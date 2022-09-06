ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Which Toledo area spring sports teams are moving divisions?

By The Blade
The Blade
The Blade
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LAYbt_0hka71Go00

Quite a few Toledo area schools are changing divisions next spring because of enrollment fluctuations or competitive balance reasons. Here is a list of schools making moves, with reasons given.

BASEBALL

■ Bowling Green down to Division II (enrollment)

■ Port Clinton down to Division III (competitive balance)

■ Gibsonburg down to Division IV (enrollment)

SOFTBALL

■ St. Ursula up to Division I (enrollment)

■ Liberty-Benton up to Division II (enrollment)

■ Lake up to Division II (enrollment)

■ Otsego up to Division II (enrollment)

■ Fostoria up to Division II (enrollment)

■ Oak Harbor down to Division III (competitive balance)

■ Woodmore down to Division IV (enrollment)

■ Lakota down to Division IV (enrollment)

■ Patrick Henry down to Division IV (enrollment)

■ Montpelier down to Division IV (enrollment)

BOYS TRACK

(Reason not given)

■ Maumee up to Division I

■ Scott up to Division I

■ Delta up to Division II

■ Archbold up to Division II

■ Lakota down to Division III

GIRLS TRACK

(Reason not given)

■ Rogers up to Division I

■ Archbold up to Division II

■ Evergreen down to Division III

