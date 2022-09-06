Read full article on original website
The Berkshires Gets Listed Among Top Weekend Getaways From New York City
Anyone who lives in the Berkshires knows what we have around us. People love to come here thanks to the surrounding aesthetics, the hiking, the restaurants, getting out on the lake, etc. And luckily, we are in a region where lots of people happen to be that love to travel here, even if it's for a weekend. It just so happens that recently, a popular travel publication based out of New York City listed the Berkshires among their top weekend getaways from the big city.
Western Massachusetts Farm Makes List of Top Ten Charming Pumpkin Patches
It's hard to believe it's already September. Although it's not yet officially fall in Massachusetts, Berkshire County residents are embracing the best season of the year. It's the most gorgeous time of year to live in the western Massachusetts hills, as the leaves start to change and the nights get cooler.
Taste of Northampton: Everything you need to know as a beloved community event returns to downtown Northampton
A beloved Northampton event will make its long-awaited return on Saturday as throngs of people from across the region hit the city center for a “taste” of the community’s famous restaurants, food shops and breweries. Eighteen years after its last occurrence, the Taste of Northampton will again...
The Berkshires Makes National List of Best Places to Visit in the Fall
We haven't technically hit Fall yet this year, but so many cannot stop talking about the Berkshires as a great place to visit this fall. Recently, the Berkshires was mentioned by publications in articles that included, 'The 10 Places to Visit in Massachusetts This Fall' and it was also included as having one of the top hikes in the state. But now we're getting plenty of recognition on a national scale thanks to our Fall appeal in the Berkshires.
Yankee Candle Owner’s Massachusetts Estate for Sale Has Arcade, Indoor Water Park, Bowling Alley, Golf Course
It's truly a sprawling western Massachusetts estate on over 60 acres of land, with 120,000 square feet of space, and eight structures total. Owned by the late Yankee Candle founder Michael James Kittredge II, this $23,000 million compound is in Leverett at 113 Juggler Meadow Road according to Boston Magazine, and listed by Johnny Hatem, Jr of Douglas Elliman Real Estate.
Pittsfield’s Elizabeth Banks Gives Hometown Shoutout in New Wine Ad
Elizabeth Banks isn't shy about letting you know that her hometown is Pittsfield, MA. And why would she be? Anyone who came from the Berkshires should want to brag about these surroundings! Of course, we've seen Banks in plenty of movies and TV shows. We've seen her in TV commercials as well. But now there's a brand new wine ad that has been making the rounds on the internet. Not only does she appear in the ad, but even gives a shoutout to her hometown!
5 Reasons Why Pineapple Does NOT Belong on Pizza in Massachusetts
There's no disputing that pretty much EVERYONE loves pizza! That much, we can agree on. Unfortunately, there are certain topping that really just do NOT belong on pizza. And the one topping that does not and should never go on pizza is pineapple! Some will agree with me, but those who don't are outraged that I had the nerve to type that. As they should, this is a vastly polarizing topic. So let's discuss why this is...
Do You Find This Beloved Term for Massachusetts Residents Offensive?
Massachusetts is known for many things, including the Boston Tea Party, Plymouth Rock, rabid sports fans, and of course that terrible Boston accent. But there is a lot more to our proud Massachusetts heritage than just those things. Like our terrible driving, or that fact that some people think we're "loud" or "obnoxious" or "hard-headed" (or is that just me?)
10 Breathtaking Family Friendly Fall Foliage Hikes in The Berkshires
Fall is the best time of the year to live in, or visit, the Berkshires. Warm days and cool nights, breathtaking fall foliage, apple orchards and pumpkin patches, and amazing seasonal farm-to-table cuisine. In Autumn, you can't ask for much more. One of the great things about Berkshire County is...
Brimfield Flea Market: First time attendees guide to parking, dogs, where to eat and more
The Brimfield Flea Market has fields of unique finds for antique and thrift shoppers. But for first-timers, it can be a bit overwhelming. More than 50,000 people attend the Brimfield Flea Market each year. It runs three times a year for about a week each time. The show consists of many different fields, each with hundreds of vendors.
A new generation energizes the Brimfield, Mass. antique markets
NEEDHAM, Mass. — The Brimfield antique markets have been running for more than six decades and are continuing to evolve. Ellie and Terry Biscoe are new vendors at Brimfield through their businessBiscbro & Co. Ellie learned the art of antiquing from her mom, Terry, and used those skills to furnish her home in South Boston. Ellie shared that journey on her TikTok account, where followers encouraged her to curate her own selection of vintage items. One of Ellie’s most popular TikTok posts featured the Canal Street Antique Mall in Lawrence, Mass.
The Artery pop-up shop coming to Holyoke
HOLYOKE — The Artery, billed as a “permanent pop-up shop,” will open on High Street in the coming days. The art store and gallery space will feature the works of local artists and crafters. The shop plans an Oct. 14 grand opening. The Artery is a collaboration...
‘Amazing art’ of Western Mass. painter on display at Westfield Athenaeum
EASTHAMPTON — “I always knew I was a painter — I was just waiting for the right time,” said Laura Radwell, one of the most acclaimed artists currently working in Western Massachusetts, whose work is now on exhibit at the Westfield Athenaeum. The public can meet...
Hampshire County real estate transactions: All homes sold in week ending Sept. 3
The following is a listing of all real estate transfers in Hampshire County reported from Aug 28 to Sep 3. There were 39 transactions posted during this time. During this period, the median sale for the area was a 1,492 square foot home on Chestnut Hill Road in South Hadley that sold for $410,000.
Can You Legally Live in An RV In Massachusetts?
Now that summer is coming to an end, which means camping season wraps up for 2022. This is usually the time of year where people starting "Winterizing" their Camper/RV. What is "Winterizing" you may ask? For example, draining out any water tanks so they don't freeze up in the winter and destroy plumbing. Another example is keeping any pests out of the vehicle through the winter months.
Horse ranch ordered to remove gravel from wetlands road
AGAWAM – Crowley Ranch was recently ordered by the Agawam Conservation Commission to modify an unauthorized gravel road through wetlands. Dennis Crowley said the path is the only access to public streets for their “landlocked” parcel, and losing it would make it difficult for customers and suppliers to reach them while pulling horse trailers or making deliveries by truck.
Cost estimate for downtown Westfield park plan is double expectation
WESTFIELD — The Westfield Redevelopment Authority will review its current plan to turn the vacant Urban Renewal Plan property on Elm Street after they found that it would likely cost more than they have in their budget. Community Development Director Peter Miller said that the current plan to turn...
Southwick’s Festival of Illumination returns with new features
Southwick Zoo’s popular Festival of Illumination is back for a four-month run, bigger and better than ever. Belinda Mazur, marketing manager for the Festival of Illumination, said this year’s theme is “Once Upon a Time.” The event began September 1st and continues through December 31st from 5:30 to 10:00 p.m.
What is the Coldest it Has Ever Been in Massachusetts and When?
Summer is becoming a distant memory as we look forward to autumn. Fall in Massachusetts, particularly the Berkshires is something that one shouldn't pass up. Take our beautiful New England foliage for example. It isn't uncommon for tourists and locals alike to take a drive over the weekend and check out the robust colors that the trees offer here in beautiful Berkshire County and throughout New England. Hopefully, the recent drought conditions don't hamper our leaf peeping opportunities this year. We'll keep our fingers crossed.
Getting Answers: Easthampton CVS closed for roof damage
EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News is getting answers after hearing reports of a roof collapse at the Easthampton CVS. Over the last couple of days, people have noticed closed signs on the doors and drive-up window of the Northampton Street location. One viewer reached out to our newsroom,...
