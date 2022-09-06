ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gigi Hadid smiles and flashes her taut tummy in a bright orange top as she's spotted filming an interview with Willie Geist in NYC

By Ashleigh Gray For Dailymail.Com
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 2 days ago

Gigi Hadid and journalist Willie Geist didn't let the inclement weather stop them from filming outdoors in NYC on Tuesday.

The supermodel-turned-entrepreneur, 27, sported a plush orange sweater as she walked alongside the seasoned TV personality, 47.

It had a single clasp at the center that teased her flat stomach and cleavage as she appeared to go without a bra.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=37GRfL_0hka6sUV00
Interview: Gigi Hadid and journalist Willie Geist didn't let the inclement weather stop them from filming outdoors in NYC on Tuesday

For his part, Willie kept his look a mix of casual and professional as he donned a navy blazer over a lighter blue shirt.

He teamed his upper half with a pair of dark denim jeans and crisp white sneakers as he strolled the Big Apple with one of the most recognizable models in the world.

Both parties were equipped with tiny black microphones that were clipped onto their tops, near their chest.

Hadid, whose sweater is likely from her soon-to-be-launched knitwear line Guest in Residence, wore two gold statement necklaces around her neck.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0S68Gs_0hka6sUV00
Bright: The supermodel-turned-entrepreneur, 27, sported a plush orange sweater as she walked alongside the seasoned TV personality, 47

The mom-of-one, who shares two-year-old daughter Khai with ex boyfriend Zayn Malik, wore an asymmetrical mix-and-match earring look.

In one ear she sported a dangling variety with a hanging hoop, and in the other she stuck to small studs.

The style savvy runway star pulled her bleach blonde locks into a tightly knotted bun with a subtle center part.

And she paired her knit top with loose-fitting, yellow-toned cargo pants that had a buckle below the button.

She punctuated the ensemble with a pair of two-toned white and deep burgundy loafers.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47yYsc_0hka6sUV00
Detail: Her sweater had a single clasp at the center that teased her flat stomach and cleavage as she appeared to go without a bra

Gigi looked gorgeous as ever in a light face of makeup that flattered her already stunning visage.

Her fluffy eyebrows were brushed into a subtle and natural arch and her blue eyes were highlighted with strokes of mascara.

Her high cheekbones were lightly dusted with blush and the look was rounded out with a moisturizing lip stain.

She skipped a fancy manicure and wore a gold band around her index finger as she walked confidently on the rainy day.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Qq92x_0hka6sUV00
Accessories: Hadid, whose sweater is likely from her soon-to-be-launched knitwear line Guest in Residence, wore two gold statement necklaces around her neck

Tomorrow Gigi will officially launch her newly announced line of knitwear from the brand she founded. She took to Instagram on Tuesday to explain the meaning behind the range's name.

Accompanying a black and white photo of her in pieces from the line she said, 'We are Guest(s) in Residence of the clothes we own- they have had a life before us, and hopefully, if we take care of them, a life after us..'

She continued, 'We are guests in residence of our physical bodies, of the homes we live in, and of this planet.. A “Guest in Residence”, to me, is also someone who is at home in themselves— I thought about my favorite kinds of people … the ones that make an effort to show up at any door, land in any country, sit down at any table, with a sense of comfort, and a wonder for the people in front of them and the world around them.'

Wrapping up the thoughtful caption she said, 'With all this in mind, we have created pieces for you to take on life with — from the most vivid adventures, to the most quiet moments.. Launching 9am EST - TOMORROW @guestinresidence 100% CASHMERE.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VJj3r_0hka6sUV00
Almost here: Tomorrow Gigi will officially launch her newly announced line of knitwear, Guest in Residence

Comments / 0

