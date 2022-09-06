Read full article on original website
Mobile mammography van offers area-wide screenings
TOLEDO, Ohio — There are many women who put it off or don't schedule their yearly mammogram for a variety of reasons. Some see them as invasive or uncomfortable; time, distance and cost may also be a prohibitive factor. As the annual Susan G. Komen Race for the Cure...
WTOL 11 'Leaders in Action honoree works to give respect back to those who are homeless
TOLEDO, Ohio — WTOL 11 continues our Leader in Action surprise, in which you vote, and we award a community leader for their inspiration and leadership. This month's honoree is Karen Peterson, a volunteer with Backpacks for Humans and 419 Cares. Peterson began volunteering with Backpacks for Humans in...
Staying safe while running
TOLEDO, Ohio — The recent discovery of Tennessee teacher Eliza Fletcher's body has many runners, if not already, on alert. The story of a woman abducted while out jogging is sad but familiar. "I was like not again," local runner Laura Seiverth said. "This is not the first story...
Ground breaks for $85 million Toledo Trade Center; Hopes to create hundreds of jobs
TOLEDO, Ohio — It's been 17 years since North Towne Mall closed its doors leaving the north Toledo plot vacant for years. Thursday the city celebrated the groundbreaking of the $84.6 million Toledo Trade Center that will be there. City leaders, state officials and developers were at the property...
Toledo City Council considering wiping out medical debt for nearly 25,000 Toledoans
TOLEDO, Ohio — It's a reality for many of us; a trip to the doctor's office turns into something more and that leads to a bill you just didn't expect. But now, Toledo City Council is looking at an option that could pay some of that medical debt off and it might help tens of thousands of people here in the Glass City.
In wake of Mississippi water crisis, Toledo officials share steps taken to ensure our water is safe
TOLEDO, Ohio — Life is slowly improving for people in Jackson, Mississippi but the city is still under a boil advisory more than a week after the water system lost pressure, leaving them with no water at all. It's something many Toledoans may remember happening during the 2014 water...
'People will lose jobs,' UAW Local 12 official concerned about future towards electric vehicles in Toledo
TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo is an automotive powerhouse but as the industry transitions to more electric-powered vehicles, members at UAW Local 12 fear this could lose thousands of jobs. "People will lose jobs, you have plants that build the exhaust systems right now and people who build our radiators...
Neighbors remember toddler Braylen Noble's death two years later
TOLEDO, Ohio — It was the news everyone prayed they wouldn't hear. A Neighbor recalls the afternoon two years ago when 3-year-old Braylen Noble was found dead by search and rescue divers in their Toledo apartment complex's pool. "It was hysterical, a lot of people were crying, his teachers...
The Whitehouse Inn to be featured on foodie roadshow
WHITEHOUSE, Ohio — Editor's note: The attached video is from a story regarding the Whitehouse Inn that aired on March 1, 2021. America's Best Restaurants will make a stop in northwest Ohio on Sept. 23 to feature a local eatery on their famous roadshow vlog. The national media and...
Napoleon hopes to lure jobs with new $6.5 million building
NAPOLEON, Ohio — Officials in Napoleon and Henry County hope to attract more new businesses to the area with the region's newest "spec building." Elected officials and Henry County community leaders gathered Tuesday to mark the beginning of construction for a new, $6.5 million 150,000-square-foot building that they hope will be filled with new employers once it is complete.
BGSU shares condolences for 20-year-old student killed in Sandusky County crash Sunday
BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — David "Ryan" Walker, 20, from Vermilion, Ohio, died Sunday from injuries sustained in a four-vehicle crash in Sandusky County the same evening. Walker was a third-year student at Bowling Green State University. He was pursuing a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration with a specialization in accounting and was a Thompson Working Families Scholar, according to BGSU.
Maumee police sergeant on Oath Keepers membership list placed on leave
MAUMEE, Ohio — The city of Maumee announced Friday a police sergeant was placed on administrative leave hours after WTOL 11 first reported his name appeared on an Oath Keepers membership list. According to a news release from Mayor Rich Carr, Sergeant Greg Westrick was placed on leave Thursday...
Illinois man accused in shooting death captured after car chase in Toledo
TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo police captured an Illinois man Thursday who is wanted in connection with a shooting death in that state. Deontez Williams, 32, of Rockford, Ill., is charged with a May killing in Loves Park, Illinois. Police in Loves Park said they responded to a call on...
Man with rifle sends Woodward High School into lockdown Thursday
TOLEDO, Ohio — Woodward High School went into lockdown on Thursday morning after a man was seen with a rifle outside of the building, according to a report by Toledo police. Crews arrived at the Central Avenue school shortly after 10 a.m. after reports were made to both Toledo police and TPD security. Police located an 18-year-old man who was holding a rifle on the 500 block of Bronson. Police said the "individual was stopped." He was not arrested and it remains unclear why he was carrying the weapon near the school.
New scholarship to allow Monroe County students to pay in-state tuition at BGSU
BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — Students from Monroe County, Michigan, will have the opportunity to attend Bowling Green State University at an in-state tuition price with a new scholarship. The eligibility requirements for the $7,988.40 Monroe County, Michigan Scholarship are a 3.0 GPA, 20 ACT or 1040 SAT following a...
'These are problems that our strongest and bravest are facing and falling victim to' | Run for Life scheduled for Sept. 10
MAUMEE, Ohio — More than 7,000 service members have been killed in military operations since Sept. 11, 2001. But according to a recent study by Brown University, more than quadruple the amount of men and women in uniform have been claimed by another threat: suicide. These were just numbers...
Golden Retriever Club of America holds parade of Titleholders
MONROE, Mich. — The Monroe County Fairgrounds went to the dogs. For the Golden Retriever Club of America, it's an event to celebrate the canines who earned titles from the American Kennel Club. The dogs in the "Parade of Titleholders" are some of the best trained, as well as the best companions in the world.
Solve a murder mystery Saturday night at Imagination Station
TOLEDO, Ohio — When you go to Imagination Station, you're expecting a fun, educational experience. But have you ever wanted to go and solve.... a murder?. For the next Science After Dark fundraiser for the Imagination Station this Saturday, visitors will have a chance to solve a murder mystery.
'I don't know anyone who's not impacted': Locals remember drug overdose victims with Chalk the Walk
TOLEDO, Ohio — Across the globe, International Overdose Awareness Day on Aug. 31 commemorates those who have been lost to drug abuse. Toledo is no exception, with Promenade Park serving as the site for the fourth annual Chalk the Walk, hosted by the Toledo-Lucas County Health Department, the event offered people a chance to draw the names of friends and family who had lost their lives to drugs in a communal mourning effort.
Overnight house fire in south Toledo
TOLEDO, Ohio — A single story, south Toledo home went up into flames in the early hours of Wednesday. The incident happened on Dale Street near Western Avenue just after 1 a.m. Officials told WTOL 11 that the fire started in the back of the home. One man currently...
