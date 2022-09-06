ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Polk County, FL

NBC Miami

Man Accused of Deadly Wrong-Way Palmetto Crash Sent Back to Jail

The man accused of causing a wrong-way crash that took five young lives last month on the Palmetto Expressway will stay in jail. The victims' families applauded in a courtroom Tuesday as a judge ruled that Maiky Simeon, 30, will go from house arrest to Miami-Dade County jail. "We really...
PALMETTO, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Driver not hurt in train, truck collision in Plant City

PLANT CITY, Fla. — Hillsborough County Sheriff's deputies and fire rescue were investigating a partial collision between a train and truck in Plant City Wednesday night. It happened at around 9 p.m. near N. Alexander Street and West Sam Allen Road. According to the sheriff's office, the pickup truck was clipped by the freight train.
PLANT CITY, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Fire breaks out in Bradenton apartment

BRADENTON, Fla. (WWSB) - A fire broke out at the Preserve on 51st Street West in Bradenton Wednesday evening. Fire crews are currently on the scene where the flames have been extinguished. There are no reported injuries. This is a developing story and we’ll continue to bring you the latest...
BRADENTON, FL
villages-news.com

Woman transported by ambulance to The Villages hospital after attack

A woman was transported by ambulance to UF Health-The Villages Hospital after an attack over breakfast. The woman was “bleeding extensively from her face” when Lake County sheriff’s deputies arrived on the scene early Labor Day morning on Hobby Way in Lady Lake, according to an arrest report. The woman’s front tooth had been dislodged at the hands of her alleged attacker, 32-year-old Alexander Tanel Smith. The woman was transported by Lake EMS to the hospital.
LADY LAKE, FL
