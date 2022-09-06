Read full article on original website
Texans QB Davis Mills says rookie RB Dameon Pierce has been 'one of the hardest workers'
Taking a look at Dameon Pierce’s yards per carry and highlights throughout the preseason is evidence alone he should be the Houston Texans’ starting running back. However, the rookie has backed up his talent with a veteran work ethic that has been equally impressive in the eyes of his teammates.
Are The Longhorns Trying to Abandon Their Series with Texas Tech?
UT may be moving away from their annual series with in-state rival Texas Tech, despite earlier assurances.
Longview coach says Week 3 opponent has ‘gotten better’
LONGVIEW, Texas (KLTV) - Longview Head Coach John King said his players did a good job against Marshall but the coaching could use improvement. “We’ve got to do a little better job of play calling and play designing,” King said. Longview gets ready for a Tyler Legacy team...
Why do NFL helmets have ‘It Takes All of Us’ written on them?
NFL teams are now displaying their social responsibility more than ever. One league initiative lets players wear messages on their helmets during games. Fans watching on TV will see messages like 'It Takes All of Us' written on helmets. Here's what you need to know about the initiative. Why do...
Byron Nelson WR Landon Ransom-Goelz voted SBLive’s Texas High School Athlete of the Week
Congratulations to Trophy Club Byron Nelson football senior wide receiver Landon Ransom-Goelz for being voted SBLive’s Texas High School Athlete of the Week for Aug 29-Sept. 4!
Dana Holgorsen Is Not Afraid of Your Tortillas
Dana Holgorsen coached in Lubbock at Texas Tech from 2000 through the 2007 season. Then, he went to Houston for two seasons as the offensive coordinator and spent a year in Stillwater with the same role before heading to West Virginia as the head coach for eight seasons. Now, he's...
