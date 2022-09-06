Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
What does Kiké Hernandez’s new Red Sox contract mean for Jarren Duran?
Hernandez and the rise of Ceddanne Rafaela could make Duran's future in Boston murky. Just a week prior to signing Kiké Hernandez to a one-year deal worth $10 million, the Red Sox were still talking in positive terms about centerfield prospect Jarren Duran. Duran, who opened up recently to...
J.D. Martinez thought he was next after Red Sox traded Christian Vazquez
Red Sox designated hitter J.D. Martinez told Rob Bradford of Audacy’s “The Bradfo Sho” that he thought he was next to be dealt after Boston traded Christian Vazquez to the Houston Astros at the deadline.
NBC Sports
Sox get Casas' first home run ball after lengthy negotiation with fan
Boston Red Sox prospect Triston Casas belted his first MLB homer on Tuesday night, but it was a fan at Tropicana Field who stole the show. In one of the most bizarre sequences of the season, the fan who ended up with Casas' first home run ball drove a hard bargain in negotiations for the baseball. He was approached by Tampa Bay Rays mascot DJ Kitty and Red Sox clubhouse manager Tom McLaughlin, who hoped to have the ball authenticated and given back to Casas, but the fan wouldn't give it up without a fight.
ESPN
Red Sox experiment with NBA-NHL-style morning workout alternative before night game
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- The Boston Red Sox decided to steal a page from the NBA and NHL when it came to a pregame workout before Tuesday night's game at Tampa Bay. Several players took batting practice in the morning at an indoor facility near the team hotel instead of the standard workout on the artificial turf at Tropicana Field prior to the 6:40 p.m. start.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Rays likely to activate Wander Franco from IL ahead of pivotal series vs. Yankees
The Rays are likely to activate Wander Franco from the 10-day injured list before Friday’s series opener with the Yankees, reports Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times. The shortstop has been on a minor league rehab assignment with Triple-A Durham, but he traveled with the team to the Bronx during Thursday’s off day and is likely to be back in the lineup on Friday night.
Orioles continue playoff push against Red Sox
The Baltimore Orioles begin a steeper climb for a postseason berth this weekend against the visiting Boston Red Sox. The
NESN
Boston, MA
26K+
Followers
45K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT
Boston Red Sox, Boston Bruins, New England Patriots and more from your home for New England sports.https://nesn.com
Comments / 0