Related
Montrezl Harrell reacts on Twitter to signing with Sixers in free agency
The Philadelphia 76ers made a solid move to bolster their bench on Tuesday when they brought in veteran big man Montrezl Harrell on a 2-year deal. He is a proven player who won 6th Man of the Year in 2020 while playing for Doc Rivers with the Los Angeles Clippers.
Lakers Video: Patrick Beverley Says LeBron James & Anthony Davis Will Be Playing With Him As Opposed To Vice Versa
Patrick Beverley joined the Los Angeles Lakers to lead the supporting cast behind LeBron James and Anthony Davis — with the Purple and Gold hoping to compete for the title again after a poor 2021-22 season. In addition to posing threat from beyond the arc, Beverley fills the role...
NBA World Reacts To Sixers' Big Free Agency Signing
The Philadelphia 76ers may have just bolstered their bench Tuesday with their latest free agent signing. According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the 76ers are signing Montrezl Harrell to a two-year deal. This contract includes a player option. Harrell, 28, played for the Washington Wizards and Charlotte Hornets last season. He...
Updated depth chart for Sixers after signing Montrezl Harrell to a deal
At the moment, the Philadelphia 76ers have one of the more talented rosters in the East and are considered contenders for the 2022-23 season. This is what happens when a team has Joel Embiid, James Harden and rising star Tyrese Maxey. After falling in second round of the playoffs, the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NBC Sports
Sixers shaking things up behind Embiid, adding Harrell on two-year deal
The Sixers are shaking things up at backup center. The team is signing 2019-20 Sixth Man of the Year winner Montrezl Harrell to a two-year contract with a player option in Year 2, a source confirmed Tuesday afternoon to NBC Sports Philadelphia. Harrell's deal is for the minimum salary, the source said.
fantasypros.com
Montrezl Harrell signs two-year contract with 76ers
Montrezl Harrel signed a two-year, $5.2 million deal with the Philadelphia 76ers on Tuesday. (Adrian Wojnarowski on Twitter) Harrel will likely slide into the backup center role behind Joel Embiid in Philly next season. The former Sixth Man of the Year has experience playing under Doc Rivers with the Clippers and should bring a spark off the bench for a team in need of one. In the 2021-22 season, the center averaged 13.1 points and 6.1 rebounds per game on 64.5% from the field for the Charlotte Hornets.
NBA champion Matt Barnes chimes on Sixers adding Montrezl Harrell
The Philadelphia 76ers added to their depth on Tuesday when they brought in former Sixth Man of the Year Montrezl Harrell on a two-year deal. The Sixers needed more depth behind Joel Embiid, and the Harrell signing addresses that need. Harrell averaged 13.1 points and 6.1 rebounds in 71 games...
Montrezl Harrell Signs with Eastern Conference Rival
Hornets' Montrezl Harrell Signs with Eastern Conference Rival
RELATED PEOPLE
New Sixers starting lineup ranked 3rd in tough Eastern Conference
The Eastern Conference grew bit stronger recently when the Cleveland Cavaliers acquired Donovan Mitchell from the Utah Jazz in a big trade. That move should make the Cavs a long-term contender given their emerging young core. The Philadelphia 76ers are a team built for now. They have amassed a significant...
Sixers guard Furkan Korkmaz scores 16 points in Turkey's loss to Spain
While the 2022-23 NBA season is still weeks away, there is competitive basketball being played in EuroBasket 2022. Philadelphia 76ers guard Furkan Korkmaz is playing for his native country of Turkey. After drama earlier in group play when he was ejected and then got into an altercation with some Georgian...
Report: 76ers' Montrezl Harrell ideally would be used as a situational player
Sixers free agent addition Montrezl Harrell would ideally be used as a situational player rather than a primary backup center, suggests Kyle Neubeck of PhillyVoice.com. In 71 games (23.1 MPG) split between the Wizards and Hornets last season, Harrell averaged 13.1 PPG, 6.0 RPG and 2.0 APG while shooting 64.5% from the floor and a career-high 71.6% from the line.
