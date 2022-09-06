Which Toledo area spring sports teams are moving divisions?
Quite a few Toledo area schools are changing divisions next spring because of enrollment fluctuations or competitive balance reasons. Here is a list of schools making moves, with reasons given.
BASEBALL
■ Bowling Green down to Division II (enrollment)
■ Port Clinton down to Division III (competitive balance)
■ Gibsonburg down to Division IV (enrollment)
SOFTBALL
■ St. Ursula up to Division I (enrollment)
■ Liberty-Benton up to Division II (enrollment)
■ Lake up to Division II (enrollment)
■ Otsego up to Division II (enrollment)
■ Fostoria up to Division II (enrollment)
■ Oak Harbor down to Division III (competitive balance)
■ Woodmore down to Division IV (enrollment)
■ Lakota down to Division IV (enrollment)
■ Patrick Henry down to Division IV (enrollment)
■ Montpelier down to Division IV (enrollment)
BOYS TRACK
(Reason not given)
■ Maumee up to Division I
■ Scott up to Division I
■ Delta up to Division II
■ Archbold up to Division II
■ Lakota down to Division III
GIRLS TRACK
(Reason not given)
■ Rogers up to Division I
■ Archbold up to Division II
■ Evergreen down to Division III
