Idaho State

Ariz. Man, 21, Accused of Killing 5-Year-Old Niece, 16-Year-Old Sister and His Parents

Richard Wilson is facing four first-degree murder charges for the deaths of his parents, 16-year-old sister and 5-year-old niece A 21-year-old Arizona man is charged with the murder of multiple immediate family members. The Pinal County Sheriff's Office said in a statement Monday via Facebook that Richard Wilson is in custody for the death of his father, also named Richard Wilson, 47; mother Ellen Otterman, 50; sister Rudy Wilson, 16; and niece Renaya White, 5. The police department "received a frantic 911 call" from a home near Casa Grande...
CASA GRANDE, AZ
Fox News

Two women arrested for allegedly abusing children in New Mexico

Two women in eastern New Mexico have been arrested for allegedly beating children in their care and chaining them to their beds to deny them food, authorities said. Documents filed in Curry County Magistrate Court show 37-year-old Jayme L. Kushman and 29-year-old Jaime Kay Sena were both taken into custody Monday on 21 counts of suspected child abuse plus obstructing an investigation of child abuse.
CURRY COUNTY, NM
CBS News

Bond revoked for man accused of killing Tennessee jogger Eliza Fletcher

A judge on Wednesday revoked bond for the man accused of kidnapping and killing Tennessee jogger Eliza Fletcher. Cleotha Abston, 38, is charged with first-degree murder, especially aggravated kidnapping and tampering with evidence in connection with Fletcher's disappearance and death. In the brief court appearance, the judge noted that while...
MEMPHIS, TN
The Independent

Attorneys fight over filming Idaho mom charged with murder

A coalition of news organizations asked an Idaho judge to reject a request to ban cameras from the courtroom in a high-profile triple murder case. The request, led by EastIdahoNews.com and joined by 32 news organizations including The Associated Press, was filed Thursday in the criminal case of Lori Vallow Daybell, who is accused of conspiring with her new husband to kill her two children and her husband's late wife. Vallow Daybell's attorneys asked 7th District Judge Steven Boyce late last month to ban cameras from the courtroom, contending that one news organization abused the privilege to videotape the...
IDAHO STATE
Daily Mail

Wheelchair-bound 'FBI fugitive', 35, wanted on rape charges in US cries as he tells court he is being 'tortured' in prison in Scotland and has been 'punched in the face' by officers

A man who has repeatedly denied being a wanted fugitive accused of sexual assault claims he is being tortured in prison and has been punched in the face by officers. The 35-year-old insists his name is Arthur Knight, but US prosecutors believe he is Nicholas Rossi, a man wanted for a series of sexual assaults and two rape charges in the state of Utah.
UTAH STATE
The Vivid Faces of the Vanished

He Confessed To Murdering His Entire Missing Family And Was Never Charged

By 1985, Carolyn and James Michael Brown had been married for ten years, as reported by the Charley Project. The couple was teachers in St Lucie, Florida, where they lived with their three children, 9-year-old Sheketah, 7-year-old Barry, and 2-year-old Brandon. In February of 1983, James was fired from his teaching job. Police reports indicate he beat Sheketah until she had welts and bruises because she spent 10 cents of her lunch money on a pencil at school. He was arrested for child abuse, pled guilty, and received 3 years of probation. His teaching license was revoked and he began working as a 4-H counselor.
insideedition.com

Florida Man Accused of Kidnapping and Raping His Ex-Wife Cross-Examines Her

A husband accused of raping his ex-wife was permitted to cross-examine her. Trevor Summer allegedly kidnapped and sexually assaulted his ex-wife, Alisa Mathewson, in 2017. She was later rescued after a stranger saw her trying to escape. Summer was able to cross-examine his alleged victim after firing his lawyer. Prosecutors claim the couple's separation caused him to snap. Mathewson has since remarried and started a new life.
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

Alabama inmate executed against wishes of victim’s family took three hours to die in record delay

Alabama inmate Joe Nathan James Jr, who was convicted for murdering his former girlfriend in 1994 and executed last month, suffered a prolonged death during his capital punishment, marking a record delay in lethal injection. Authorities at Alabama’s prison system said that the procedure to execute James took longer because the execution team handling his punishment took time to establish an intravenous access to administer multidrug cocktails.The execution team allegedly attempted to insert IV catheters into both his hands, right above the knuckles, which caused his skin to turn violet due to bruising, reported The Atlantic.James did not open...
ALABAMA STATE
CBS News

CBS News

