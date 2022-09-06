Read full article on original website
Dodgers: Trayce Thompson Discusses the Only Hole in His Game This Season
Dodgers outfielder Trayce Thompson was acquired to hit left-handed pitchers, but it's been his performance against righties that has really stood out this year.
numberfire.com
Yankees place Josh Donaldson on paternity list
The New York Yankees placed third baseman Josh Donaldson on the paternity list Wednesday. Donaldson will miss at least both legs of Wednesday's doubleheader versus the Minnesota Twins. The Yankees called up Miguel Andujar to be their 29th man for the twin bill and they also added Ronald Guzman to the active roster. Isiah Kiner-Falefa will move to third base in place of Donaldson and hit sixth in Game 1 on Wednesday versus right-hander Louie Varland and the Minnesota Twins. Oswald Peraza will enter the lineup to play shortstop and hit ninth.
numberfire.com
William Contreras catching for Atlanta on Tuesday
Atlanta Braves catcher William Contreras is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Oakland Athletics. Contreras will catch for right-hander Kyle Wright on Tuesday and bat fifth versus left-hander Cole Irvin and Oakland. Travis d'Arnaud returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Contreras for 12.4 FanDuel points on...
numberfire.com
Andrew McCutchen batting fourth for Milwaukee on Wednesday
Milwaukee Brewers outfielder Andrew McCutchen is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Colorado Rockies. McCutchen will start at designated hitter on Wednesday and bat fourth versus left-hander Kyle Freeland and the Rockies. Kolten Wong moves to the bench. numberFire's models project McCutchen for 11.3 FanDuel points on...
ESPN
San Diego Padres' Juan Soto hit by pitch, suffers right shoulder contusion
Struggling San Diego Padres slugger Juan Soto left Wednesday night's 6-3 win against the Arizona Diamondbacks with a right shoulder contusion. Manager Bob Melvin disclosed the injury after the series finale in San Diego but said he thinks Soto should be ready when the Padres open a key series against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Friday.
Max Muncy homers twice as Dodgers keep dominating Giants
Max Muncy homered twice and Joey Gallo hit a three-run shot to lead the Los Angeles Dodgers to a 6-3
numberfire.com
Jose Trevino taking seat Thursday for Yankees
New York Yankees catcher Jose Trevino is not in the starting lineup for Thursday's series finale against right-hander Sonny Gray and the Minnesota Twins. Trevino will take a seat as Kyle Higashioka makes the start at catcher and hits eighth. Trevino has just two hits in his last 20 at-bats.
numberfire.com
Chris Taylor operating second base for Dodgers on Tuesday
Los Angeles Dodgers utility-man Chris Taylor is batting eighth in Tuesday's game against the San Francisco Giants. Taylor will man second base after Mookie Betts was shifted to right field and Trayce Thompson was rested. numberFire's models project Taylor to score 8.2 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,400.
numberfire.com
Riley Greene sitting for Detroit on Tuesday
Detroit Tigers outfielder Riley Greene is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Los Angeles Angels. Greene will move to the bench on Tuesday with Akil Baddoo starting in left field. Baddoo will bat ninth versus right-hander Mike Mayers and the Angels. numberFire's models project Baddoo for...
numberfire.com
Rockies' Ryan McMahon sitting on Wednesday
Colorado Rockies infielder Ryan McMahon is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Milwaukee Brewers. McMahon will move to the bench on Wednesday with Brenden Rodgers starting at second base. Rodgers will bat fifth versus left-hander Eric Lauer and Milwaukee. numberFire's models project Rodgers for 9.4 FanDuel...
numberfire.com
Jackie Bradley Jr. batting ninth for Blue Jays on Wednesday
Toronto Blue Jays outfielder Jackie Bradley Jr. is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Baltimore Orioles. Bradley will start in center field on Wednesday and bat ninth versus right-hander Tyler Wells and Baltimore. Cavan Biggio moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Bradley for 7.9 FanDuel points...
numberfire.com
Akil Baddoo batting ninth for Detroit on Tuesday
Detroit Tigers outfielder Akil Baddoo is in the starting lineup for Tuesday's game against the Los Angeles Angels. Baddoo will start in left field on Tuesday and bat ninth versus right-hander Mike Mayers and the Angels. Riley Greene moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Baddoo for 7.8 FanDuel points...
numberfire.com
Dodgers' Trayce Thompson batting sixth on Wednesday
Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Trayce Thompson is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the San Francisco Giants. Thompson will start in center field on Wednesday and bat sixth versus right-hander Alex Cobb and the Giants. Cody Bellinger moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Thompson for 11.5 FanDuel...
numberfire.com
Victor Caratini catching for Brewers on Wednesday
Milwaukee Brewers catcher Victor Caratini is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Colorado Rockies. Caratini will catch for left-hander Eric Lauer on Wednesday and bat eighth versus left-hander Kyle Freeland and the Rockies. Omar Narvaez returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Caratini for 12.8 FanDuel points...
numberfire.com
Rockies' Brendan Rodgers batting fifth on Wednesday
Colorado Rockies infielder Brendan Rodgers is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Milwaukee Brewers. Rodgers will start at second base on Wednesday and bat fifth versus left-hander Eric Lauer and the Brewers. Ryan McMahon moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Rodgers for 9.4 FanDuel points on...
numberfire.com
Diamondbacks' Emmanuel Rivera batting fourth on Wednesday
Arizona Diamondbacks infielder Emmanuel Rivera is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the San Diego Padres. Rivera will start at first base on Wednesday and bat fourth versus right-hander Yu Darvish and the Padres. Christian Walker moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Rivera for 8.2 FanDuel points...
numberfire.com
Romy Gonzalez sitting for White Sox on Wednesday
Chicago White Sox infielder Romy Gonzalez is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Seattle Mariners. Gonzalez will move to the bench on Wednesday with Josh Harrison starting at second base. Harrison will bat eighth versus right-hander Luis Castillo and the Mariners. numberFire's models project Harrison for...
numberfire.com
Seby Zavala catching for White Sox on Wednesday
Chicago White Sox catcher Seby Zavala is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Seattle Mariners. Zavala will catch for right-hander Michael Kopech on Wednesday and bat ninth versus right-hander Luis Castillo and Seattle. Yasmani Grandal moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Zavala for 7.5 FanDuel points...
numberfire.com
Curt Casali catching for Mariners on Wednesday
Seattle Mariners catcher Curt Casali is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Chicago White Sox. Casali will catch for right-hander Luis Castillo on Wednesday and bat eighth versus right-hander Michael Kopech and the White Sox. Cal Raleigh returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Casali for 8.2...
numberfire.com
Mariners' Taylor Trammell batting seventh on Wednesday
Seattle Mariners outfielder Taylor Trammell is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Chicago White Sox. Trammell will start in right field on Wednesday and bat seventh versus right-hander Michael Kopech and the White Sox. Jake Lamb returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Trammell for 8.8 FanDuel...
