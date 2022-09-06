Food Truck Tuesday has new hours

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Food Truck Tuesday returned once again on Tuesday night, but with some new hours.

The food truck frenzy will end at 8 p.m. from now until October. Food trucks from all over the stateline will park in the parking lots of Nicholas Conservatory, 1354 N 2nd St., every Tuesday.

The event had been going until 9 p.m., but the event is now ending earlier due it getting dark out sooner. The event runs every week until October 25.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyStateline.com.