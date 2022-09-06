ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawton, OK

kswo.com

Funds secured to begin Gold Star Memorial build

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A Gold Star Families Memorial Monument will soon be built in Lawton’s Elmer Thomas Park. The monument is being built by the Woody Williams Foundation, which has helped install over 100 monuments around the nation. Local realtor Brenda Spencer-Ragland and Liberty National Bank provided financial...
LAWTON, OK
kswo.com

Several Oklahoma non-profits taking part in Texoma Gives on Thursday

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Texoma Gives is happening Thursday and there are a number of Oklahoma-based organizations who are asking for your help. Texoma Gives is an annual day of giving that helps support hundreds of nonprofits in the area. Anyone can support their nonprofit of choice by making a donation online during the event on Sept. 8, 2022.
LAWTON, OK
kswo.com

Apache Casino makes donation to LPD picnic for kids

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Apache Casino Hotel donated bicycles, concert tickets, and sponsorship funding to the Lawton Police Department for their annual Cops N Kids Picnic which happens on Saturday, September 17th. A plethora of organizations and festivities will be at the picnic. There will be Comanche County law...
LAWTON, OK
KLAW 101

One of Oklahoma’s Biggest & Best Airshows is Coming Back!

One of the biggest and best airshows is returning in 2022 with even more demonstrations, performances, displays, and historical aircraft. It's guaranteed to be a good time and you won't see a collection of planes and pilots anywhere else like this! Make plans now to attend the "Red River Thunder" airshow next month!
LAWTON, OK
kswo.com

New Bivalent COVID-19 booster now available in southwest Oklahoma

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Newly updated COVID-19 boosters are now available in southwest Oklahoma, as county health departments begin offering Bivalent boosters for Moderna and Pfizer recipients. They are administering the boosters to anyone who has completed either company’s vaccine, as long as its been at least two months since...
LAWTON, OK
KOCO

Residents in small Oklahoma town see utility bills through the roof

LINDSAY, Okla. — Locals in a small Oklahoma town said their utility bills are through the roof. These costs occurred in the midst of a deficit in the city budget. Lindsay residents said they’re seeing big utility bills, and some are to the point where they’re going to move out of town.
LINDSAY, OK
kswo.com

INTERVIEW: The birth of Integrity Search and Rescue Team

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - 84-year-old Margie Pickens was reported missing out of Duncan in mid-June and her whereabouts are still unknown, despite several search parties scouring the greater Duncan area for months. Two Duncan women felt a calling shortly after the Silver Alert was issued for Pickens, and now that...
DUNCAN, OK
kswo.com

INTERVIEW: United Way Blue Tie Gala kicks off Friday

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The United Way of Southwest Oklahoma is set to host its 5th annual Blue Tie Gala this week, with the theme “Wanderlust.”. 7News was joined by Campaign Chair for the gala Mark Scott to tell us more about the gala, which will be held this Friday at the Hilton Garden Inn.
LAWTON, OK
kswo.com

LPD: Missing Lawton woman found after almost 6 months

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton Police Department posted a bit of good news to Facebook Wednesday morning, after Melody Tallmage, a missing woman, was located. Tallmage, a 50-year-old grandmother from Lawton, went missing almost six months ago on March 18, 2022. Luckily, Melody was located, however there is no...
LAWTON, OK
92.9 NIN

What’s Happening This Weekend in Wichita Falls?

Beauty and the Beast at Wichita Theatre, Live at the Lake, Comedy Open Mic at The Deep End, and a whole lot more - it's all happening this weekend in Wichita Falls!. Click on the event title to visit the event page for details. Thursday, September 8. Time: 7:30am-1:00pm. Time:...
WICHITA FALLS, TX
KLAW 101

Cameron University’s ‘Paint the Town Black & Gold’ Event Happening NOW!

School is back in session. Lawton Public Schools and Cameron University are welcoming students back to campuses across Lawton with open arms. Today, Cameron University Students are hosting Paint the Town Black & Gold Partner Fair. Paint the Town Partner Fairsis a student-led initiative designed to build community support for Cameron University. This event is one that had to be paused in the years following the COVID - 19 shutdown, and Cameron is happy to welcome partners back to campus.
LAWTON, OK
kswo.com

Young farmers and ranchers compete in the Farm Hand Olympics

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Farm Hand Olympics kicked off the Comanche County Free Fair on Tuesday. The event began at 5 p.m. and last until 8 p.m. at the Comanche County Fairgrounds, hosted by the Comanche County Young Farmers and Ranchers. On Tuesday, young participants competed in 7 total...
LAWTON, OK
kswo.com

Davidson VFD to host annual Fish Fry Fundraiser

DAVIDSON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Davidson Volunteer Fire Department is set to host their annual Fish Fry Fundraiser Saturday, beginning at 5 p.m. at the Davidson Community Building next to city hall. The Fire Department will have tons of fish ready to serve for the community, along with some live...
DAVIDSON, OK
kswo.com

Fort Sill to honor those lost on 9/11 with Remembrance Run/Walk

FORT SILL, Okla. (KSWO) - Preparations are underway for the Fort Sill Remembrance Run/Walk on Sept. 11, to honor the memory of those who lost their lives on Sept. 11, 2001. The event will take place at the 3-Mile Track on Mow-Way Rd. at 9 a.m., and is free and open to the public.
FORT SILL, OK

