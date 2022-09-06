ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jeff K
1d ago

Increasing inventory, huh? Some Hyundai vehicle are only being shipped with one key fib instead of two because of chip issues. Other vehicles having similar issues with normal features.

Yott
1d ago

In today's economy new car's have already priced themselves out of the market.

George Manning
6h ago

Another thing, stop buying overpriced cars for a time and the prices will come down!!! Economics 101

