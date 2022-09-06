ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tom Brady and Bridget Moynahan's Relationship: A Look Back

Tom Brady and Bridget Moynahan welcomed a son in 2007 after ending their three-year relationship Tom Brady and Bridget Moynahan's relationship had its fair share of ups and downs. When the pair were first linked in early 2004, they were both experiencing career highs. Brady had just won his second Super Bowl as quarterback for the New England Patriots, while Moynahan had famously appeared on Sex and the City and starred in films including Coyote Ugly, Serendipity and The Recruit. With their careers soaring, their relationship took off as...
NFL
Vibe

Colin Kaepernick And Nessa Diab Welcome Their First Child

Colin Kaepernick and his partner Nessa Diab have welcomed their first child together. Ahead of the Diab’s return to the red carpet, the new mom announced the child’s birth in a touching Instagram post on Sunday (Aug. 28). “I thought long and hard about sharing our life changing news today. I decided to do so because today is the first day in a few weeks where I stepped out for work with a new life title – MOM!,” Nessa captioned the black-and-white photo of the new family of three.More from VIBE.comColin Kaepernick Participates In First NFL Workout Since 2017 With Las...
NFL
The Spun

Details Are Emerging From Tom Brady, Gisele's Fight

Tom Brady and his wife, Gisele Bundchen, are reportedly in the midst of some serious relationship drama. According to recent reports from People, Brady's decision to unretire earlier this offseason has put "a lot of tension" on the longtime couple's relationship. The 42-year-old Brazilian supermodel "wasn't thrilled" that her husband...
NFL
The Spun

Former UFC Star Paige VanZant Shares Racy Pool Photo

Former UFC star turned Bare Knuckle Boxer Paige VanZant is one of the most-followed members of the sport - at least on her social media channels. With over three millions followers on her Instagram account, VanZant has a knack for creating viral content. It certainly helps that she's not afraid to post a risque series of photos, which she's been doing a lot of recently.
UFC
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Tom Brady Living Arrangement News

Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen are still at odds over his decision to come out of retirement, according to multiple reports. Earlier this week, Page Six reported that Bundchen has returned from her trip to Costa Rica. However, she has not patched things up with her husband. "She flew back...
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Tom Brady, Gisele not living together

Things still are not going great for Tom Brady in his marriage. Brady missed 11 days during training camp for a family trip. But he’s still having difficulties in his relationship with wife Gisele Bundchen. Page Six reported last week that Gisele had left Florida and gone to the...
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Cowboys' Running Back Decision

Ezekiel Elliott has been the Cowboys' bell cow back both in carries and compensation, but Mike McCarthy thinks Dallas has two feature RBs in its backfield. Per Cowboys reporter Calvin Watkins, "Mike McCarthy said he views Tony Pollard and Zeke Elliott as No. 1 running backs." The NFL world reacted...
DALLAS, TX
Outsider.com

‘Good Morning America’s Michael Strahan Criticized by Daughter in New Interview

Yes, that’s Isabella Strahan spilling the tea on her dad, Michael Strahan, the co-host of Good Morning America, game-show guru and NFL Hall of Famer. The father-daughter duo were doing behind-the-scenes interviews for QVC. It was all part of the promotion of Strahan’s ath-leisure clothing line he’s selling through QVC. So why not do a chit-chat with one of Strahan’s twin daughters, then bring on a former NFL teammate.
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Gisele Bundchen Decision News

Gisele Bundchen has reportedly returned to South Florida after leaving the family compound following an argument with Tom Brady. However, the legendary supermodel has reportedly made it clear that she and her husband have not reconciled. At the moment, Gisele has decided to not patch things up with Brady. “Gisele...
NFL
People

Tom Brady and Wife Gisele Bündchen 'Hitting a Rough Patch' in Marriage: 'There's a Lot of Tension'

Sources tell PEOPLE Bündchen "wasn't thrilled at all" that Brady went back to the NFL after a brief retirement Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen are in disagreement about the Tampa Bay Buccaneer's quarterback decision to play another season in the NFL — and the choice has led to "a lot of tension" between the longtime couple, sources tell PEOPLE. The 42-year-old Bündchen "wasn't thrilled" with her husband's decision to end his retirement from professional football earlier this year after only two months, a source close to Brady tells PEOPLE. "There's a lot...
TAMPA, FL
Larry Brown Sports

Tom Brady weighs in on Bucs replacing Rob Gronkowski

Tom Brady will be playing this season without his longtime teammate, Rob Gronkowski. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback is under no illusion that his longtime tight end is remotely replaceable. Brady was asked if he felt the Buccaneers’ current group of tight ends could compensate for Gronkowski after the veteran...
TAMPA, FL
FOX Sports

AFC East guide: Predictions for Bills, Patriots, Dolphins, Jets

The AFC East is one of the most competitive divisions in the NFL, and should provide no shortage of intrigue during the 2022 season. The Buffalo Bills are the obvious favorite not just to be divisional champions but also to be Super Bowl champions. The Miami Dolphins stocked up on offensive talent for new coach Mike McDaniel. Bill Belichick remains one of the best coaches in the history of the sport, with a quarterback in Mac Jones who appeared to be on the rise. The Jets are entering their second season under coach Robert Saleh and quarterback Zach Wilson. Maybe that continuity — when combined with fresh young talent — can keep them competitive.
NFL
