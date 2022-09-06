LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Texoma Gives is happening Thursday and there are a number of Oklahoma-based organizations who are asking for your help. Texoma Gives is an annual day of giving that helps support hundreds of nonprofits in the area. Anyone can support their nonprofit of choice by making a donation online during the event on Sept. 8, 2022.

