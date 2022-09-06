ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norman, OK

Oklahoma Sooners name captains ahead of week 2 matchup with Kent State

By John Williams
 2 days ago
One of the unique things about the Brent Venables’ Oklahoma Sooners is the way captains are selected. Each week, the team votes on who the captains will be for the upcoming game. Last week, it was Brayden Willis, Dillon Gabriel, David Ugwoegbu, DaShaun White, and Justin Broiles.

With week two upon us, the Oklahoma Sooners released the players that will serve as captains when OU hosts the Kent State Golden Flashes on Saturday at 6:00 p.m. CT in Norman.

Eric Gray, Reggie Grimes, Chris Murray, Woodi Washington, and Theo Wease will be the team captains this week.

Eric Gray, RB

Sept. 3, 2022; Norman; Oklahoma Sooners running back Eric Gray (0) runs with the ball during the first quarter against the UTEP Miners at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Eric Gray was one of the standouts from the offseason, putting on weight and strength to prepare to carry the load for the Sooners’ rushing attack. Against UTEP, Gray ran for 102 yards on 16 carries and added 33 yards on a pair of receptions. It was Gray’s first 100-yard day since 2020.

Reggie Grimes, DE

Oklahoma defensive lineman Reggie Grimes (14) celebrates after sacking UTEP quarterback Gavin Hardison, bottom, in the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, in Norman, Okla. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)

Reggie Grimes was one of Oklahoma’s breakout performers in week one with 2.5 sacks. A player who was lauded for his leadership in the aftermath of Lincoln Riley’s decision to leave for USC, the veteran defensive end has risen to the occasion. The defensive end group had some questions entering the season simply because we hadn’t seen them play in a featured role apart from the Alamo Bowl. Well, Reggie Grimes helped to provide the answer to those questions with his dominating performance against UTEP.

Chris Murray, G

Sep 3, 2022; Norman, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma Sooners running back Marcus Major (24) celebrates with offensive lineman Chris Murray (56) after scoring a touchdown during the second half against the UTEP Miners at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Chris Murray, the offensive line transfer addition last offseason, has been a steady contributor since arriving in Norman. He’s entering his second year as a starter for the Sooners, and his physicality on the interior of the offensive line has helped Oklahoma maintain a strong rushing attack.

Woodi Washington, CB

July 14, 2022; Arlington, Texas; Oklahoma Sooners cornerback Woodi Washington is interviewed during the Big 12 Media Day at AT&T Stadium. Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

After injuries hampered his 2021 season, Woodi Washington is looking for a bit of a bounceback season. The talent is there and now it looks as if Washington is taking on a leadership role within the secondary.

Theo Wease, WR

Oklahoma’s J.J. Hester (13), Theo Wease (10) and Jalil Farooq (3) during an NCAA college football practice, Monday, Aug. 8, 2022, in Norman, Okla. AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki

Heading into the 2022 season, one of the more highly anticipated returns was that of wide receiver Theo Wease. Wease, who suffered an injury in 2021 fall camp, missed nearly all of last season.

His return to the lineup provided another dynamic element in the receiving game, which we saw on Saturday. His ability to break tackles and make people miss can create big plays in a hurry.

Wease had three receptions for 37 yards including 20 yards after the catch.

