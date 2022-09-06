Read full article on original website
Funds secured to begin Gold Star Memorial build
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - A Gold Star Families Memorial Monument will soon be built in Lawton’s Elmer Thomas Park. The monument is being built by the Woody Williams Foundation, which has helped install over 100 monuments around the nation. Local realtor Brenda Spencer-Ragland and Liberty National Bank provided financial...
Lawton first U.S. city with gas under $3, according to Gas Buddy analyst
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - After months of record high gas prices across the country, Lawton is now the first city in the U.S., where the average price of a gallon of gas is under $3. That’s according to a social media post by Patrick De Haan, an author and Petroleum...
Several Oklahoma non-profits taking part in Texoma Gives on Thursday
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Texoma Gives is happening Thursday and there are a number of Oklahoma-based organizations who are asking for your help. Texoma Gives is an annual day of giving that helps support hundreds of nonprofits in the area. Anyone can support their nonprofit of choice by making a donation online during the event on Sept. 8, 2022.
Apache Casino makes donation to LPD picnic for kids
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Apache Casino Hotel donated bicycles, concert tickets, and sponsorship funding to the Lawton Police Department for their annual Cops N Kids Picnic which happens on Saturday, September 17th. A plethora of organizations and festivities will be at the picnic. There will be Comanche County law...
One of Oklahoma’s Biggest & Best Airshows is Coming Back!
One of the biggest and best airshows is returning in 2022 with even more demonstrations, performances, displays, and historical aircraft. It's guaranteed to be a good time and you won't see a collection of planes and pilots anywhere else like this! Make plans now to attend the "Red River Thunder" airshow next month!
New Bivalent COVID-19 booster now available in southwest Oklahoma
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Newly updated COVID-19 boosters are now available in southwest Oklahoma, as county health departments begin offering Bivalent boosters for Moderna and Pfizer recipients. They are administering the boosters to anyone who has completed either company’s vaccine, as long as its been at least two months since...
Residents in small Oklahoma town see utility bills through the roof
LINDSAY, Okla. — Locals in a small Oklahoma town said their utility bills are through the roof. These costs occurred in the midst of a deficit in the city budget. Lindsay residents said they’re seeing big utility bills, and some are to the point where they’re going to move out of town.
INTERVIEW: The birth of Integrity Search and Rescue Team
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - 84-year-old Margie Pickens was reported missing out of Duncan in mid-June and her whereabouts are still unknown, despite several search parties scouring the greater Duncan area for months. Two Duncan women felt a calling shortly after the Silver Alert was issued for Pickens, and now that...
One of Lawton, Fort Sill’s ‘Spirit Halloween’ Stores is OPEN!
The wait is finally over, Spirit Halloween is now officially open! Fall will kick off in a few weeks on Thursday, September 22nd (09-22-22). Of course, we're all looking forward to Halloween and the 2022 holiday season. SCROLL DOWN TO TAKE A VIRTUAL TOUR OF LAWTON'S SPIRIT HALLOWEEN!. This year...
INTERVIEW: United Way Blue Tie Gala kicks off Friday
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The United Way of Southwest Oklahoma is set to host its 5th annual Blue Tie Gala this week, with the theme “Wanderlust.”. 7News was joined by Campaign Chair for the gala Mark Scott to tell us more about the gala, which will be held this Friday at the Hilton Garden Inn.
Walmart PA Codes That Mean You Should Probably Leave Immediately
When you're walking through Walmart grabbing what little groceries you can afford in this time of rampant inflation, it's not uncommon to hear announcements over the PA system. It's usually harmless requests for prices or the ultra-rare request for additional cashiers, but sometimes you hear random codes being tossed out...
LPD: Missing Lawton woman found after almost 6 months
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton Police Department posted a bit of good news to Facebook Wednesday morning, after Melody Tallmage, a missing woman, was located. Tallmage, a 50-year-old grandmother from Lawton, went missing almost six months ago on March 18, 2022. Luckily, Melody was located, however there is no...
What’s Happening This Weekend in Wichita Falls?
Beauty and the Beast at Wichita Theatre, Live at the Lake, Comedy Open Mic at The Deep End, and a whole lot more - it's all happening this weekend in Wichita Falls!. Click on the event title to visit the event page for details. Thursday, September 8. Time: 7:30am-1:00pm. Time:...
Cameron University’s ‘Paint the Town Black & Gold’ Event Happening NOW!
School is back in session. Lawton Public Schools and Cameron University are welcoming students back to campuses across Lawton with open arms. Today, Cameron University Students are hosting Paint the Town Black & Gold Partner Fair. Paint the Town Partner Fairsis a student-led initiative designed to build community support for Cameron University. This event is one that had to be paused in the years following the COVID - 19 shutdown, and Cameron is happy to welcome partners back to campus.
Oklahoma man dies in motorcycle crash
An Oklahoma man died in a motorcycle crash in Murray County on Wednesday.
Young farmers and ranchers compete in the Farm Hand Olympics
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Farm Hand Olympics kicked off the Comanche County Free Fair on Tuesday. The event began at 5 p.m. and last until 8 p.m. at the Comanche County Fairgrounds, hosted by the Comanche County Young Farmers and Ranchers. On Tuesday, young participants competed in 7 total...
Great Plains Technology Center of Frederick is on a mission to tackle the skilled trade workforce shortage.
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - Great Plains Technology Center of Frederick is on a mission, to tackle the skilled trade workforce shortage. According to student loan hero, more than 1 in 5 U.S. families have student loan debt. Great Plains Technology Center of Frederick offers high school students skilled trade education...
Davidson VFD to host annual Fish Fry Fundraiser
DAVIDSON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Davidson Volunteer Fire Department is set to host their annual Fish Fry Fundraiser Saturday, beginning at 5 p.m. at the Davidson Community Building next to city hall. The Fire Department will have tons of fish ready to serve for the community, along with some live...
Fort Sill to honor those lost on 9/11 with Remembrance Run/Walk
FORT SILL, Okla. (KSWO) - Preparations are underway for the Fort Sill Remembrance Run/Walk on Sept. 11, to honor the memory of those who lost their lives on Sept. 11, 2001. The event will take place at the 3-Mile Track on Mow-Way Rd. at 9 a.m., and is free and open to the public.
The Top 10 Oklahoma Pumpkin Patches & Corn Mazes to Visit This Fall!
It's that time of year again, Fall is almost here and Halloween is just around the corner. If you're looking for something to do with the family why not hit the pumpkin patches and corn mazes for some fall family fun? Oklahoma has several corn mazes and pumpkin patches and a lot of them are only a short drive away.
