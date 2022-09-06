ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toledo, OH

WTOL 11

Mobile mammography van offers area-wide screenings

TOLEDO, Ohio — There are many women who put it off or don't schedule their yearly mammogram for a variety of reasons. Some see them as invasive or uncomfortable; time, distance and cost may also be a prohibitive factor. As the annual Susan G. Komen Race for the Cure...
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

Staying safe while running

TOLEDO, Ohio — The recent discovery of Tennessee teacher Eliza Fletcher's body has many runners, if not already, on alert. The story of a woman abducted while out jogging is sad but familiar. "I was like not again," local runner Laura Seiverth said. "This is not the first story...
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

The Whitehouse Inn to be featured on foodie roadshow

WHITEHOUSE, Ohio — Editor's note: The attached video is from a story regarding the Whitehouse Inn that aired on March 1, 2021. America's Best Restaurants will make a stop in northwest Ohio on Sept. 23 to feature a local eatery on their famous roadshow vlog. The national media and...
WHITEHOUSE, OH
WTOL 11

Napoleon hopes to lure jobs with new $6.5 million building

NAPOLEON, Ohio — Officials in Napoleon and Henry County hope to attract more new businesses to the area with the region's newest "spec building." Elected officials and Henry County community leaders gathered Tuesday to mark the beginning of construction for a new, $6.5 million 150,000-square-foot building that they hope will be filled with new employers once it is complete.
NAPOLEON, OH
WTOL 11

BGSU shares condolences for 20-year-old student killed in Sandusky County crash Sunday

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — David "Ryan" Walker, 20, from Vermilion, Ohio, died Sunday from injuries sustained in a four-vehicle crash in Sandusky County the same evening. Walker was a third-year student at Bowling Green State University. He was pursuing a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration with a specialization in accounting and was a Thompson Working Families Scholar, according to BGSU.
SANDUSKY COUNTY, OH
WTOL 11

Man with rifle sends Woodward High School into lockdown Thursday

TOLEDO, Ohio — Woodward High School went into lockdown on Thursday morning after a man was seen with a rifle outside of the building, according to a report by Toledo police. Crews arrived at the Central Avenue school shortly after 10 a.m. after reports were made to both Toledo police and TPD security. Police located an 18-year-old man who was holding a rifle on the 500 block of Bronson. Police said the "individual was stopped." He was not arrested and it remains unclear why he was carrying the weapon near the school.
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

Solve a murder mystery Saturday night at Imagination Station

TOLEDO, Ohio — When you go to Imagination Station, you're expecting a fun, educational experience. But have you ever wanted to go and solve.... a murder?. For the next Science After Dark fundraiser for the Imagination Station this Saturday, visitors will have a chance to solve a murder mystery.
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

'I don't know anyone who's not impacted': Locals remember drug overdose victims with Chalk the Walk

TOLEDO, Ohio — Across the globe, International Overdose Awareness Day on Aug. 31 commemorates those who have been lost to drug abuse. Toledo is no exception, with Promenade Park serving as the site for the fourth annual Chalk the Walk, hosted by the Toledo-Lucas County Health Department, the event offered people a chance to draw the names of friends and family who had lost their lives to drugs in a communal mourning effort.
TOLEDO, OH
WTOL 11

Overnight house fire in south Toledo

TOLEDO, Ohio — A single story, south Toledo home went up into flames in the early hours of Wednesday. The incident happened on Dale Street near Western Avenue just after 1 a.m. Officials told WTOL 11 that the fire started in the back of the home. One man currently...
TOLEDO, OH
