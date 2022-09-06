Penguins announce training-camp roster

Pittsburgh Penguins head coach Mike Sullivan. Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

On Tuesday, the Pittsburgh Penguins became one of the first NHL teams to announce their 2022-23 training-camp roster. A total of 57 players will attend Pittsburgh’s camp, made up of 30 forwards, 21 defensemen and six goalies. As always, it will be a long process to cut down the roster throughout the length of camp and preseason to get to their final 23-player opening night roster.

Three of the 30 forwards attending training camp are not signed to NHL contracts: Kyle Olson, Sam Houde and Jamie Devane. All three are signed to AHL contracts with the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins and are assumedly attending training camp on PTOs. Olson is a 23-year-old who was unsigned by the Anaheim Ducks after they used a fourth-round pick on him in 2017, and he’s since spent the last two seasons in Wilkes-Barre/Scranton. He’s totaled 27 points in 94 games over two seasons. Houde, a former Canadiens prospect, spent most of last season with the ECHL’s Wheeling Nailers but tore up the league with 43 points in 31 games. He’s the strongest candidate out of the three to earn an NHL contract and earn more consistent time in the AHL. Devane, an AHL veteran, had four points in 27 games last year.

Mitch Reinke, Jon Lizotte and Chris Ortiz are the three defensemen attending Penguins camp not contractually obligated to the team. They also have three defense prospects (Isaac Belliveau, Nolan Collins and Ryan McCleary) attending camp despite not being signed to an NHL contract. All three prospects were selected in the past two NHL drafts. Reinke, Lizotte and Ortiz have already signed AHL contracts with Wilkes-Barre for next season. Goaltender Tommy Nappier is also attending camp on a PTO while signed to an AHL contract.

The Penguins' preseason begins on September 25 when they host the Columbus Blue Jackets.