Montrezl Harrel signed a two-year, $5.2 million deal with the Philadelphia 76ers on Tuesday. (Adrian Wojnarowski on Twitter) Harrel will likely slide into the backup center role behind Joel Embiid in Philly next season. The former Sixth Man of the Year has experience playing under Doc Rivers with the Clippers and should bring a spark off the bench for a team in need of one. In the 2021-22 season, the center averaged 13.1 points and 6.1 rebounds per game on 64.5% from the field for the Charlotte Hornets.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO