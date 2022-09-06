Tomlin Notes-other Steelers news than just the quarterbacks

PITTSBURGH (93.7 The Fan) – Diontae Johnson may not be ready to play Sunday as one of the news and notes, other than the quarterbacks, from the Mike Tomlin news conference on Tuesday.

Johnson has been dealing with a shoulder injury, Gunner Olszewski is listed as the back-up at that receiver position with an opportunity for free agent signee Steven Sims to work in that role as well.

Linebacker Alex Highsmith didn’t play in the preseason due to a rib injury. Tomlin said Highsmith will play Sunday as he resumed full practice last week.

Middle LB rotation

Devin Bush is listed as the starter at one of the linebacker positions with Myles Jack as the other.

“I thought those two guys have done a really good job of establishing a rapport,” Tomlin said. “Obviously, Myles Jack is a more veteran player, and it’s been cool to watch the nature of that big brother-little brother relationship.

I’ve been excited about that, but they’ll get an opportunity to write the true essence of that story with how they play collectively as a tandem, and I’m excited about them.”

As for what Tomlin believes they’ve added in signing the seven-year veteran Jack from Jacksonville for two-years, $16 million.

“He’s a linebacker,” Tomlin said. “He’s a linebacker at all times, 24-hours-a-day. I’ve enjoyed getting to know him. He’s highly competitive. He’s extremely critical of himself. He’s a good teammate. He loves football. He likes to laugh. It’s been a good get-to-know process with him and I’m excited about walking this journey with him.”

Tomlin said how he uses Bush, Robert Spillane and Jack could be based on call and circumstances. Tomlin said they have some fluidity there.

O-line

Inconsistent might be kind to describe the play of the new offensive line to date. Kevin Dotson will start at left guard as Tomlin said simply he played better than Kendrick Green. As for what this unit might do this season?

“It is a collective body of work and there is a cohesion part as well,” Tomlin said. “There’s a lot of reasons why units like the offensive line develop at different rates, sometimes experience the growing pains associated with that. I’m not expecting that to cease instantly as we push into the regular season.”

“They’ll be continually growing as a collective, but they better make enough plays to be successful along the way. I’m acknowledging that trust or reality as well.”

Back-up new guy

Undrafted Jaylen Warren will have an opportunity to carve out a roll for himself. He’s leaving it pretty much to his performance as to how much he plays.

“He’s been highly consistent when given opportunities in just about all areas,” Tomlin said. “Whether that’s running the ball inside or out, whether that’s in the passing game or the blitz pickup. He’s just been highly competitive in all circumstances and you could include special teams in that.”

Corners

Ahkello Witherspoon and Cam Sutton listed as the starters with free agent Levi Wallace as a back-up at corner. Tomlin said they will play a number in the secondary including Arthur Maulet and Tre Norwood.

“I love their ‘above the neck game’,” Tomlin said. “I love the fluidity of their communication. They’re engaged. I think that helps us grow as a collective. I like what I’ve seen from that group. I think it’s probably teed-up because they are all such good vocal communicators.”

“All of the defensive backs in a helmet are going to have an opportunity to be big components of what we do because often times that specialization occurs on possession downs and in situational play, and those are weighty moments.”