weareiowa.com
Little Cy-Hawk 2022: Ames, City High to face off Friday
DES MOINES, Iowa — While you could consider the big Cy-Hawk game between Iowa and Iowa State as the main event in Iowa this weekend, there's a pretty exciting opening act going down tomorrow night. Ames heads to Iowa City to take on City High in the little Cy-Hawk...
CBS Sports
Iowa vs. Iowa State: Prediction, pick, spread, football game odds, live stream, watch online, TV channel
Iowa vs. Iowa State is one of the rivalries that makes college football what it is. College football isn't about content production, ad revenues and landmark television deals; college football is about the mutual hatred that one group of people have for another with a thin veneer of respect beneath it. It's about smiling at your neighbor when you see them at the grocery store on Monday and cursing their name when you see them that one Saturday in the fall.
saturdaytradition.com
Brian Ferentz provides injury update for pair of Hawkeye receivers
After a weak performance in Week 1, Iowa was hoping to have some help return to the field for the Week 2 matchup with Iowa State on Saturday. During Week 1, the Hawkeye’s offense looked less than stellar, and not being able to capitalize on the opponent’s two safeties and shanked 17-yard punt had Iowa fans up in arms. Walking away with no offensive points is not going to cut it for a program coming off a B1G West title.
saturdaytradition.com
ESPN's FPI predicts outcome of Iowa State-Iowa rivalry matchup in Week 2
ESPN’s FPI has made a prediction for the annual Iowa State-Iowa game. Iowa has won the last 6 meetings. Iowa is coming off of a terrible offensive showing against South Dakota State in Week 1. The Hawkeyes barely managed to win the game 7-3. The bright spot for Iowa was the defense. Iowa’s defense forced 2 safeties, which proved to be quite crucial.
weareiowa.com
FREE Iowa State/Iowa Touchdown Tailgate Party & FREE Sonic Butterfly performances at Cowles Commons
The Touchdown Tailgate Party for the Iowa State/Iowa football game this Saturday and Sonic Butterfly concerts NEXT week are the next two big FREE TO ATTEND EVENTS at Cowles Commons in Downtown Des Moines courtesy of Des Moines Performing Arts. Jonathan Brendemuehl, Director of Communications-Des Moines Performing Arts, has details on each of these events including start times and dates.
Iowa Football: Everything Kirk Ferentz said ahead of showdown against Iowa State
New week and a new opportunity. That's how the Iowa Hawkeyes are approaching this week against Iowa State after a poor offensive showing against South Dakota State. On Tuesday, Iowa head coach Kirk Ferentz met with the media to discuss the latest on the injury front, preview Iowa State, recap South Dakota State and much more. Here's everything that Ferentz had to say.
Where to Get the Best Authentic BBQ in Iowa [PHOTOS]
When it comes to BBQ, there's at least one place in Iowa that does it RIGHT! According to a new list from the site Eat This, Not That, Smokey D's BBQ in Des Moines has the best authentic BBQ in the state!. If the name Smokey D's sounds familiar to...
Check Your Lottery Tickets! Someone In Iowa Just Won $1 Million
Iowans have been incredibly lucky this summer with the Iowa Lottery. Another person in the Hawkeye State is about to be $1 million richer but they need to claim the money to become a millionaire. Check your lottery tickets Quad Cities because you might be taking a trip to Clive, IA to claim $1 million.
RVTV fun in Monroe
MONROE, IOWA — Ed, Keith, John and Mark rolled into Monroe on Tuesday morning and were greeted by a crowd of hundreds. They stuck around through the night, too. Here’s more of the fun from Monroe.
Hundreds of Iowa State Students Show Up to Funeral For Fish
Reportedly a crowd of near 300 Iowa State University students showed up near a lake on campus to mourn the loss of a student's fish, Digiorno. According to social media posts, Digiorno was a fish that belonged to a student living on campus, and passed away in his tank earlier this week.
iheart.com
Iowa's Fourth Costco Sets Opening Date
The store will feature a 153,394 square-foot retail warehouse, a tire center, 12 fuel pumps, and a 37,080 square-foot distribution center. The Ankeny Costco is located at 4000 NE Spectrum Drive, just north of SE Oralabor Road. The new Costco will be part of the Spectrum 36 development, a plan to bring retail, housing, and more to the area.
kwbg.com
Ames Couple Injured in Wednesday Accident
BOONE, Iowa—Boone County Authorities have provided updated information on the Wednesday accident that occurred east of Boone at “T” Avenue and 190th Street. The call to the Communications Center was received at 12:06 p.m. of a collision involving a semi and an SUV. The driver of the SUV has been identified as 78-year-old Richard Webb of Ames, Iowa. The report indicates that Webb was traveling west, disobeyed the stop sign and began crossing Highway 17. The semi and trailer were operated by 27-year-old Coyce Carlson of Stratford, Iowa and was headed north on Highway 17. The collision occurred in the intersection and came to a rest in the west ditch with the semi rolling onto it’s side. The report says the semi was loaded with silage. Webb and his passenger, 77-year-old Phyllis Webb were transported hospitals, one by air ambulance the second by ground ambulance. Information on where they were hospitalized or condition are not available. Carlson was apparently uninjured in the accident. Highway 17 was closed down for several hours while the site was cleaned up.
KCCI.com
Greenfield community fights to save Nodaway Valley football coach from being fired
ADAIR COUNTY, Iowa — Some people in Adair County are fighting to save a football coach's job. Nodaway Valley head coach Seth Comly has been placed on administrative leave. KCCI first learned about this when several communities reached out via e-mail. Those e-mails all focused on how shocked they were by this move and how they don't believe it was deserved. What they want is their coach back.
One injured in southside Des Moines shooting
DES MOINES, Iowa — A shooting on the southside of Des Moines left one person injured Wednesday night. The Des Moines Police Department responded to a report of shots fired around 8 p.m. in the 900 block of Kenyon Ave. When officers arrived to the scene, they found a 25-year-old man with a gunshot wound […]
weareiowa.com
Monarch Day is SUNDAY at Blank Park Zoo | Sponsored Content
Sponsored Content | Chris Eckles, Blank Park Zoo, has information about fun activities that will be happening at Monarch Day from 10a-2pm THIS SUNDAY September 11, 2022. Chris talks about the plight of the Monarch and how important the Plant-Grow-Fly program is at the Blank Park Zoo and how YOU can become involved. We learn about the massive migration of the Monarch butterfly from up north to Mexico and how the butterfly needs to stop and "fuel up" as it makes it's annual trek. You will begin to see the Monarchs any day now! Learn how YOU can help the Monarch survive and save the species. www.blankparkzoo.com.
KCCI.com
Heidi Anfinson finishes parole
DES MOINES, Iowa — Heidi Anfinson, an Iowa woman convicted in the drowning death of her infant child, completed her parole on Wednesday. Anfinson's two-week-old son Jacob disappeared back in 1998. She later admitted she left the child alone in a bathtub for nine minutes and hid his body...
Ed gets in trouble at RVTV
MONROE — Ed was just looking to take the edge off. Apparently, that’s not allowed in Monroe.
Hy-Vee loses Des Moines Democrats' Steak Fry contract
Polk County Democrats dropped Hy-Vee as the caterer for this year's Steak Fry fundraiser, Polk County Democratic Chairman Sean Bagniewski told Axios Wednesday.Politics factored into the decision, he said.Catch up fast: The Steak Fry began more than 40 years ago as a fundraiser for former U.S. Sen. Tom Harkin and the Iowa Democratic Party.Polk County Democrats resurrected the event in 2017 after a several-year hiatus.Hy-Vee had catered the event since at least 1992, Bagniewski said.State of play: Hy-Vee's PAC has overwhelmingly supported GOP candidates since 2010, according to data published by the Hy-Vee Inc. Employees’ Political Action Committee.That's created tensions among some Democrats, as reported by the left-leaning blog Bleeding Heartland.What's happening: Orchestrate Management, which operates multiple metro restaurants including Centro and Bubba, agreed to match Hy-Vee as the lowest bidder this year, Bagniewski said.Hy-Vee did not respond to Axios' request for comment.The event: This year's Steak Fry is Sept. 17.It starts at 1 pm, in DSM's Water Works Park, $35.And according to the party, "All Democrats are welcome."
Iowans enjoy Labor Day celebrations across the metro
DES MOINES, Iowa — With workers across the Hawkeye State enjoying some time away from the office for Labor Day, that didn't mean there's nothing to do—quite the opposite, in fact. From parades to car shows, Iowans found plenty of ways to mark the occasion. In Altoona, motorheads...
