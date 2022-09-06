Read full article on original website
On the road to Burning Man, 'unusual vehicles' impact I-80 traffic, CHP says
Make sure your "creative contraption" can make it up Donner Summit.
Burning Man Attendees Illegally Dumped Trash and Idled In 12 Hours of Traffic
One of Burning Man’s key principles is Leaving No Trace — but considering the Burning Man trash and idling traffic seen in the aftermath of the 2022 event, it’s clear that this year’s burners were a little too burned to truly heed that philosophy. Article continues...
Huge update in Kiely Rodni case after missing Truckee teen, 16, vanished at wild party near Prosser Family Campground
THE BODY pulled from a lake has been identified as the 16-year-old who went missing weeks ago from an end-of-school campsite bash. Kiely Rodni's body was found in her overturned SUV recovered from the Prosser Reservoir in Truckee, California, on Sunday by a team of private divers, Adventures With Purpose.
A driver was asleep in an armored truck when burglars stole 22 bags of jewelry and other items worth millions of dollars from the vehicle, according to lawsuit
Brink's said authorities accounted for 51 of the 73 bags logged for the shipment, estimating the value of the 22 missing bags at $8.7 million.
Plane carrying three teen prisoners is forced to turn around mid-flight after one of the boys rushed the pilot minutes after take-off
A charter flight carrying three teenage detainees has been forced to turn around following a mid-flight incident where one of the prisoners rushed towards the pilot. It's alleged the incident occurred only minutes into the flight travelling from Broome to Perth in Western Australia on Wednesday around 2.49pm. Five youth...
California's crazy car ban forces drivers to go green and could drive rational people out of state
As California Democrat Gov. Gavin Newsom prepares to run for president, he continues to burnish his far-left credentials. In his state’s latest reality-be-damned, Green-New-Deal endeavor, California regulators have banned gas-powered cars by 2035 in favor of electric cars. Never mind that just a couple of months ago, the Reuters headline blared: "California says it needs more power to keep the lights on."
The guy who cleaned the Burning Man toilets has stories to tell
Aside from keeping the event clean, this man may have literally saved a life.
The Daily 09-07-22 Wildfire exploding in Tahoe National Forest triggers evacuations
New evacuations were issued Wednesday afternoon for California's Mosquito Fire in the Tahoe National Forest near Foresthill, which pumped out a massive pyrocumulus cloud amid baking-hot temperatures. Cal Fire said the blaze started Tuesday evening after 6 p.m. and had grown to 2,000 acres by Wednesday afternoon. Here's everything we know so far, including links to a live evacuation map and wildfire cameras. • Scariest part of the California heat wave could be yet to come
2 people were killed and multiple structures destroyed after a fast-moving wildfire erupted in Southern California
Two people were killed as a fast-moving wildfire swelled rapidly over parched vegetation in Southern California, forcing hundreds of residents to flee amid a severe heat wave that has enveloped the region.
Equilibrium/Sustainability — Burning up at Burning Man
Temperatures passed a scorching 105 degrees Fahrenheit at Black Rock City, the psychedelic impromptu settlement put up every Labor Day weekend by revelers in the Nevada desert as part of the Burning Man festival. “Set the oven to 300 degrees, open the oven, stand in front of it … and...
39 Million People at Risk as Extreme Heat Persists in the West; Blackouts Threaten California and Nevada
Extreme heat in the form of a widespread heat wave is reportedly affecting around 39 million people in the Western United States. The excessive heat has placed many residents in California, Nevada, Montana, Oregon, and Washington under weather alerts during the Labor Day weekend. While there were no immediate reports...
California wildfires threaten mountain communities
Firefighters on Friday struggled to control raging California wildfires that have grown explosively during extreme heat and forced thousands of residents to flee mountain communities at both ends of the state. The Fairview Fire in Southern California covered about 37 square miles (95 square kilometers) of Riverside County and was just 5% contained. Two people died while fleeing flames on Monday and at least 11 structures have been destroyed. More than 18,000 homes were threatened by the fire fed by shifting winds, officials said Thursday evening.To the north in the Sierra Nevada, the Mosquito Fire burned out of control,...
California Wildfires, Blackout Fears Create Conflict for Electric Car Users
Cal Fire urges residents to prioritize their lives over conserving energy.
Two dead, thousands told to flee California wildfire
At least two people are dead and thousands have been ordered to flee a rapidly spreading fire in California, with the region's oppressive heatwave expected to peak Tuesday. The blaze was "spreading very quickly before firefighters even got on scene," a local fire department spokesman said on Twitter.
