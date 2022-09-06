ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Red Friday returning as Chiefs players, flag sales support kids in need

By Jacob Kittilstad
FOX4 News Kansas City
FOX4 News Kansas City
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38N8lC_0hka5fE500

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — We’re a mere five days from the start of the football season for the Kansas City Chiefs.

But before the players take off for Arizona, they’re connecting with fans out at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

On Tuesday, players spent time with kids living at the Ronald McDonald House of Kansas City. The children, who have been diagnosed with serious illnesses, live at the Ronald McDonald House with their families while receiving treatment.

One of those children was 7-year-old Jaxson Kress from Webb City, Missouri. He told FOX4 he’s definitely a Chiefs fan.

Kansas City Chiefs plan ‘Largest Red Friday’ in team history

“You scream loud and make your lungs die,” Jaxson said when asked when asked what he does during a Chiefs game.

That spirit shined through during games with Chiefs wide receivers Marquez Valdes-Scantling and Skyy Moore.

“You’re gonna have a player that’s your teammate, and you’re gonna wear the shoulder pads and a jersey and you’re going to see how fast you can put it on,” Jaxson said.

His family loved seeing the excitement Tuesday.

“He’s obviously a competitive little kid,” Jeff Hedin, Jaxson’s dad, said. “But to see the energy come out with his current situation right now, that’s great.”

An inside look into Patrick Mahomes’ private jet

“Jaxson has leukemia. A year ago he went in remission. And about a month ago they told us it came back,” Hedin said.

His family’s been staying at the Ronald McDonald House even before the day’s event when he got a new port for chemotherapy put-in.

It’s the moments of levity — like during games with the players — that’s helping the family push onward.

“He’s a trooper. I couldn’t take it, you know? I’m 42, and for him being 7, he takes these things like it’s water off a duck’s back,” Hedin said.

Jaxson and the other children certainly impressed Valdes-Scantling and Moore, too.

“That’s what I’m saying. He’s real competitive, man. I mean, we go out and play this game on Sundays, and that’s when we can compete. But he’s competing every single day of life,” Valdes-Scantling said when asked about Jaxson.

End Zone Extra: Sign up to get our weekly Kansas City Chiefs newsletter

“It just makes me like proud to see a kid like this being able to overcome so much adversity. A true role model.”

Once again the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Kansas City will be a part of Red Fridays, selling flags at select McDonalds locations so fans can cheer on the Chiefs while also supporting the work of the charity. Those flags will go on sale Friday. The minimum donation to receive a flag is $5.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 4 Kansas City WDAF-TV | News, Weather, Sports.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Football
State
Missouri State
Kansas City, MO
Sports
Local
Missouri Society
State
Arizona State
Kansas City, MO
Society
Local
Missouri Sports
City
Kansas City, MO
Kansas City, MO
Football
Outsider.com

WATCH: John Daly Throws Gas in Ceremonial First Pitch for St. Louis Cardinals, Washington Nationals Game

Grip it and rip it. John Daly is accustomed to grippin’ and rippin’ it out on the golf course, but tried his hand at doing so on the diamond Wednesday. And wouldn’t you know it, the 56-year-old has quite the arm on him. Daly threw out the ceremonial first pitch ahead of the St. Louis Cardinals-Washington Nationals game and looked as if he was ready to give an inning of relief in a high-leverage situation. Daly didn’t take the easy way out — because of course he didn’t. He took to the actual rubber and fired one in letter-high across the strike zone.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Red Friday#American Football#The Kansas City Chiefs#The Ronald Mcdonald House
Alina Andras

5 Beautiful but Underrated Places in Missouri

While it is definitely not as popular as many other states in the country, Missouri has a lot to offer and for those looking for new and exciting places, it might just be the perfect destination. That's because no matter how you prefer to spend your free time, there is something for your liking in Missouri and you'll soon learn this once you travel to Missouri for the first time. In fact, once you get to see how underrated the state of Missouri is, you'll want to come back for more, time and time again. For starters, here are five amazing places you can visit in Missouri:
MISSOURI STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
FOX4 News Kansas City

FOX4 News Kansas City

28K+
Followers
11K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Kansas City local and breaking news, weather and sports

 https://www.fox4kc.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy