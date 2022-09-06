ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Tomlin Notes-other Steelers news than just the quarterbacks

By Jeff Hathhorn
93.7 The Fan
93.7 The Fan
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2el6M2_0hka6mRN00

PITTSBURGH (93.7 The Fan) – Diontae Johnson may not be ready to play Sunday as one of the news and notes, other than the quarterbacks, from the Mike Tomlin news conference on Tuesday.

Johnson has been dealing with a shoulder injury, Gunner Olszewski is listed as the back-up at that receiver position with an opportunity for free agent signee Steven Sims to work in that role as well.

Linebacker Alex Highsmith didn’t play in the preseason due to a rib injury.  Tomlin said Highsmith will play Sunday as he resumed full practice last week.

Middle LB rotation

Devin Bush is listed as the starter at one of the linebacker positions with Myles Jack as the other.

“I thought those two guys have done a really good job of establishing a rapport,” Tomlin said.  “Obviously, Myles Jack is a more veteran player, and it’s been cool to watch the nature of that big brother-little brother relationship.
I’ve been excited about that, but they’ll get an opportunity to write the true essence of that story with how they play collectively as a tandem, and I’m excited about them.”

As for what Tomlin believes they’ve added in signing the seven-year veteran Jack from Jacksonville for two-years, $16 million.

“He’s a linebacker,” Tomlin said.  “He’s a linebacker at all times, 24-hours-a-day.  I’ve enjoyed getting to know him.  He’s highly competitive.  He’s extremely critical of himself.  He’s a good teammate.  He loves football.  He likes to laugh.  It’s been a good get-to-know process with him and I’m excited about walking this journey with him.”

Tomlin said how he uses Bush, Robert Spillane and Jack could be based on call and circumstances.  Tomlin said they have some fluidity there.

O-line

Inconsistent might be kind to describe the play of the new offensive line to date.  Kevin Dotson will start at left guard as Tomlin said simply he played better than Kendrick Green.  As for what this unit might do this season?

“It is a collective body of work and there is a cohesion part as well,” Tomlin said.  “There’s a lot of reasons why units like the offensive line develop at different rates, sometimes experience the growing pains associated with that.  I’m not expecting that to cease instantly as we push into the regular season.”

“They’ll be continually growing as a collective, but they better make enough plays to be successful along the way.  I’m acknowledging that trust or reality as well.”

Back-up new guy

Undrafted Jaylen Warren will have an opportunity to carve out a roll for himself.  He’s leaving it pretty much to his performance as to how much he plays.

“He’s been highly consistent when given opportunities in just about all areas,” Tomlin said.  “Whether that’s running the ball inside or out, whether that’s in the passing game or the blitz pickup.  He’s just been highly competitive in all circumstances and you could include special teams in that.”

Corners

Ahkello Witherspoon and Cam Sutton listed as the starters with free agent Levi Wallace as a back-up at corner.  Tomlin said they will play a number in the secondary including Arthur Maulet and Tre Norwood.

“I love their ‘above the neck game’,” Tomlin said.  “I love the fluidity of their communication.  They’re engaged.  I think that helps us grow as a collective.  I like what I’ve seen from that group.  I think it’s probably teed-up because they are all such good vocal communicators.”

“All of the defensive backs in a helmet are going to have an opportunity to be big components of what we do because often times that specialization occurs on possession downs and in situational play, and those are weighty moments.”

Comments / 1

Related
FOX Sports

AFC North guide: Expectations, predictions on Ravens, Bengals, Browns, Steelers

The Bengals are out to prove that last season was no fluke. And while Cincinnati is certainly capable of making another Super Bowl run, that doesn't necessarily mean that Joe Burrow & Co. will win the AFC North. There's a hard-nosed squad in Baltimore standing in the way. Let's dive into my predictions for this gritty, evenly matched division.
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Football
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Pittsburgh, PA
Sports
Pittsburgh, PA
Football
ClutchPoints

‘They were f–king pissed’: Seahawks GM’s Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen move that left Russell Wilson furious

Brady Henderson of ESPN recently dropped a bombshell report providing some shocking details about Russell Wilson’s high-profile exit from the Seattle Seahawks this past summer. Despite how the organization and Wilson’s camp have tried to make it seem as though their split was cordial and mutually beneficial, it seems that there’s much more to this […] The post ‘They were f–king pissed’: Seahawks GM’s Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen move that left Russell Wilson furious appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SEATTLE, WA
The Spun

Look: NFL World Reacts To Paige Spiranac's Racy Photo

Earlier this summer, golf analyst and social media superstar Paige Spiranac revealed her favorite NFL team. "I’m so excited for this upcoming football season! Not too excited as a Steelers fan though," she said earlier this offseason. With the 2022 NFL season just a few days away, Spiranac took...
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

49ers Released Veteran Wide Receiver On Wednesday

The San Francisco 49ers are still tweaking and toying with their roster before their season opener against the Chicago Bears. To that end, one wide receiver is saying goodbye to the team. According to NFL insider Ari Meirov, the 49ers are releasing veteran wide receiver Willie Snead from their practice...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Embarrassing Stephen A. Smith News

Earlier this week, Stephen A. Smith made a few notable mistakes on ESPN's First Take while talking about the Philadelphia Eagles. For starters, Smith mentioned Jalen Reagor as one of the Eagles' offensive weapons. He said the TCU product has "something to prove" this season. Well, it'll be impossible for...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ahkello Witherspoon
ClutchPoints

RUMOR: Seahawks’ true concern with Russell Wilson prior to Broncos trade – and it wasn’t injury

When the Seattle Seahawks traded Russell Wilson to the Denver Broncos this offseason, it shocked fans and experts alike considering that the quarterback is just 33 and still has a good few years left in him. Sure Wilson may be coming off an injury that forced him to miss three games in 2021, but considering […] The post RUMOR: Seahawks’ true concern with Russell Wilson prior to Broncos trade – and it wasn’t injury appeared first on ClutchPoints.
SEATTLE, WA
The Spun

Saints Signed Former Jaguars Quarterback On Tuesday

The New Orleans Saints added quarterback Jake Luton to their practice squad Tuesday. New Orleans announced the signing, which corresponds with promoting linebacker Chase Hansen from the practice squad to the active roster. The Jacksonville Jaguars made Luton a sixth-round pick in 2020 after he registered 28 passing touchdowns to...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Steelers#American Football
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Here's why Chiefs HC Andy Reid was at a local high school football game on Friday

Kansas City Chiefs HC Andy Reid took in some high school football last Friday night. He was in attendance for the Christ Prep Patriots’ varsity football win over the Pembroke Hill Raiders on Friday, just before the Chiefs returned to work ahead of Week 1 of the regular season. Answering a question from FOX 4 Kansas City’s Harold R. Kuntz during Monday’s media availability, Reid explained why he chose to attend the game.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Larry Brown Sports

Bears could sign former hated rival?

The Chicago Bears could be bringing in a player who spent the last season with their biggest rivals. Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune reported on Tuesday that quarterback Kurt Benkert is among several players that the Bears are working out this week. The 27-year-old former University of Virginia star remains unsigned.
CHICAGO, IL
The Spun

Russell Wilson Bothered By Seahawks Move: NFL World Reacts

It's no secret that Russell Wilson had some gripes with the Seahawks organization during his waning years in Seattle. According to recent reports from Seahawks insider Brady Henderson of ESPN, some of those frustrations stemmed from the franchise's interest in some up-and-coming quarterbacks. The Wilson camp was reportedly "f--king pissed"...
SEATTLE, WA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

If you're in the orange, you'll get Colts vs. Texans on TV

The Indianapolis Colts (0-0) are preparing to open the 2022 regular season with a road trip to NRG Stadium, kicking off Week 1 by visiting the Houston Texans (0-0). As the Colts look to end their losing streak of opening week losses—a streak that has gone strong since 2013—they find themselves as heavy favorites entering the divisional matchup to open the season.
HOUSTON, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
93.7 The Fan

93.7 The Fan

Pittsburgh, PA
5K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

All sports news from Pittsburgh, including the Pirates, Steelers, Penguins and more.

 https://www.audacy.com/937thefan

Comments / 0

Community Policy