Acton, CA

KTLA

Inmate apprehended after walking away from fire camp

An inmate housed at a fire camp in the Antelope Valley was apprehended by authorities after he allegedly walked away from the facility earlier this week. Matthew Wells, 36, was reported missing from the Acton Conservation Camp in Acton on Monday. The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation facility serves as a fire camp for […]
ACTON, CA
signalscv.com

Emergency responders called to possible stabbing

Two individuals were treated for injuries during a fight that was initially believed to include a possible stabbing in an alley in Santa Clarita Wednesday evening, according to fire officials. Eventually, a knife was found at the scene but no stabbing was confirmed, according to sheriff’s deputies. According to...
SANTA CLARITA, CA
foxla.com

Officials seeking help identifying woman brought to LA hospital

LOS ANGELES - Do you recognize this woman?. The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health Services is asking for your help identifying this patient who has been hospitalized since Sept. 4. Officials said the woman is around 30-years-old, 5'9" tall, weighing around 160 pounds, with an average build and...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
Acton, CA
Acton, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
newsantaana.com

Street racers threaten Tustin police officers and their families after being cited

Due to unsafe driving behavior and recurring vandalism, the Tustin Police Department maintains a zero tolerance approach to street racing and unsanctioned car meet-ups. Organized events which occur on private property without the permission of the property owner and on City property without proper permitting will result in strict enforcement.
TUSTIN, CA
Guillermo Moreno
signalscv.com

Juvenile approached by unknown man in a white sedan

A girl was approached by a man in a white sedan offering the juvenile a ride on Tuesday morning in Saugus, according to Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station officials. According to Deputy Robert Jensen, a spokesman for the station, in an email to The Signal, the girl was walking along the roadway near the 27000 block of Bouquet Canyon Road when an unknown man in a white sedan, possibly a Toyota Corolla, approached her.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
CBS LA

1 dead after Oxnard homeowner opens fire on robbery suspects; two gang members arrested

Authorities are investigating an attempted home invasion robbery in Oxnard that resulted in one suspect dead and another injured after the homeowner opened fire as they entered his home. According to Oxnard Police Department, two of the three suspects made their way into the home, located in the 1800 block of Arcadia Street, at around 7:30 p.m. on June 27 when they were met by the homeowner, identified as Steven Rodriguez. Rodriguez, armed with a handgun, tried to tell the suspects to leave his home before they assaulted him. He opened fire, striking both. One of the suspects, 37-year-old Oxnard resident Antonia Molina,...
OXNARD, CA
KTLA

New information to be released in slaying of 16-year-old in Lynwood

Detectives on Thursday planned to release new information they received about the 2016 slaying of 16-year-old Danah Rojo-Rivas in Lynwood. The information was received through an anonymous tip and will be shared during a 3 p.m. news conference that will be streamed on the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Facebook and Instagram accounts. Detectives also […]
LYNWOOD, CA
#Fire Camp#Brown Hair#Cal Fire#Cdcr
Santa Clarita Radio

Brush Fire Breaks Out North Of Santa Clarita

UPDATE (10:15 p.m.): Officials released a more accurate estimate of the fire’s size. The fire spread to three acres in size before forward progress was stopped. At around 9 p.m. Wednesday, first responders received reports of a car fire spreading to brush on Highway 138 near 3 Points Road in Neenach, north of Santa Clarita.
SANTA CLARITA, CA
theavtimes.com

Man found dead in Lancaster, investigation underway

LANCASTER – A man was found dead in Lancaster early Wednesday morning and sheriff’s deputies are investigating the circumstances surrounding his death. Deputies were called at approximately 12:05 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 7, to the 44500 block of Valley Central Way where they found the victim, according to a news release from the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.
LANCASTER, CA
KTLA

‘It went too far’: Harbor City teen upset about violent detention by LAPD after filming another arrest

An event designed to bring the Los Angeles Police Department and community members closer together in Harbor City may have done the opposite. Saturday night, 19-year-old Robert Cortez came to the Harbor City Community Center to help set up for an LAPD-sponsored movie night. However, when officers handcuffed another man, Cortez began filming with his […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
thestandardnewspaper.online

Water fatalities reported over holiday

PARKER – The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s office is investigating deaths on the California side of separate bodies of water that occurred Sunday, September 4. Authorities responded at 1:00 p.m. to a report of a boating collision on the Parker Strip in the area of the Sundance RV Resort.
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
CBS LA

U.S. Marshals offer $5K reward to find man who allegedly shot at undercover officer in La Puente

The U.S. Marshals Service is offering a $5,000 reward Tuesday for information leading to the capture of a man who authorities say shot at undercover officers in La Puente last month.Jose Ortega, 25, is wanted in connection with the Aug. 10 shooting of an undercover detective assigned to the Los Angeles Interagency Metropolitan Police Apprehension Crime Task Force, or LA IMPACT. One suspect has already been arrested in the shooting.The undercover officers were conducting an investigation in the area when they were confronted by the suspects under investigation, according to Los Angeles County sheriff's homicide Detective Matthew Landreth. The suspects...
LA PUENTE, CA

