Read full article on original website
Related
MLive.com
See Week 2 rankings from the Michigan High School Football Coaches Association
Several marquee matchups in Week 2 of Michigan’s high school football season provided an early opportunity for teams to bolster their playoff résumés. Among the biggest winners were Rockford, which narrowly defeated Muskegon Mona Shores, Detroit Catholic Central, which took down Davison, Warren De La Salle, which routed Muskegon and Traverse City St. Francis, which edged Jackson Lumen Christi.
MLive.com
Purcell’s Picks: Predicting Week 3 Metro Detroit football matchups
After a dismal effort in Week 1, I rebounded nicely with my picks in Week 2. Going 16-5 with my picks last week, I’m now 25-15 with my picks through two weeks of the season. The problem now is division play gets rolling in both the OAA and MAC conferences, both of which are stacked with good teams. Let’s see how lucky I get with my picks this week. No matter how things pan out, Week three around Metro Detroit should provide some fun high school football action.
MLive.com
Metro Detroit 2022 high school football power rankings for Week 3
The first Metro Detroit rankings for 2022 are here and there are no surprises when it comes to the top two teams. With two defending state champions taking the top two spots, both look poised and capable of successfully defending their titles this fall. Here are the top 10 football...
The Oakland Press
Oakland County boys cross country top 25 list through Sept. 6
Below is a listing of the top 25 performances in cross country by Oakland County boys runners so far this fall, updated through events of Sept. 6. The results are culled from submissions to MileSplitMI and Athletic.Net. Going forward, we will update the lists online every Sunday through the cross...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Prep Notebook: Where Otsego area football teams stand headed into week three
We are two weeks into the 2022 high school football season, and things are already getting hard to follow. Fans of Gaylord High School have experienced not one, but two second-half comebacks en route to their first 2-0 start since 2018. Meanwhile, St. Mary's bounced back from two major injuries to get their first...
MLive.com
See where your team stands in Bay City Area Power Rankings, league standings
BAY CITY, MI -- A look at Area Power Rankings, league standings and schedule heading into Week 3 of the 2022 high school football season in the MLive Bay City coverage area. 2. Standish-Sterling (2-0) 3. Bay City Western (1-1) 4. Bay City Central (1-1) 5. Essexville Garber (2-0) 6....
The Flint Journal
It’s Gameday, Flint! Player of the Week winner, SVL South statistics, schedule
FLINT – Week 3 of the Flint-area high school football season has arrived and there are some good matchups on the schedule. We’ve got the Player of the Week poll winner for Week 2, the complete schedule for Week 3 as well as Saginaw Valley League South statistics.
MLive.com
Game Day Bay City! News, notes, schedule, Player of the Week as Week 3 kicks off
BAY CITY, MI -- Setting the stage for Week 3 of the 2022 high school football season in the Bay City area. Check back later tonight for all of the area scores, highlights, photos and reactions from throughout MLive Bay City’s 23-school coverage area. Game Day Bay City!. NEWS...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Football Frenzy Preview Week 3
This week's Football Frenzy is highlighting three games: Cedar Springs at Grand Rapids Catholic Central, West Catholic at Spring Lake and Forest Hills Central at Byron Center
Saginaw-area fall sports highlights: Frankenmuth sweeps volleyball quad
The Frankenmuth volleyball team is ranked sixth in the state in Division 2, and the Eagles seem intent on remaining in the Top 10. The Eagles improved to 11-0 heading into Saturday’s Mitten Bay Invitational at Bay City Central, beating Freeland, Midland High and Swartz Creek in a quadrangular at Frankenmuth.
MLive.com
Kalamazoo-area Week 3 prep football picks: Which teams stay undefeated?
KALAMAZOO, MI – After two weeks of high school football, the Kalamazoo area has already seen its fair share of upsets, and as a result, only eight local teams still have eyes on an undefeated season. It also means that predicting outcomes hasn’t been the easiest endeavor, and after...
Hillsdale County Prep Sports Top Performers Week 2
Hillsdale Academy - Thomas Holm (Hillsdale Invitational) - 4th place boys 17:22.98. Hillsdale Academy - Megan Roberts (Hillsdale Invitational) - 2nd place girls 20:19.63. Hillsdale Academy - Ruth Brownlee (Hillsdale Invitational) - 7th place girls 21:00.07. Hillsdale - Chloe Stalhood (Hillsdale Invitational) - 4th place girls 20:38.17. Jonesville - Gavin...
Comments / 0