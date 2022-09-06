Will we see more of Marcell Ozuna in Braves lineup down the stretch?

92.9 The Game Atlanta Braves insider Grant McAuley joined Dukes & Bell for his daily appearance and talked about could we continue to see more of Marcell Ozuna in the lineup as the team battles for the NL East crown?

When asked about Ozuna being in the lineup as of late.

“I think as long as Ronald Acuna Jr. is getting those DH at-bats and Eddie Rosario is dealing with his hamstring, plus you’ve got lefthanders on the mound in both games scheduled for Oakland. I think that’s something that’s all led to Marcell being in the lineup,” McAuley said. “I know that people have a lot of different opinions about that and justifiably so for a lot of different reasons. But if he is going to be on the active roster it’s kind of unfair to ask Brian Snitker to basically play a man down until this whole legal process plays out.”

McAuley talked about where and when Snitker will use Ozuna.

“He said if there’s a place where we fill like Marcell can make a contribution on the field then we’re gonna give him the opportunity to do that as it makes sense. And if he’s hitting and he does hit pretty well against lefty’s then perhaps that’s a place that he can make his contribution while he is on this roster, if and until they make a decision otherwise.”