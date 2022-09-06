ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cell Phones

Android warning for BILLIONS – three types of data stealing apps to delete now

By Jona Jaupi
The US Sun
The US Sun
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HG210_0hka6xu800

ANDROID users are being urged to delete apps that may be stealing their data.

Last month, cybersecurity firm Trend Micro released a new report that outlined several malware-laden apps for Android.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sMxTM_0hka6xu800
Android users are being urged to delete apps that have been stealing their data. Credit: Getty

These apps have been dropping malware on Android devices that can steal banking information, text messages, and other forms of data.

Here are three that you should watch out for.

TheCryptoApp

One malware disguises itself as an Android cryptocurrency mining app.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mc6Fw_0hka6xu800https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40gnUI_0hka6xu800

This includes fake versions of legitimate apps like TheCryptoApp.

More than one million people have downloaded TheCryptoApp from the Google Play Store.

However, it's those people that download the fake version of the app from a website on an Android device that put themselves at risk.

Mining X

Experts have also warned about an app called Mining X, which may have originated in Russia.

Experts have warned it could delete your SMS messages, send messages and essentially take over your device.

If you do download a cryptocurrency app make sure you get it from a legitimate source.

Call recorder

The Call Recorder app had a major vulnerability on it that could expose your data to bad actors.

And even though the app is no longer available on the Google Play store, many users likely still have it downloaded.

If you have this app on your device, delete it immediately.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HlvfI_0hka6xu800https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dEHQS_0hka6xu800

How to protect yourself

If you're downloading apps on the Google Play store, always read the reviews and make sure to download apps from legitimate sources.

If in doubt, delete the app from your phone and change any passwords and security questions you may have given away accidentally.

Comments / 0

Related
shefinds

Email Experts Say You Need To Change This Setting ASAP To Protect Your Data

Despite the popularity of texting and using social media DM’s to communicate, email will probably never cease to be the form of communication that we think of as more secure, private, and maybe even serious. However, plenty of security breaches can take place over email and it’s important to make sure your email settings are set up so that your messages remain safe from hackers who would love to access your data. “You should always exercise caution while using email to safeguard your privacy, but you don’t have to quit using it altogether,” says IT Security Manager Edward Wright at Cereal Secrets. To reduce the dangers, Wright recommends taking the following steps:
INTERNET
HackerNoon

How to Identify a Fake Text Message in 2022

Are you also frustrated by getting fake messages and want to identify that fake messages? Then continue reading for more detail about fake messages. We always think, "that would never happen to me.." But let's concentrate on Proofpoint shows that more than 74% of U.S. associations encountered an effective phishing attack in 2021.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Data Mining#Android Device#Android Users#Smart Phone#Trend Micro#The Google Play Store
ohmymag.co.uk

Think your phone may have been hacked? Here's how to tell

Apple, which has a reputation for being secure, recently warned iPhone, iPad and Mac users of a serious security breach that could give hackers full, remote access to these devices. Google, which owns the Android operating system, is constantly in the news for malware-laced apps that find their way to its Play Store and subsequently to users’ phones, putting their security at risk.
CELL PHONES
knowtechie.com

Chrome users: Delete these extensions, they’re stealing data

McAfee’s security researchers have found five Google Chrome extensions that are siphoning off browsing data. Some of these extensions are incredibly popular, with one having over 800,000 downloads. They’re all set up to secretly create money for the developer or whoever added the malicious code. They do this...
COMPUTERS
Android Police

How to delete your Google search history

Google is one of the most popular search engines, and most Android users probably use it as their default without giving it much thought. However, there are moments when someone might look for something unusual or embarrassing without going incognito. Thankfully, it's easy to erase your Google search history from your phone or computer in just a few clicks.
CELL PHONES
ohmymag.co.uk

Android users warned to check Wi-Fi settings to avoid serious privacy issue

If you are one of the billions of people who use an Android device, you are being alerted to a common oversight that could cost you. You should check your WiFi settings immediately to make sure that it truly off, as it has been pointed out that it could still be running in the background if you simply turn it off.
CELL PHONES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Data Security
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
NewsBreak
Google
NewsBreak
Android Devices
shefinds

Apple Experts Agree: You Should Delete This iPhone App ASAP For Longer Battery Life

There’s no point in owning an iPhone if you aren’t going to download apps that you love — that’s a given. But if you’ve noticed lately that your battery seems compromised, it may be time to reconsider which apps you allow to stay and which you’re willing part with. You shouldn’t have to charge your device 12 times a day, nor should you notice its battery power diminishing by what seems like the moment any time you use your phone. If these things are happening to you, there’s one app that many tech experts agree could be to blame. Apple experts agree: you should delete this iPhone app ASAP for longer battery life.
CELL PHONES
CNBC

'I work just 3.5 days a week': This 28-year old quit his job—now he makes $189,000 a year off 7 income streams

In 2017, after I graduated from college, I started working as an engineer at an oil company. I was 23 and making $98,500 a year. At first, I thought I had my dream job. But after seeing senior leaders work 60-hour weeks with routine travel, I realized that it wasn't the lifestyle I wanted. My father passed away when I was three years old, so having family time was always very valuable to me.
ECONOMY
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
725K+
Followers
41K+
Post
252M+
Views
ABOUT

The fastest-growing news website in the US. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy