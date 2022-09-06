Read full article on original website
Ariz. Man, 21, Accused of Killing 5-Year-Old Niece, 16-Year-Old Sister and His Parents
Richard Wilson is facing four first-degree murder charges for the deaths of his parents, 16-year-old sister and 5-year-old niece A 21-year-old Arizona man is charged with the murder of multiple immediate family members. The Pinal County Sheriff's Office said in a statement Monday via Facebook that Richard Wilson is in custody for the death of his father, also named Richard Wilson, 47; mother Ellen Otterman, 50; sister Rudy Wilson, 16; and niece Renaya White, 5. The police department "received a frantic 911 call" from a home near Casa Grande...
Two women arrested for allegedly abusing children in New Mexico
Two women in eastern New Mexico have been arrested for allegedly beating children in their care and chaining them to their beds to deny them food, authorities said. Documents filed in Curry County Magistrate Court show 37-year-old Jayme L. Kushman and 29-year-old Jaime Kay Sena were both taken into custody Monday on 21 counts of suspected child abuse plus obstructing an investigation of child abuse.
Bond revoked for man accused of killing Tennessee jogger Eliza Fletcher
A judge on Wednesday revoked bond for the man accused of kidnapping and killing Tennessee jogger Eliza Fletcher. Cleotha Abston, 38, is charged with first-degree murder, especially aggravated kidnapping and tampering with evidence in connection with Fletcher's disappearance and death. In the brief court appearance, the judge noted that while...
Attorneys fight over filming Idaho mom charged with murder
A coalition of news organizations asked an Idaho judge to reject a request to ban cameras from the courtroom in a high-profile triple murder case. The request, led by EastIdahoNews.com and joined by 32 news organizations including The Associated Press, was filed Thursday in the criminal case of Lori Vallow Daybell, who is accused of conspiring with her new husband to kill her two children and her husband's late wife. Vallow Daybell's attorneys asked 7th District Judge Steven Boyce late last month to ban cameras from the courtroom, contending that one news organization abused the privilege to videotape the...
Wheelchair-bound 'FBI fugitive', 35, wanted on rape charges in US cries as he tells court he is being 'tortured' in prison in Scotland and has been 'punched in the face' by officers
A man who has repeatedly denied being a wanted fugitive accused of sexual assault claims he is being tortured in prison and has been punched in the face by officers. The 35-year-old insists his name is Arthur Knight, but US prosecutors believe he is Nicholas Rossi, a man wanted for a series of sexual assaults and two rape charges in the state of Utah.
Woman charged with murder for allegedly passing drugs in kiss with inmate boyfriend
Aug. 17 (UPI) -- A woman was charged with murder after allegedly passing drugs to her incarcerated boyfriend through a kiss at a Tennessee prison. Rachel Dollard was taken into custody and charged with second-degree murder and introduction into a penal facility on Tuesday, the Tennessee Department of Correction said in a statement.
Oklahoma woman gets life in prison after admitting she asked her lover to kill her allegedly abusive pastor husband
An Oklahoma woman was sentenced to life with the possibility of parole Wednesday after admitting that she asked her lover to kill her allegedly abusive husband, a pastor, her lawyer said. The sentence for Kristie Evans, 49, was significantly more than the "split sentence" punishment of four years in prison...
Iowa man accused of murdering woman, placing her head on a stick in a park
An Iowa man was arrested for first-degree murder for allegedly killing a woman in April 2021 then placing her head on a stick in a park. Nathan James Gilmore, 23, was taken into custody on Friday in relation to the death of 29-year-old Angela Nicole Bradbury. Detectives alleged that he...
Daycare Owner Who Shot Ex-Cop Husband For Allegedly Molesting Children Facing 10 Years In Prison
A Maryland daycare owner is facing ten years in prison for shooting her ex-cop husband who is accused of molesting children under her care
Inmates Accused of Killing 'Whitey' Bulger Knew He Was Being Transported to Prison Ahead of Time: Prosecutors
Evidence reportedly suggests that inmates at the West Virginia prison where James "Whitey" Bulger was beaten to death knew that he was being transferred to the facility before he arrived. Massachusetts-based organized crime boss Bulger, 89, was beaten to death just hours after being transported to USP Hazelton in October...
Woman Beheaded With Sword by Ex in Front of Horrified Onlookers: Police
Counseling is being provided to the sheriff's deputies who arrived at the site of the violent scene.
Man Arrested in Ohio After Ring Camera Allegedly Showed Him Trying to Kidnap 6-Year-Old
An Ohio man is facing a felony abduction charge after he allegedly tried to kidnap a 6-year-old girl while she was taking out the trash; the incident was captured on her family's Ring doorbell camera. In a clip obtained by ABC7 in Los Angeles, a man is seen approaching a...
Off-duty California sheriff's deputy in custody after allegedly killing couple with service weapon
A Northern California sheriff's deputy has turned himself in to law enforcement after he was accused in the fatal slaying of a husband and wife in their home early Wednesday, authorities said. Devin Williams Jr., a deputy with the Alameda County Sheriff's Office, called authorities in the hours after the...
He Confessed To Murdering His Entire Missing Family And Was Never Charged
By 1985, Carolyn and James Michael Brown had been married for ten years, as reported by the Charley Project. The couple was teachers in St Lucie, Florida, where they lived with their three children, 9-year-old Sheketah, 7-year-old Barry, and 2-year-old Brandon. In February of 1983, James was fired from his teaching job. Police reports indicate he beat Sheketah until she had welts and bruises because she spent 10 cents of her lunch money on a pencil at school. He was arrested for child abuse, pled guilty, and received 3 years of probation. His teaching license was revoked and he began working as a 4-H counselor.
Florida Man Accused of Kidnapping and Raping His Ex-Wife Cross-Examines Her
A husband accused of raping his ex-wife was permitted to cross-examine her. Trevor Summer allegedly kidnapped and sexually assaulted his ex-wife, Alisa Mathewson, in 2017. She was later rescued after a stranger saw her trying to escape. Summer was able to cross-examine his alleged victim after firing his lawyer. Prosecutors claim the couple's separation caused him to snap. Mathewson has since remarried and started a new life.
Husband Convicted of Infamous 'Fitbit Murder' Sentenced to 65 Years in Jail
Richard Dabate, the Connecticut man who was convicted in May for the 2015 "Fitbit murder" of his wife Connie, has been sentenced to 65 years in prison. Despite this, Richard, 46, continued to maintain his innocence Thursday and plans to appeal the case, his lawyer Trent LaLima told multiple outlets, including NBC News.
A former Arizona police officer is indicted in the shooting death of a man in a wheelchair
An Arizona grand jury indicted a former police officer on a manslaughter charge in the shooting death last year of a man who was in a motorized wheelchair, officials said Thursday.
Lawyer for Texas Woman Charged with Murdering Pro Cyclist Reportedly Ramps Up Attack on Police Interrogation, ‘Illegal Arrest Warrant’
An attorney for the Texas woman accused of murdering a perceived romantic rival reportedly believes that police improperly interrogated his client and ignored her requests to speak to a lawyer. Kaitlin Marie Armstrong, 34, is facing murder charges in the death of cyclist Anna Moriah “Mo” Wilson, 25. Wilson was...
Father guilty of 'honor killing' daughters; Wife accused of poisoning husband with Drano - TCDPOD with Nancy Grace
This Week on True Crime Daily The Podcast: After killing his daughters and evading authorities for 12 years, Yaser Said was convicted and given life in prison for capital murder. Plus, a wife was allegedly caught on camera poisoning her husband with drain cleaner.
Alabama inmate executed against wishes of victim’s family took three hours to die in record delay
Alabama inmate Joe Nathan James Jr, who was convicted for murdering his former girlfriend in 1994 and executed last month, suffered a prolonged death during his capital punishment, marking a record delay in lethal injection. Authorities at Alabama’s prison system said that the procedure to execute James took longer because the execution team handling his punishment took time to establish an intravenous access to administer multidrug cocktails.The execution team allegedly attempted to insert IV catheters into both his hands, right above the knuckles, which caused his skin to turn violet due to bruising, reported The Atlantic.James did not open...
