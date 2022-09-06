ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mayes County, OK

Feds Capture ‘Most Wanted’ Murder Suspect Accused of Killing His Girlfriend

U.S. Marshals captured a top 15 “most wanted” marine veteran Raymond “RJ” McLeod this week, more than six years after he was accused of beating his girlfriend to death while vacationing in San Diego, California. McLeod was found hiding in El Salvador, authorities said, and was captured a year after he was bumped to the feds’ “most wanted” list with a $50,000 payout to whoever could find him first. McLeod, who the feds described as a “heavy drinker” with “a history of domestic violence,” had been on the run since his former girlfriend, 30-year-old Krystal Mitchell, was found beaten to death in June 2016, with McLeod the primary suspect. Ever since, the feds traced McLeod to Guatemala in 2017 and Belize the following year, but he always wiggled away before authorities could zero in on him. The 37-year-old was finally found this week at a school in Sonsonate—about 40 miles west of San Salvador—where he worked as an English teacher, U.S. Marshals said.Read more at The Daily Beast.
SAN DIEGO, CA
Ezekiel Kelly’s family speak out as 19-year-old suspect is arrested after ‘bloody shooting is livestreamed on Facebook’

AN aunt of a suspected gunman who allegedly livestreamed a shooting rampage at a convenience store on Facebook and killed at least four people has spoken out after his arrest. Ezekiel Kelly's relative, who did not wish to be named, spoke exclusively to The U.S. Sun after the teen was booked by Memphis cops during wild manhunt across state lines to Arkansas in stolen cars.
MEMPHIS, TN
Disney, OK
Mayes County, OK
Oklahoma Crime & Safety
Mayes County, OK
Science Teacher Accused of Raping a Student Now Faces Even More Charges After Victim Spotted at Her Home 9 Times Since Initial Arrest, Sheriff Says

A 36-year-old science teacher in North Carolina accused of raping a student was hit with dozens more charges after it was discovered that she allegedly violated the conditions of her bond repeatedly. According to the local sheriff’s office, there’s evidence that the victim was at her home at least nine times since her arrest in early August.
STATESVILLE, NC
Pallbearer on the Run Fatally Shot by Cops at Dad’s Funeral

A man attending a West Virginia funeral service for his father this week was shot dead by law enforcement just after helping his fellow pallbearers place the casket in a hearse. The U.S. States Marshal Service said the man, who has not been identified by law enforcement, had an active warrant out for his arrest, though it was not clear on what charges. When local police and U.S. Marshals tried to take him into custody, they said, he pulled a gun, prompting officers to fire back and kill him. A woman who identified herself as the aunt of the man...
PUBLIC SAFETY
‘I hope they burn’: Stepfather of Arkansas man brutally beaten by police on video speaks out

The stepfather of a man who was held down and beaten by three Arkansas law enforcement officials, has spoken, and he's said he hopes the officers "burn."Randal Worcester, 27, was tackled, beaten, and had his head slammed into the pavement by two sheriff's deputies and police officer on 21 August near Little Rock. He has been recovering from minor injuries resulting from his scrape with the police. The officers who beat him have all been suspended without pay pending an investigation. Eric Wedding, Mr Worcester's stepfather, spoke with The Daily Beast about the incident, saying it needed to be...
ARKANSAS STATE
3 men arrested after posing as US marshals in Arizona home invasion, officials say

Three men were arrested after authorities say they lied about being U.S. marshals before breaking into a home in western Arizona early Wednesday morning. The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded about 4:47 a.m. to a home in Golden Valley, a community several miles west of Kingman, to reports of a home invasion involving three men wearing camouflage and face masks while demanding entry.
GOLDEN VALLEY, AZ
Mississippi Minister Walks Into Sheriff’s Office And Allegedly Confesses To 2019 Murder Of Missing Man

A Mississippi minister seeking “spiritual freedom” has surrendered himself to authorities and confessed to killing a missing man, according to authorities. James Eric Crisp, 37, was charged with manslaughter after authorities say he entered the Monroe County Sheriff’s Department in Aberdeen, Mississippi, on Aug. 30 and confessed to killing Roger Lloyd Taylor, according to the sheriff’s office. Authorities say Taylor, 48, disappeared from Sulligent, Alabama, about 30 miles east of Aberdeen, in March 2019 and hasn’t been heard from since.
ABERDEEN, MS
Family wants answers after pallbearer killed by officers

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Jason Arnie Owens helped carry his father’s casket to the hearse, then turned to embrace a relative. He never made it to the cemetery. As mourners gathered outside a northern West Virginia funeral home on Aug. 24, two plainclothes officers with a fugitive warrant swooped in from separate vehicles, called Owens’ name and shot him dead, spattering his 18-year-old son’s shirt with blood as horrified loved ones looked.
CHARLESTON, WV
Arkansas police officers suspended after video of violent arrest goes viral

Three Arkansas police officers have been suspended after a video posted on social media appeared to show them striking a man several times during an arrest on Sunday. The video, shot by a bystander, appears to show two deputies with the Crawford County Sheriff's Office and one officer with the Mulberry Police Department punching and kneeing a man over a dozen times while attempting to arrest him outside a convenience store in Crawford County, Arkansas. At one point, an officer lifts the man's head and slams it on the pavement. The man was not handcuffed at the time the video was shot, and what led to the violent encounter with police was not shown in the 34-second video clip.
CRAWFORD COUNTY, AR

