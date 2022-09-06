ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anderson County, SC

Chadwick Boseman's uncle is located and 'airlifted to a nearby hospital' in South Carolina after he was reported missing

By Deirdre Simonds For Dailymail.com
Daily Mail
 2 days ago

Chadwick Boseman's uncle, Tony, has been found, days after he was first reported missing, according to the Anderson County Sheriff's Office (ACSO).

On Tuesday, the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division revealed they 'located' the late Black Panther star's relative on Facebook after nearly three days of searching.

ACSO Public Information Officer Shale Remien told People that Tony was found just before 2 p.m. 'on foot around half a mile away from his house.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04xFsB_0hka6h1k00
Found: Chadwick Boseman's uncle, Tony, has been found, days after he was first reported missing, according to the Anderson County Sheriff's Office (ACSO)

Remien said finding Tony, who suffers from dementia and type 2 diabetes,' so close to his own home felt 'ironic ' after searching for 'miles.'

Still, Remien said 'it's understandable because it's a wood area, almost like a wooden ditch.'

'He has been reported missing a time or two here. We're hoping that this is the last and they can come up with some sort of game plan moving forward,' continues Remien, adding that, once found, Tony was 'airlifted to a nearby hospital,' Prisma Health.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qUbp3_0hka6h1k00
An update: On Tuesday, the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division revealed they 'located' the late Black Panther star's relative on Facebook after nearly three days of searching

Remien continued: 'We know that he was severely dehydrated. We're hoping for the best, and that with some quick medical attention, he can get back on his feet.'

According to ACSO, he was ultimately 'airlifted to a nearby hospital.'

To track down Tony, Remien added that they used 'drones, horses even, with canines, with two choppers' and even a Air 1 chopper.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ejl2r_0hka6h1k00
Global superstar: Over the weekend, his nephew, Chadwick, posthumously won a Creative Arts Emmy this Saturday, two years after his tragic death of cancer at the age of just 43

'[We were] searching the grounds, air, water, all the different ways you can search, a hands-on effort,' she adds. 'This would be day three and this was the most critical day just because of his history with dementia as well as diabetes, so to be without your medicine and to be without water for that long is obviously worrisome.'

On Sunday, ACSO posted on Facebook that Tony was last seen 'wearing camo pants, a green shirt, black shoes and a Los Angeles baseball cap.'

Over the weekend, his nephew, Chadwick, posthumously won a Creative Arts Emmy this Saturday, two years after his tragic death of cancer at the age of just 43.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16NJQT_0hka6h1k00
Honored: His widow Taylor Simone Leonard accepted the prize and according to Deadline declared: 'Chad would be so honored and I am honored on his behalf' (seen this month)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Wnad1_0hka6h1k00
Details: He was given the award for his voiceover work on the Marvel cartoon What If...?, in which he reprised the role of Black Panther that made him a global star

He was given the award for his voiceover work on the Marvel cartoon What If...?, in which he reprised the role of Black Panther that made him a global star.

His widow Taylor Simone Leonard accepted the prize and according to Deadline declared: 'Chad would be so honored and I am honored on his behalf.'

He recorded his lines for What If...? in four sessions prior to his death. 'In hindsight, it's very moving,' Marvel boss Kevin Feige told Emmy magazine.

Comments / 2

