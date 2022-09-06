ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBC Sports

Sox get Casas' first home run ball after lengthy negotiation with fan

Boston Red Sox prospect Triston Casas belted his first MLB homer on Tuesday night, but it was a fan at Tropicana Field who stole the show. In one of the most bizarre sequences of the season, the fan who ended up with Casas' first home run ball drove a hard bargain in negotiations for the baseball. He was approached by Tampa Bay Rays mascot DJ Kitty and Red Sox clubhouse manager Tom McLaughlin, who hoped to have the ball authenticated and given back to Casas, but the fan wouldn't give it up without a fight.
ESPN

Red Sox experiment with NBA-NHL-style morning workout alternative before night game

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- The Boston Red Sox decided to steal a page from the NBA and NHL when it came to a pregame workout before Tuesday night's game at Tampa Bay. Several players took batting practice in the morning at an indoor facility near the team hotel instead of the standard workout on the artificial turf at Tropicana Field prior to the 6:40 p.m. start.
MLB Trade Rumors

Rays likely to activate Wander Franco from IL ahead of pivotal series vs. Yankees

The Rays are likely to activate Wander Franco from the 10-day injured list before Friday’s series opener with the Yankees, reports Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times. The shortstop has been on a minor league rehab assignment with Triple-A Durham, but he traveled with the team to the Bronx during Thursday’s off day and is likely to be back in the lineup on Friday night.
NESN

NESN

