ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

‘The Acolyte’: Jodie Turner-Smith Poised To Join Disney+’s ‘Star Wars’ Series

By Nellie Andreeva
Deadline
Deadline
 2 days ago

EXCLUSIVE : Jodie Turner-Smith ( Queen & Slim, Anne Boleyn ) is finalizing a deal to join Amandla Stenberg in the upcoming Disney + series Star Wars : The Acolyte , sources tell Deadline. Reps for Lucasfilm and Turner-Smith declined comment.

So far Stenberg, who is playing the lead, is the only confirmed cast member for the Star Wars universe project from Leslye Headland. Details about characters, including the one played by Turner-Smith, are being kept under wraps.

The Acolyte is a mystery-thriller that will take viewers into a galaxy of shadowy secrets and emerging dark-side powers in the final days of the High Republic era, Disney+ said in its December 2020 announcement. In the Star Wars universe, an acolyte can refer to individuals with force abilities who learn from a more experienced Sith Lord.

The series is expected to begin production in London in late fall.

Turner-Smith, who garnered awards recognition with her starring turn in Queen & Slim , also recently starred as the title character in the miniseries Anne Boleyn. She will next be seen opposite Adam Driver in White Noise, which just premiered at the Venice Film Festival, opposite Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler in Netflix’s Murder Mystery 2 as well as opposite Vince Vaughn in the Apple TV+ series Bad Monkey. She is repped by UTA, 111 Media and Johnson Shapiro Slewett & Kole.

More from Deadline Best of Deadline

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

David A. Arnold Dies: Comedian, ‘Fuller House’ Writer & ‘That Girl Lay Lay’ Creator Was 54

David A. Arnold, a comedian, actor, writer and producer who headlined two Netflix comedy specials and was a writer/producer on the Fuller House reboot, died today, Sept. 7. He was 54. The Arnold family issued a statement confirming the death. “It is with great sadness that we confirm the untimely passing of our husband, father, brother and friend, David A. Arnold. David passed away peacefully today in his home and doctors have ruled the cause of death due to natural causes. Please keep our family in prayer and respect our privacy at this time, as we are all shocked and devastated...
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

‘Dancing With The Stars’ Announces Season 31 Cast, Including First Ever Drag Queen Plus Selma Blair, Cheryl Ladd & More

Dancing with the Stars is logging a couple of firsts in its 31st season. Chief among them: a new digital home, a significant star from a competing broadcast network and its first-ever drag queen competitor. Actor and Performer D.J. “Shangela” Pierce, who was the first contestant to compete on three separate seasons of RuPaul’s Drag Race, will dance with Gleb Savchenko when the former ABC competition show makes its debut on Disney+  Shangela’s participation marks the first time a drag queen has ever competed for the mirror ball trophy. Joining Shangela in the ballroom is Wayne Brady, the host of CBS’ Let’s...
THEATER & DANCE
Deadline

‘The View’s Whoopi Goldberg Blasts ‘The Rings Of Power’ & ‘House Of The Dragon’ Trolls Over Racist Backlash

Whoopi Goldberg is slamming trolls criticizing The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power and House of the Dragon over their casting choices. Some fans on social media have called out the series on Prime Video and HBO for becoming “woke” and showing people of color in the fantasy worlds originally created by J. R. R. Tolkien and George R. R. Martin. On the premiere episode of The View Season 26, Goldberg put the racist trolls on blast at the “Hot Topics” table. “I want to start by saying these are not real. OK?” Goldberg started. “The new Lord of the Rings series,...
TV & VIDEOS
Variety

Sanaa Lathan, Algee Smith, Sierra Capri and Mike Epps to Star in ‘Young. Wild. Free.’ from Macro Film Studios, Confluential Films

Click here to read the full article. MACRO Film Studios and Confluential Films has announced the start of production on the new film “Young. Wild. Free.” Directed by Thembi Banks (“Insecure,” “The Sex Lives of College Girls”), the movie stars Sanaa Lathan, Algee Smith, Sierra Capri and Mike Epps. According to the official logline for the project, Smith plays a hot-tempered high school senior who finds his claustrophobic life suddenly thrust into an enticing, dangerous direction after he is robbed at gunpoint by the girl of his dreams. Production on the project is underway in Los Angeles. The film’s script is written...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Amandla Stenberg
Person
Cate Blanchett
Person
Jennifer Aniston
Person
Adam Sandler
Person
Chadwick Boseman
Person
Vince Vaughn
Person
Michelle Yeoh
d1softballnews.com

Brad Pitt breaks the silence about his relationship with Shiloh Jolie Pitt, his daughter and Angelina Jolie: “It makes me cry”

During an interview given to the media “Entertainment Tonight” the ex-husband of Angelina Jolie, Brad Pitt stated about the relationship with his daughter Shiloh Jolie Pitt. “She makes me cry, yes and she is very beautiful. I don’t know where she got those skills from. I am Mr. Two Left Feet. I love when they find their own way, find things that interest them and make it flourish, “said the actor.
CELEBRITIES
digitalspy.com

First look at Eddie Murphy's return as Axel Foley in Netflix's Beverly Hills Cop 4

Eddie Murphy's Axel Foley is reporting for duty once again, as a first-look photo of the actor on the set of Netflix's fourth Beverly Hills Cop instalment has been released. Newly titled Beverly Hills Cop: Axel Foley, the sequel will follow the titular detective nearly 40 years after the original 1984 film, in which the wise-cracking police officer found himself embroiled in the criminal world of Beverly Hills.
MOVIES
Deadline

Queen Elizabeth II Has Died: What Comes Next?

Queen Elizabeth II, the world’s second-longest-reigning monarch, died Thursday at age 96, prompting the media to begin preparing for Operation London Bridge. That is the official plan, also known as London Bridge Is Down, for what will happen in the UK following her death. Deadline understands that major news organizations have been in preparation mode for months, since the Queen first showed signs of ill health, with planning meetings at some networks quietly going from monthly to weekly. Buckingham Palace has never given an on-the-record briefing on next steps following the Queen’s death, but it gives regular off-record briefings to allow the...
U.K.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Entertain#Linus Celebrities#Live Tv#Movies#Queen Slim#Apple#Uta
Deadline

‘Blonde’ With Ana De Armas As Marilyn Monroe Gets 11-Minute Standing Ovation At Venice Film Festival – Watch The Video

Blonde, Andrew Dominik’s long-awaited and anticipated Marilyn Monroe biopic starring Ana de Armas, just had its world premiere Thursday night at the Venice Film Festival, where the audience greeted it with an 11-minute standing ovation after the credits rolled. The Sala Grande audience chanted “Ana, Ana, Ana” at the conclusion of the Netflix movie, which clocks in at 2 hours and 46 minutes. Brad Pitt, who was there in his capacity as a producer on the film, also seemed to energize the crowd in the theater. ‘Blonde’ Premiere Photo Gallery: Ana de Armas Channels Marilyn Monroe At Venice Film Festival See both their...
MOVIES
Deadline

‘Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin’ Renewed For Season 2 At HBO Max

The Little Liars will be back. HBO Max has renewed Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin for a second season. Created by Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa and Lindsay Calhoon Bring, the new series debuted five years after the original Pretty Little Liars series ended, focusing on new characters in the new fictional town of Millwood, PA and with multiple references to iconic horror movies (think Carrie and the original Halloween). “We are so proud of the incredible response both critically and from fans that Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin has received,” said Sarah Aubrey, Head of Original Content, HBO Max. “Viewers have embraced our new...
TV SERIES
Deadline

‘Star Trek: Picard’ Sets Premiere Date For Third & Final Season, Unveils Teaser

We’re getting the first look at the new starship, the U.S.S. Titan, in a just-released teaser for the third and final season of Paramount+’s Star Trek: Picard. The teaser trailer (see above) was unveiled Thursday by series star Patrick Stewart during the global live-streamed Star Trek Day event. The streaming service also announced that Season 3 will premiere on Thursday, February 16 on Paramount+ exclusively in the U.S. Stewart was joined on-stage by series stars Jeri Ryan and Michelle Hurd. In Star Trek: Picard, Stewart reprises his iconic role as Jean-Luc Picard, which he played for seven seasons on Star Trek: The...
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Star Wars
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Lucasfilm
NewsBreak
Netflix
digitalspy.com

Colin Farrell's new movie gets 100% Rotten Tomatoes rating after rave first reviews

Fresh off its Venice International Film Festival debut, Colin Farrell's new movie The Banshees of Inisherin has landed a 100% score on Rotten Tomatoes. The film, from writer and director Martin McDonagh, puts together the same team of his 2008 black comedy In Bruges, with The Batman star and Brendan Gleeson (Paddington 2, the Harry Potter films) once again in the lead roles.
MOVIES
Deadline

Benedict Cumberbatch & Mark Strong Join Cast Of Jodie Comer Thriller ‘The End We Start From’; First-Look Image Revealed

Benedict Cumberbatch (Dr Strange in the Multiverse of Madness) and Mark Strong (1917, Kingsman) will join the Jodie Comer-starring apocalyptic thriller The End We Start From. Both are also attached as executive producers on the film, whose principal photography has begun in London, and you can see a first-look image of Doctors and Killing Eve star Comer in action above. Joel Fry (Cruella, Yesterday), Gina McKee (My Policeman, Line Of Duty) and Nina Sosanya (Screw, His Dark Materials) have also joined the cast of the Mahalia Belo-directed feature. Based on Megan Hunter’s novel and adapted by Bafta-nominated Alice Birch (Normal People, Succession), The End We Start From is billed as...
MOVIES
Deadline

Venice Review: Ana De Armas As Marilyn Monroe In Andrew Dominik’s ‘Blonde’

Forget Seberg, forget Mank, forget Judy — Andrew Dominik’s Venice Film Festival competition entry Blonde takes a blowtorch to the entire concept of the Hollywood biopic and arrives at something almost without precedent. Gus Van Sant, at the height of his Béla Tarr period, achieved something remarkable and kind of similar with 2005’s Last Days, an immersive but fictional rumination on the events preceding rock star Kurt Cobain’s suicide in 1994. But then, Blonde’s closest antecedents are all in fiction — anyone expecting an idiot’s guide to Marilyn Monroe will be surprised or even appalled to see the late star’s life...
MOVIES
Deadline

Zazie Beetz To Star In Steven Soderbergh’s HBO Max Limited Series ‘Full Circle’

Atlanta’s Zazie Beetz has been tapped as a lead in the HBO Max limited series Full Circle from director Steven Soderbergh and writer Ed Solomon. Soderbergh will direct all six episodes of the series and serve as executive producer with Solomon as writer and executive producer. Casey Silver is also an executive producer. The trio reteams after working together on the 2021 HBO Max film No Sudden Move. In Full Circle, an investigation into a botched kidnapping uncovers long-held secrets connecting multiple characters and cultures in present day New York City. 2022 HBO Max Series & Pilot Orders Beetz is believed to be playing...
MOVIES
Deadline

Queen Elizabeth II Under Medical Supervision At Balmoral

Queen Elizabeth II is unwell in her Balmoral home and is under medical supervision. Buckingham Palace said in a statement: “Following further evaluation this morning, The Queen’s doctors are concerned for Her Majesty’s health and have recommended she remain under medical supervision. “The Queen remains comfortable and at Balmoral.” The Queen’s immediate family members have been informed and her son Prince Charles is with her at Balmoral. Her grandsons Prince William and Prince Harry are on the way to see her with wives Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle along with Prince Edward, Prince Andrew and daughter Princess Anne. Harry and Meghan were supposed...
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

‘Teletubbies’ Reboot With Tituss Burgess, Savannah Guthrie’s ‘Princess Power’ Join Netflix’s Preschool Slate

Teletubbies are making a return. A new, animated incarnation of the popular British kids series, narrated by Tituss Burgess (Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt), will premiere on Netflix Nov. 14. The project was announced as part of the streamer’s fall preschool slate, which also includes Princess Power, a new animated series based on the New York Times bestselling book series Princesses Wear Pants by Today co-anchor Savannah Guthrie and Allison Oppenheim, as well as the previously announced Spirit Rangers, inspired by stories from Native American tribes and landscapes of American national parks. Returning series on the roster include  CoComelon, Gabby’s Dollhouse and...
TV & VIDEOS
Deadline

Deadline

120K+
Followers
35K+
Post
52M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment Breaking News

 https://deadline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy