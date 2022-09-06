Read full article on original website
Troopers search for 2 hit-and-run drivers after pedestrian run over by 3 vehicles
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Troopers in Orange County said they are looking for two hit-and-run drivers after a pedestrian was hit and killed early Thursday. The deadly incident happened at around 2:27 a.m. near the intersection of South Orange Blossom Trail near Premier Row. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS...
Traffic alert: I-275 ramp in Tampa to close for 45 days
An entrance ramp on northbound Interstate 275 in Tampa will be closed for 45 days starting Sunday, the Florida Department of Transportation said.
Eastbound SR-54 shut down after fiery crash in Pasco County
Pasco Fire Rescue said the eastbound lanes of State Road 54 was shut down after a fiery crash Tuesday.
50-year-old bicyclist dies after being hit by semi in Winter Haven
WINTER HAVEN, Fla. — A 50-year-old woman died as a result of her injuries after being hit by a semi-truck Tuesday evening in south Winter Haven, according to the Polk County Sheriff's Office. The sheriff's office reported that Michelle Loyola was taken to a local hospital after being struck...
One dead in Bradenton oxygen tank explosion
A person died in an explosion in Bradenton on Wednesday, according to a tweet from the Bradenton police department.
Polk County Sheriff Searching For 16-Year-Old Murder Suspect Who Has A Birthday Today
DUNDEE, Fla. – Polk County Sheriff’s Office is searching for 16-year-old Detrayvis “Ray Ray” McGriff, whose birthday is today, 9/8/2006. Deputies say McGriff has been charged with first-degree murder and attempted armed robbery in the homicide that occurred on July 21, 2022, and a related
Roundabout projects to decrease deadly crashes in Polk County
Polk County is working on making roads safer for drivers and pedestrians by implementing roundabouts, to reduce deadly crashes.
Man Accused of Deadly Wrong-Way Palmetto Crash Sent Back to Jail
The man accused of causing a wrong-way crash that took five young lives last month on the Palmetto Expressway will stay in jail. The victims' families applauded in a courtroom Tuesday as a judge ruled that Maiky Simeon, 30, will go from house arrest to Miami-Dade County jail. "We really...
Driver not hurt in train, truck collision in Plant City
PLANT CITY, Fla. — Hillsborough County Sheriff's deputies and fire rescue were investigating a partial collision between a train and truck in Plant City Wednesday night. It happened at around 9 p.m. near N. Alexander Street and West Sam Allen Road. According to the sheriff's office, the pickup truck was clipped by the freight train.
FHP investigates deadly crash on I-75 in Gibsonton
The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash on Interstate 75 in Gibsonton.
Men lead deputies on high speed chase in rental car, break into St. Pete home to hide: PCSO
Two men were arrested after allegedly leading Pinellas County deputies on a high-speed chase through St. Petersburg early Wednesday morning.
FHP: Motorcyclist dies after being struck by 6 vehicles, including tractor-trailer following crash
TAMPA, Fla. - A Tampa man lost his life Saturday night after losing control of his motorcycle and being hit by multiple vehicles on I-75. According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a 43-year-old man was traveling northbound on I-75 near US 301 when he lost control of the motorcycle for an unknown reason.
16-Year-Old Shoots Two 12-Year-Old Children Waiting For School Bus In Florida
A 16-year-old Florida boy has been arrested after shooting two 12-year-old children waiting for their school bus on Thursday. According to investigators, two juveniles were waiting for their school bus in northwest Miami-Dade, when a subject approached them and demanded their possessions. During the confrontation,
1 dead after lit cigarette causes explosion, fire in Bradenton apartment complex
One fatality has been reported after a fire broke out in a Bradenton condo, according to the Bradenton Police Department (BPD).
Popular Lakeland restaurant shut down due to fire
A popular downtown Lakeland restaurant was shut down Wednesday afternoon due to a grease fire.
Fire breaks out in Bradenton apartment
BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - A fire broke out at the Preserve on 51st Street West in Bradenton Wednesday evening. Fire crews are currently on the scene where the flames have been extinguished. There are no reported injuries. This is a developing story and we’ll continue to bring you the latest...
Woman transported by ambulance to The Villages hospital after attack
A woman was transported by ambulance to UF Health-The Villages Hospital after an attack over breakfast. The woman was “bleeding extensively from her face” when Lake County sheriff’s deputies arrived on the scene early Labor Day morning on Hobby Way in Lady Lake, according to an arrest report. The woman’s front tooth had been dislodged at the hands of her alleged attacker, 32-year-old Alexander Tanel Smith. The woman was transported by Lake EMS to the hospital.
2 accused of driving around 100 mph in Pinellas County over Labor Day weekend
Two men were arrested over the Labor Day weekend in Pinellas County after allegedly driving recklessly at speeds around 100 mph, according to authorities.
Lightning strike sends Hillsborough County man to hospital, fire officials say
TAMPA, Fla. - Emergency crews with Hillsborough County Fire Rescue took a man to the hospital after a reported lightning strike. It happened near the Town Park Villas, just east of N 56th Street and E 127th Avenue in Tampa Thursday afternoon. HCFR said the man was struck directly by...
Lake Wales police name 21-year-old as gunman, victim in shooting
LAKE WALES, Fla. — A 21-year-old man was identified as the shooter and victim of the Aug. 28 shooting at the Lake Wales Housing Authority Grove Manor Apartments, according to police. Camron Salas reportedly shot an 18-year-old and 17-year-old with a handgun during an argument. Police in a statement...
