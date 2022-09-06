‘The Acolyte’: Jodie Turner-Smith Poised To Join Disney+’s ‘Star Wars’ Series

EXCLUSIVE : Jodie Turner-Smith ( Queen & Slim, Anne Boleyn ) is finalizing a deal to join Amandla Stenberg in the upcoming Disney + series Star Wars : The Acolyte , sources tell Deadline. Reps for Lucasfilm and Turner-Smith declined comment.

So far Stenberg, who is playing the lead, is the only confirmed cast member for the Star Wars universe project from Leslye Headland. Details about characters, including the one played by Turner-Smith, are being kept under wraps.

The Acolyte is a mystery-thriller that will take viewers into a galaxy of shadowy secrets and emerging dark-side powers in the final days of the High Republic era, Disney+ said in its December 2020 announcement. In the Star Wars universe, an acolyte can refer to individuals with force abilities who learn from a more experienced Sith Lord.

The series is expected to begin production in London in late fall.

Turner-Smith, who garnered awards recognition with her starring turn in Queen & Slim , also recently starred as the title character in the miniseries Anne Boleyn. She will next be seen opposite Adam Driver in White Noise, which just premiered at the Venice Film Festival, opposite Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler in Netflix’s Murder Mystery 2 as well as opposite Vince Vaughn in the Apple TV+ series Bad Monkey. She is repped by UTA, 111 Media and Johnson Shapiro Slewett & Kole.