Uvalde Community Not Impressed with Security ChangesLarry LeaseUvalde, TX
Parents of the Uvalde Shooting Protest Outside of the Governor's HomeTom HandyUvalde, TX
Mayor Turner: "Our children deserve better", after federal judge blocks law prohibiting handguns for young adultshoustonstringer_comUvalde, TX
Uvalde CISD Chief Pete Arredondo Fired by School BoardLarry LeaseUvalde, TX
Beto says, "12 weeks and no real action from the governor to prevent another mass shooting"Ash JurbergUvalde, TX
Abbott deploys state troopers to 'anti-gang effort' in Uvalde after Thursday's shooting
Gov. Greg Abbott is deploying Department of Public Safety officers to combat what he called gang violence in Uvalde after local police said two juveniles were shot there Thursday. The governor’s immediate call for a statewide response comes as the state police force continues facing criticism for the delayed reaction to the deadly school shooting in Uvalde earlier this year.
Door breaching "go-bags" becoming more commonplace after Uvalde
SAN ANTONIO - The inability to breach a door during the Uvalde tragedy became a focal point for investigations that followed. In a July letter from Department of Public Safety director Steve McCraw to all DPS employees that we obtained first for you Tuesday, the agency would be purchasing "go-bags" that would have the tools needed for all DPS officers.
91 state troopers responded to the Uvalde massacre, their bosses have deflected scrutiny
Ever since the Uvalde elementary school shooting left 19 students and two teachers dead, blame for the delayed response has been thrust on local law enforcement. The school police chief was fired and the city’s acting police chief was suspended. But the only statewide law enforcement agency, the Texas...
REPORT: 4 police chiefs and over 3,000 other Texans were members of Oath Keepers
More than 3,000 Texans — including four police chiefs, two county sheriffs, two constables and two county commissioners — have been members of the Oath Keepers, a far-right extremist group that played a prominent role in the U.S. Capitol riot on Jan. 6, 2021, according to an analysis of leaked membership rolls.
Texas Secretary of State releases informational video ahead of Nov 8 general election
TEXAS — In preparation for the November 8, 2022 General Election, Secretary Scott today released the first episode of "SOS 101," a series of videos designed to inform voters about the state's election procedures. He discusses how eligible Texans can register to vote, how county voter registrars handle voter registration requests, and how voter rolls in each of Texas' 254 counties are accurately maintained.
Georgia investigators name killer in 34-year-old Michigan cold case
DADE COUNTY, Ga. (WWMT) — Investigators in Georgia identified the murderer of a Michigan woman who went missing nearly 34 years ago. Henry Frederick Weiss, a truck driver, killed Stacey Lyn Chahorski, of Norton Shores, in 1988, according to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation. He had a criminal history that predated felony mandatory DNA testing.
Bandera County residents search for answers behind series of mysterious disappearances
Fear and frustration in Bandera County northwest of San Antonio. A series of mysterious disappearances have residents wondering if they're part of a killing spree. Many are upset with the sheriff's department which has released little information to families or the public. Even if the cases turn out to be...
Governor Greg Abbott releases statement following the passing of Queen Elizabeth II
ABILENE, Texas — Governor Greg Abbott released a statement today following the death of Queen Elizabeth II. Queen Elizabeth II passed away today at Balmoral Castle. She was 96. "The Queen died peacefully at Balmoral this afternoon," the Royal Family said. "The King and The Queen Consort will remain...
Texas to receive nearly $43 million in settlement with e-cigarette maker Juul
AUSTIN - News of the recent settlement by Juul Labs with 34 states has made its way to the Lone Star State. Electronic cigarette maker Juul Labs will pay nearly $440 million to settle a two-year investigation by 33 states into the marketing of its high-nicotine vaping products, which have long been blamed for sparking a national surge in teen vaping.
Nonbinary character in children's book series prompts concern about 'woke signaling' to kids
DALLAS (TND) — A Texas high school teacher is raising concerns about a trend of children's content pushing a "woke" agenda on kids, arguing it may be "confusing" for children to understand. However popular this thinking might be, it becomes problematic when introduced to young children. Children lack the...
