Android warning for BILLIONS – three types of data stealing apps to delete now

ANDROID users are being urged to delete apps that may be stealing their data.

Last month, cybersecurity firm Trend Micro released a new report that outlined several malware-laden apps for Android.

Android users are being urged to delete apps that have been stealing their data. Credit: Getty

These apps have been dropping malware on Android devices that can steal banking information, text messages, and other forms of data.

Here are three that you should watch out for.

TheCryptoApp

One malware disguises itself as an Android cryptocurrency mining app.

This includes fake versions of legitimate apps like TheCryptoApp.

More than one million people have downloaded TheCryptoApp from the Google Play Store.

However, it's those people that download the fake version of the app from a website on an Android device that put themselves at risk.

Mining X

Experts have also warned about an app called Mining X, which may have originated in Russia.

Experts have warned it could delete your SMS messages, send messages and essentially take over your device.

If you do download a cryptocurrency app make sure you get it from a legitimate source.

Call recorder

The Call Recorder app had a major vulnerability on it that could expose your data to bad actors.

And even though the app is no longer available on the Google Play store, many users likely still have it downloaded.

If you have this app on your device, delete it immediately.

How to protect yourself

If you're downloading apps on the Google Play store, always read the reviews and make sure to download apps from legitimate sources.

If in doubt, delete the app from your phone and change any passwords and security questions you may have given away accidentally.