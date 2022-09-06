ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'If he adds goals, this kid will be so frightening': Rio Ferdinand hails 'incredible' Phil Foden after his starring role in Man City's win over Sevilla... but harsh Pep Guardiola insists the Englishman 'is not playing so well'

By Dominic Hogan For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 3 days ago

Rio Ferdinand has hailed Phil Foden as a complete footballer after the 22-year-old's goalscoring contribution against Sevilla on Tuesday night.

The former Manchester United and England star praised the Manchester City forward's all-round performance, describing him as 'the full package', despite suggesting he could still add further goals to his game.

Foden netted in the 58th minute of City's Champions League opener against Sevilla, and played a key role in Erling Haaland's 20th minute opener before being substituted in the second half.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AGiTs_0hka6aqf00
Rio Ferdinand described Phil Foden as 'frightening' and 'the full package' on Tuesday night

Ferdinand said of Foden as part of BT Sport's coverage of the Premier League champions' clash in Spain: 'If he gets more goals in his game, this kid is going to be so frightening.

'What he brings other than goals and assists to the game, he’s the full package.'

Ferdinand's suggestion that Foden need still add further goals to his game comes after the youngster scored 30 goals in all competitions over the last two seasons, and 'The Stockport Iniesta' already has two in eight games this season.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30eYX5_0hka6aqf00
Foden scored one and played a heavy role in two more in City's 4-0 dismantling of Sevilla

After playing Kevin de Bruyne in to assist Haaland for the first goal of the game, Foden added a second after half-time with a left-footed strike across goal from the edge of the box following some impressive close-control under pressure.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4gCon4_0hka6aqf00
Pep Guardiola cryptically praised his player whilst also suggesting he is not performing

The England forward then inadvertently assisted the Norwegian front man a second time, after his shot was saved by the Spanish side's goalkeeper Bono, only for Haaland to tuck it home for Guardiola's side's fourth.

And the City manager was full of praise for his young forward, despite also confusingly claiming that the England star has not actually been playing well.

The Spanish manager told BT: 'Phil has an incredible thing where lately he is not playing so good like normally he is, but he always does a job, and always runs and always is stable for the team.

'You can play bad but you can never not try, and that is why Phil deserves to play.'

Foden now has 47 goals and 36 assists in 177 games for Manchester City, and has established himself as one of Gareth Southgate's key players, with the 22-year-old now eyeing a starting spot in his World Cup squad.

