performance. Here are ten of the best engines of those heydays of American muscle.
New contra-rotating turbine design produces double the energy of the world's largest turbine
The company behind it hopes to have a massive 30-MW model by 2029.
Crown Victoria With 27-Liter V12 Tank Engine Hits The Dyno
This Ford Crown Victoria has a massive V12 engine. That much is apparent when you see the video. The monster engine is also made by Rolls-Royce, though you won't find this particular V12 inside the likes of the Ghost or Phantom. Instead, this engine came from something a little more destructive: an army tank. In the world of crazy engine swaps, this might just win. The team behind this build first fired the Rolls-powered beast up about a year ago, and now it's time to hit the dyno with what is one of only a handful of tank-powered cars in the world.
Washington Examiner
There's only one customer for electric vehicles
On the way out to my property in rural Ohio last week, I saw the rarest of things: an actual child-operated lemonade stand. They long ago disappeared from cities and most suburbs — most of us no longer live in a society where we will willingly accept a homemade drink from a stranger. I am ashamed to admit that I had my own querulous, City Mouse concerns about stopping — but I did, I talked to the children, I bought a drink, and perhaps I played a tiny role in creating the next generation of entrepreneurs.
Comments / 1