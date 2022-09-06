ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
City of Erie to reopen Frontier Park slides

By Nick Sorensen
 2 days ago

According to a recent press release from the City of Erie, the slides at Frontier Park will soon be reopening.

The Griff Slides at Frontier Park will reportedly be opening on Sept. 7.

The slides have been closed since Aug. 19 in order for Travelers Insurance Company to inspect them.

Frontier slides shut down for safety concerns

The slides were requested to be shut down by Travelers, which is the city’s liability insurance company.

The insurance company reported that “the slides are installed correctly and safely with no suggested revisions,” according to City Solicitor Ed Betza.

The city hopes that residents and visitors alike will enjoy the slides for the remainder of the season while following the posted rules located near the slides.

