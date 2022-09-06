Read full article on original website
The Most Underrated Town In Maine May Surprise You
Maine is a state loaded with amazing towns and cities. All of them are unique and they are all loved by the people who live their. But, is there a Maine town that deserves more love than it actually gets?. According to Love Exploring, the Maine town of Stonington is...
Prepare For A Brutal Maine Winter With Handmade Maine Moccasins
As well all know, winter is right around the corner. Summer is slowing saying farewell and the winds are changing. The leaves are starting to turn and fall onto the ground and our feet will become cold soon. My go-to-gift to give for the holiday's are slippers or socks. It's...
Mainers Definitely Have a Lot of Guns, But Do We Have the Most?
Maine has a proud heritage of spending time in the great outdoors. Whether it's hiking our beautiful mountains and trails, to sight seeing on the coast, or hunting in our great woods, Mainers generally would rather be outside than in. Even in our history as a logging state, hunters have been on the scene providing a necessary service.
Maine Open Lighthouse Day Has Arrived, and Here’s a Look at Those Participating
You can't get much more Maine than an event that will be happening on Saturday, September 10. It's the annual Maine Open Lighthouse Day here in this great state. It's a day where several lighthouses across Maine have open access to the public. Over the years, this holiday for lighthouse...
What Is The Deepest Lake In Maine And How Deep Is It?
If you love being outdoors, the State of Maine has a little something to offer anyone. We've got rugged coastline, sandy beaches, forests, mountains, streams, and lakes. Yes, we have some spectacular lakes. But, have you ever wondered what the deepest lake in the state was? It's gotta' be Moosehead...
WMTW
'An assault on the people of Maine': Maine officials defend lobstermen after ruling, red list
AUGUSTA, Maine — A federal judge has rejected a lawsuit brought by Maine lobstermen aimed at blocking new regulations designed to protect the endangered North Atlantic Right Whale. Friday afternoon, Maine officials including Gov. Janet Mills and Sen. Angus King spoke out to defend lobstermen against the ruling as...
You May See Smoke From Out West, Blowing into Maine This Weekend
We always get the 2nd-hand smoke from out west. Thank the stupid, blessed jet stream for some smoky weather on the way. Not because it's going to be smokin' hot, although it actually kinda will be. But, in this case, we might be seeing something else in our skies this weekend, thanks to all the wildfires in the west. They're being ravaged by fire in California, and all the smoke has to go somewhere, right?
Here’s a List of Maine Towns & What Residents Say They’re Famous For
We asked the question on our Facebook page, "What is your hometown’s claim to fame and/or nickname?" Boy, did we get a lot of response. So many that I had to share them with you because at one point, I almost fell off my chair from laughing so hard.
What’s the Biggest House in Maine and How Big is It?
Let's get real. Maine is mostly trees and coastline, and we like it that way. The state slogan is "Maine. The Way Life Should Be." However, for one family, it's more than that. The person who purchased "Oak Hall' at 459 Bluff Road in Northport, Maine, can say that they own the largest home in the entire state of Maine.
Here Are BeerAdvocate’s Top 20 Rated Maine Craft Beers
Maine's craft beer industry continues to be an absolute monster. As of this publishing, there are over 100 breweries in the state. In 2019, Maine had the second-highest brewery per capita number (9.6) in the country. Even a global pandemic couldn't ravage an industry that certainly relies on tourism. Now...
Fan of Fast Food? Here Are the 25 Chain Restaurants With the Most Spots in Maine
Fast food is big business in this country as well as here in Maine. There are so many national fast food chains that there's always something that someone will enjoy at the drive-thru or in the store ready to go. Maine has seen the fast food industry boom ever since...
Only British store in Maine honors Queen Elizabeth II
FREEPORT, Maine — Maine might be more than 3,000 miles away from London, but there are still many people here who are mourning the loss of Queen Elizabeth II who passed away on Thursday. "Sadness all in all that it's finally come to an end," Jay Paulus, whose family...
See These Amazing Images of Maine’s Beautiful & Historic Fire Towers Through the Years
I don't have to tell you how amazing Maine's landscape is. Its bustling wilderness, wild waters, and mountainous terrain offer something for every level of outdoor enthusiast. With Maine's outdoors being so vital to the stat's environmental and economic impact, it's extremely important for quick and reasoned responses to any sudden issue. One of those sudden issues is the threat of forest or wildfires.
WMTW
Two months ahead of Election Day, Maine Gov. Janet Mills defends economic record
PORTLAND, Maine -- Sep. 8, 2022 — Seeking a second term in office, Maine Democratic Gov. Janet Mills says the state economy has recovered well from the coronavirus pandemic, but Maine Republicans disagree, particularly with the impact of high inflation. Visiting Old Port Candy Co., in Portland, on Thursday,...
townline.org
Webber Pond one of six Maine lakes at high risk for toxic algae bloom
No lakes or ponds have been put on advisory just yet. Following the news that a couple of dogs in southern Maine had to be euthanized following their exposure to a blue-green toxic algae bloom, this news was released by Lakes in Maine. According to them, six lakes in Maine...
WMTW
Gov. Mills blasts report that red lists Maine lobster
AUGUSTA, Maine — Gov. Janet Mills is blasting a new report that urges people to avoid Maine lobster because of alleged risks posed by the fishery to other species, like the North Atlantic Right Whale. The report from Seafood Watch, based at the Monterey Bay Aquarium, claims lobster fishing...
How Will Hurricane Earl Affect Maine And New Hampshire?
Considering the Atlantic Hurricane Season gets kicked off in June, it really has been a very quiet season. Until the last few weeks, we have not really mentioned anything about hurricanes, or even tropical storms. However, in the last few days, we have been hearing about a few different storms....
earnthenecklace.com
Lexie O’Connor Leaving WGME: Where Is the Maine Meteorologist Going?
Lexie O’Connor has been Maine’s favorite weather anchor for a decade. But now, she is moving to the next step of her career. Lexie O’Connor announced she is leaving WGME after over nine years covering the weather there. The Emmy-nominated meteorologist has spent most of her career in Portland, and residents here naturally had questions about her departure from the station. They especially want to know where she is going next and if her new job will take her away from Maine. Fortunately for her viewers, O’Connor answered most of their queries.
41st Annual United Bikers of Maine Toy Run
This year is the 41st annual United Bikers of Maine toy run, and the toy run shows how generous the people of Maine are and how neighbors helping neighbors can make a huge difference. Every year, Maine motorcycle owners travel from all over the state with new unwrapped toys strapped to their bikes to donate to the toy run. As the years have gone by, this event has grown and more motorcyclists have participated. The toy run is held every year on the second Sunday in September, and the toys are divided up between all of Maine's 16 counties and distributed to those in need. This is also a good reminder to motorists all over Maine to please make sure to put their cell phones down and concentrate on driving with all the motorcyclists enjoying the road during the charity run on Saturday, September 10th.
wabi.tv
275 new COVID cases, 4 additional deaths
Maine (WABI) - The Maine CDC is reporting 275 new cases of the virus. Two residents from Waldo, and one resident each from Kennebec and Cumberland died with the virus. The Maine CDC says 169 people are in the hospital with the virus, that’s down 5 from Tuesday. 21...
