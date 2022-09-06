Which Toledo area spring sports teams are moving divisions?

The success of the top-ranked Ottawa Hills boys cross country team was three years in the making. The 2019 Green Bears were a young team with freshmen contributing to varsity. That season, the Green Bears lost the Toledo Area Athletic Conference title — the only season in the past seven years in which the Green Bears failed to win the TAAC crown. “I told the boys, I said, 'Hey, you guys have a great chance to build on this,'” Ottawa Hills coach Tyler Fairchild said. “We had some underclassmen at junior high that were very talented. I said, ‘This isn't something that's going to happen next year, even the year after that, but by the time you guys are seniors, if we stick with it and we continue to progress the way we should, I think we could be a dangerous team.’ “It turns out that was right.”

OTTAWA HILLS, OH ・ 17 HOURS AGO