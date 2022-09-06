ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wamego, KS

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KSN News

Bomb threat made against Kansas State Capitol, suspect arrested

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – One suspect is under arrest following an online threat of a “bombing” at the Kansas State Capitol. According to the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office, earlier this week the sheriff’s office received a tip about a threat made to the Kansas State Capitol. An individual, through the use of a social media […]
SHAWNEE COUNTY, KS
Great Bend Post

Kansas felon jailed for alleged domestic battery

ATCHISON COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas felon for an alleged violent crime. On Tuesday, police arrested 22-year-old Savannah G. Martin of St. Joseph, on a District Court warrant on a requested charge of domestic battery, according to Police Chief Mike Wilson. Martin had a previous drug...
ATCHISON COUNTY, KS
KAKE TV

Child arrested after posting about 'bombing' Kansas Capitol

TOPEKA, Kan. (KAKE) - A bomb threat was made to the Kansas State Capitol through social media this week, police say. The threating post about "bombing the capitol" was made by a 13-year-old child from Shawnee County. The Capitol building was subsequently evacuated and bomb detection K9s were used to clear the building.
SHAWNEE COUNTY, KS
KSNT News

KBI: Wamego man arrested for fentanyl overdose death

WAMEGO (KSNT) – A Wamego man has been arrested for the apparent overdose death of a 21-year-old man. According to the Kansas Bureau of Investigation, in September of 2021, the Wamego Police Department investigated the death of Jayson Ebert at a home in Wamego. Ebert died from an apparent fentanyl overdose. On Tuesday, Sept. 6 […]
WAMEGO, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Wamego, KS
State
Kansas State
Pottawatomie County, KS
Crime & Safety
County
Pottawatomie County, KS
Wamego, KS
Crime & Safety
Local
Kansas Crime & Safety
Hutch Post

Kansas sheriff's K9 unit assists with drug arrest

OSAGE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas man on drug allegations. Just before 10p.m. Tuesday, a sheriff's department K9 unit conducted a traffic stop on U.S. 75 Highway, near Carbondale, according to Sheriff Chris Wells. During the stop, the deputy discovered illegal narcotics. The driver of the...
OSAGE COUNTY, KS
KSNT News

Kansas police respond to new fentanyl threat

JUNCTION CITY (KSNT) – The Junction City Police Department is warning residents of the dangers posed by fentanyl and a new range of pills they say are designed to target children. According to the JCPD, there have been more and more reports of so-called “Rainbow Fentanyl” across the country. While these pills have yet to […]
JUNCTION CITY, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fentanyl#Counterfeit#Oxycodone#Kbi#Mckaine T Farr
KSN News

How the death of a KHP Trooper may be saving lives today

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The death of a Kansas Highway Patrol Trooper 27 years ago and subsequent legislation that followed that tragedy may still be saving lives today. On Sept. 6, 1995, around 6:30 a.m. Trooper Dean Allen Goodheart was conducting a roadside inspection of a semi-truck on Interstate 70 near Colby in northwestern Kansas […]
TOPEKA, KS
KVOE

Council Grove man arrested on suspicion of drug distribution

Formal charges are pending against a Council Grove man for alleged drug distribution. Morris County Sheriff Jay Simecka says deputies arrested 38-year-old Cole Zimmerman in the 500 block of Country Lane on Saturday. Zimmerman was booked on suspected felony probation violation for distributing methamphetamine and for warrants, both felony and misdemeanor, out of Riley County for distribution of meth, theft and criminal use of a financial card.
COUNCIL GROVE, KS
KSNT News

Hit and run near Topeka High School leads police to 4 arrests

TOPEKA (KSNT) – A hit-and-run crash on Thursday morning led to four arrests after the Topeka Police Department took four into custody. At approximately 8:15 a.m. officers responded to a hit and run at Southwestern Western Avenue and Southwestern Munson Avenue. People reported seeing four individuals running northbound from the crash toward Topeka High School. […]
KSNT News

1 arrested in connection to Topeka shooting

TOPEKA (KSNT) – One man has been arrested in connection to a recent shooting in Topeka that left one person injured. According to the Topeka Police Department, officers responded to a call for service at 4:35 p.m. on Sept. 3 in the area of southwest Munson Avenue and southwest Lincoln Street on a report of […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WIBW

San Antonio man hospitalized after truck hits tree along Kansas highway

GEARY CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A San Antonio man is recovering in a Geary Co. hospital after he lost control of his pickup and hit a tree along a Kansas highway. The Geary Co. Sheriff’s Office Activities Summary indicates that around 12:40 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 6, emergency crews were called to the intersection of U.S. Highway 77 and Kansas Highway 57 with reports of an injury crash.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSNT News

Deadly crash claims man’s life in Riley County

MANHATTAN (KSNT) – A 36-year-old man died Sunday in Manhattan after he failed to negotiate a curve, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol. Sean M. Warner, 36, was eastbound on Deep Creek Road when his 2008 Ford F250 pickup left the road, according to the KHP. Authorities believe he overcorrected, came back onto the road, […]
RILEY COUNTY, KS
KSNT News

Man dies after motorcycle crash in Lyon County

LYON COUNTY (KSNT) – One man is dead following a motorcycle crash in Lyon County. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, Joseph M. Mueller, 71, of Topeka who was initially reported as having suffered serious injuries on Sept. 4 has died as a result of a motorcycle crash. Mueller was driving north on K-99 Highway […]
LYON COUNTY, KS
KSNT News

Mainline lawsuit settled against White Lakes Mall owner

TOPEKA (KSNT) – The case between Mainline Printing Inc. and the owners of White Lakes Mall was settled Wednesday morning days before a bench trial could begin. According to court records, Mainline Printing sued the property owner, KDL, for damages following a fire at the abandoned mall on Dec. 29, 2020. According to court records, […]
KSNT News

Topeka High School goes on lockdown Thursday morning

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Topeka Public Schools placed Topeka High School on lockdown because of a police situation, the school district announced Thursday morning. “We do not have additional details we can share at this time,” the district said in an email sent to families. “Staff and students are safe and instruction is continuing.” At approximately 8:15 […]
TOPEKA, KS
WIBW

Mainline Printing lawsuit against Kent Lindemuth settled

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The lawsuit that Mainline Printing Inc. brought against Kent Lindemuth, the owner of KDL, Inc., regarding his White Lakes Mall property has been settled. According to court records, a hearing scheduled for today was canceled after the settlement was reached. Attorneys for Mainline Printing, located at...
TOPEKA, KS
Hutch Post

Hutch Post

Hutchinson, KS
18K+
Followers
19K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Hutchinson, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://hutchpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy